Why is authoritarianism on the rise?

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, here is one bit from it:
You can scold the sympathizers for their naivete or illiberal tendencies, but there is a deeper truth. Individuals have a mimetic desire to copy or praise or affiliate what is perceived as successful, and a lot of our metrics of success have to do with power rather than freedom or prosperity. So if there is a powerful system on the world stage, many of us will be drawn to it and seek to emulate it, without always being conscious of the reasons for those attractions.
This process is actually not so different from how neoliberalism attracted greater support during the 1990s, when it was perceived as the major victor on the world stage. We neoliberals liked to think that the rest of the world “finally saw the light,” but a more sober retrospective assessment is that much of the popularity boom of neoliberalism was temporary, to be wiped out by status-lowering developments, including the financial crisis and slower real wage growth.
These chains of ideological influence can be remarkably indirect. For instance, it is commonly believed that the collapse of Soviet communism led to a softening of positions within the Irish Republican Army. It’s not that anyone ever expected the Soviets to intervene in the Irish conflict, but rather a role model of resistance had been taken away, and this ultimately made the peace process easier.
There is much more at the link, none of it especially cheery. By the way, I hope you know better than to read the piece as recommending authoritarian economic policy — stay awake!
Faceless bureaucracies have been failing citizens of the western world for decades. Love Girard, but I don’t think the theory of memetic desire is needed to explain the shift away from that mode of governance.
Generally speaking, “authoritarianism” is a dysphemism for the Wrong People winning democratically.
Thus Yeltsin calling in an artillery strike on the Russian legislature was “democratic,” but Poland’s social conservatives winning an outright majority in the recent election is “authoritarian.”
The story since 2000 at the latest has been the massive comprehensive failure of the elites. The voters are looking for an alternative. The elites are trying to disqualify the voters.
The only real question is whether the elites will go into the dustbin of history peacefully or whether there will be bloodshed.
The talk of “the elites” is too fluffy. You can assign anyone you don’t like as “the elites” to discredit them without having to offer any real argument.
Good point. That Trump and his cabinet are the epitome of “elites” is a very easy argument to make.
The talk of “authoritarianism on the rise” is too fluffy. You can assign anyone you don’t like as “authoritarian” to discredit them without having to offer any real argument.
At least “authoritarianism” means something. Is Hilary Clinton elite while Trump is not? Is Angela Merkel elite but not Xi Jinping?
“Is Trump authoritarian while Hillary is not?”, and just as you would say “Yes”, I could answer your question by saying that Hillary, Angela and Xi are elite.
So yes, I don’t find the word “authoritarianism” any more meaningful than “elite”. It will seem so when you are on one side of the debate.
I disagree. The failure of the elites is so comprehensive. The political elites have dug themselves into a hole and can’t get out – especially with immigration. The schools are failing. Universities are being handed over to mini-Red Guards. Scientists believe nonsense and insist angrily that you are a Nazi if you do not agree with them. The Defense industry can’t build a plane on time and remotely close to budget. Even the stalwarts of Capitalism – the auto industry and the banks for instance – cannot survive because of the incompetence of its management.
Everyone knows that the people who think they are the best are actually mediocre. They are looking for alternatives.
Please cite your claims. They appear to be fictional.
This is a gratuitous assertion. You’re only asserting this so you can willy-nilly dismiss facts and arguments that make you sad. Yes. the term “elites” may lack precision, but that does effect its utility as a label.
Though interestingly the US election of Trump is clearly a “status lowering development” in the eyes of the world population, particularly among the countries that tend to emulate us.
You are confusing your prejudices, and those of the sort of people overseas who listen to CNN and the BBC, with the views of the majority of the world’s population. Margaret Thatcher remains hugely popular overseas because she was effective. If Trump is too, then despite the complaints of the Left, he will be admired too.
So far Trump appears strangely popular in countries like India and China.
I think you and those who read Breitbart and watch Fox are confusing your prejudices. Clearly literally everyone in the world except those groups thinks Trumpster Fire is a mess. Despite the claims of the Right, people in India, China, Africa, Europe, and most of America think he’s not good (oh wait, there’s polls for the last one).
-Analysis is easy when you can make things up!
Watch out for word redefinition that suddenly arise, especially as weak defense.
I am pretty sure MR has talked about Asian success and authoritarianism before. Years ago. Probably with respect to Singapore. Yup ..
http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2015/03/singapore-lee-kuan-yew-on-marginal-revolution.html
Perhaps it’s because of the thinly veiled genocide advocacy of these “Wrong People.”
That aside, you read the reports of Freedom House, and you realize that their rating scale is somewhat protean over time and also that they tend to ignore abuses that advance the viewpoint of the occidental chatterati. Efforts to suppress dissent in Sweden, the Netherlands, France, and Canada have no effect on the ratings these countries receive from Freedom House and their 2016 report walks right up to the line of endorsing the legal harassment of Geert Wilders. What’s depressing about this is that Freedom House is the only notable NGO of its type that isn’t fraudulent by default. (shAmnesty International once listed Wesley Cook, aka ‘Mumia Abu Jamal’ as a ‘prisoner of conscience’).
well, there’s certainly no clear explanation of “Authoritarianism’s Allure” in referenced article, mostly meandering prose
“mimetic desire” theory is complete nonsense and psycho-babble
humans are tribal creatures, which simply explains much of authoritarianism’s prevalence
i’d also add that grand liberal projects like the EU have mostly failed in delivering its promises
The Soviets were ” a role model of resistance”?
Yes, chuck, it is a hilarious theory. I think Tyler only shared this to sound interesting. I doubt he would vouch for it.
Have you been watching The Americans? Continuing on in the face of food shortages, limits on speech and even a widespread knowledge among the populace that the liberal West was kicking communism’s ass in just about every way is certainly a kind of resistance!
What next, will you be citing “The West Wing”?
A role model in the sense that they paid for it.
All these resistance movements died because they weren’t being funded by the Soviets.
>The Soviets were ” a role model of resistance”?
Che is on T-shirts. That’s good enough for Tyler!!
Yes, the Soviets were a role model for less developed countries (LDCs) after WW2. For short, 3rd world countries leaders wanted to replicate the authoritarian political structure of the USSR at home.
“During 30 years of US-Soviet competition for influence among LDCs, the Soviets have enjoyed several advantages:
– The US has been linked to the colonial policies of its West European allies, whereas most LDCs have had no experience with the USSR as colonial power
– The centralized, authoritarian political structure of the USSR is widely seen as a more suitable model by the many LDC leaders who consider democracy and unaffordable luxury.
– The USSR delivers arms to LDCs faster, and appears to attach fewer strings to them than does the US.
– Soviet leaders are much less constrained by parliamentary and public opinion than US leaders are, and thus are freer to use armed force to support the USSR’s clients.”
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/DOC_0000273391.pdf
Assess Castro’s Cuba under this perspective. Authoritarian? Check. Call the US a colonial empire? Check. Launch military interventions overseas without congress/parliament opposition? Congo, Bolivia, Yom Kippur, Angola, Grenada…..
It’s a shitty role model, but a role model anyway.
It’s pleasing to see the US defying the trend toward authoritarianism and electing an administration that thus far has been intent upon rolling back federal regulation and devolving power to the states. It would have been quite a different story had the other candidate won and the First Amendment been subjected to revision.
You are correct. If Trump had been a real populist authoritarian he would have been lavishing gifts on the white working class, rather than sewing the seeds of destruction by taking away.
TC is spinning increasing fanciful theories that are so removed from reality that they cannot be verified.
The term you’re looking for is “not even wrong.”
Not so many years ago it was conventional knowledge that China had taken a lesson from Singapore (contra “free to choose”) that you can open for business without embracing democracy.
So Tyler’s essay is conventional too.
It doesn’t dig at Singapore though, because Tyler likes Singapore, and has possibly been part of the movement in that sense.
But as I say, authoritarianism isn’t really enough. You need a supporting technocracy. You can’t just assign every problem to a family member, and ask them to learn on the job.
“Singapore, China, and the “Soft Authoritarian” Challenge” (1994)
https://www.jstor.org/stable/2644982
We all remember past discussions of Asian growth and authoritarianism. I am sure there is a real connection. It is sad though, and the wrong lesson. Those countries do not succeed because they are authoritarian, but because the authoritarian leaders rely on pragmatic technocrats day to day.
America’s (thankfully rapidly failing) experiment is in authoritarianism without pragmatism or technocracy. That’s more the Venezuelan model than the Singaporean one.
The Best and the Brightest would never steer us wrong, after all.
If they steer us wrong once in 50 years, I would say that was darn good. We did have 50 years of good governance and progress from 1950 to 2000.
As Fukuyama has noted, we seem to have lost our balance without the brace of a constant enemy.
Increasing diversity, social fragmentation and class segregation have made us less sympathetic toward our fellow citizens and made authoritarianism more attractive as a means to ensure one’s class or tribe maintains their status.
China doesn’t enter into it. People are animated by more immediate and proximate concerns than what some country on the other side of the planet is up to.
That’s my take.
Tyler, I just wish you would use liberal instead of “neoliberal”. Socialists and authoritarians use the second as an insult…
Prof. – are you aware that, at the end of 2016, China (mostly the SOEs) had $35 trillion in debt?
The writer seems to tend toward the abstract rather than the concrete. Moscow primarily provided the IRA with weapons and financing rather than some ideological model.
Why is authoritarianism on the rise?
Because, per the 10th comment, the current elites have failed and failed comprehensively, appallingly.
Why can’t we have an elite like Israel’s, who are unabashedly and unapologetically pro-Israel? Or like Singapore’s, whose elite focus single-mindedly on enhancing the societal wealth of Singapore, which they own. Or like the Japanese, who treat their country like a garden.
Contrast that with America’s cognitive elites, whose views dovetail so seamlessly with the interests of multi-national corporations and who constantly hector the bourgeois about their bottomless obligations to everybody on the planet but themselves. Or our financial elites, who have successfully rigged the system to keep themselves from becoming poor. Europe is no different. Its cities are becoming armed camps to manage all the vibrancy from parasitic sub-groups the elite invited in.
People want a strong man who protects them from their enemies. They voted for Trump, and frankly he’s looking a little squishy. This pendulum still has further to swing.
Do you not think that elites always look out for elites, regardless of nationality? Israel being an exception because they regard every member of their tribe as elite; all other cases you cited are simply elites looking out for elites.
And what about your analysis suggests elites have failed? It seems they’ve succeeded wildly. They even duped half a country into voting for a billionaire with no defined ideology based on the populist things he happened to be saying at the time (i.e. how can you possibly be surprised that he’s “looking a little squishy”?)
The elites that you claim have failed are continuing to succeed as they’ve done for millennia. Just look at inter-generational class mobility, elite school admissions, wealth inequality. There is simply no evidence for the elite failing currently, unless you think diversity is something that challenges the elites (which, since you cite Singapore, you should know it does not).
The perceived rise in authortarnism mirrors the trajectory of the rise of social media. Google, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube are immensely powerful and centralized authorities that dictate the information seen by billions of people. When it comes to the written word, what is more accidentally totalitarian and fascist than Facebook? The vast majority of news, propaghanda and public commentary that led to the rise of nationalist politics took place on social media and not in public squares or union halls. Much of this antagonistic and inflammatory digital rhetoric was created solely to garner more “hits” and “clicks”.
People ask, “why is everyone upset enough with the wonders of the western world to start a political revolution?”, and the answer is simply that this dystopian fiction is presented to them as reality on social media in order to be answered with a well placed news headline that offers to solve all their fictional problems.
The vast majority of news, propaghanda and public commentary that led to the rise of nationalist politics took place on social media and not in public squares or union halls.
Corporate media preaches globalism, not nationalism.
The Internet is one of the great democratizing agents in history, because it breaks up the corporate media monopoly on the Megaphone. Who cares about reading the hilariously conventional David Brooks or Tom Friedman and paying for the privilege? I can read Sailer, Porter, Z-Man, Vox Day, and observe the evolution of their thought and hash ideas out in the comments. For free.
The claim is that authoritarian mimicry is on the rise because authoritarian regimes are growing faster.
Well, dah.
The premise is misleading. Look at the premise closely. The premise is “growth” or “change in growth”. Now, think about that for a second. Ok, second over.
If you start at a low base, as in China, any change is “large growth”. You are measuring the delta from a low base.You are comparing mature economies, with most people living comfortable, to economies where you would not want to live today, even with large growth.
No, there is another reason for the rise in authoritarianism.
The answer lies in the Berlusconni experience. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/nov/21/if-berlusconi-is-like-trump-what-can-italy-teach-america
Attack a free press, own your own press, align with the religious right, be a media showman, use immigrants or others for the scapegoat of your decline.
It works, and that’s why authoritarianism is on the rise.
PS. Did you know that Steve Bannon represented Berlusconni in the United States?
So, in the Mercatus Center’s viewpoint, is wanton annulment by judges of policies adopted by elected officials an example of ‘authoritarianism’? How ’bout the legal harassment of Baronelle Stutzman?