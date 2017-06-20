Arrived in my pile

All look very good and very useful:
George Selgin, Money Free and Unfree
Barak D. Richman, Stateless Commerce: The Diamond Network and the Persistence of Relational Exchange
Guy Standing, Basic Income: A Guide for the Open-Minded
Eminent Domain: A Comparative Perspective, edited by Iljoong Kim, Hojun Lee, and Ilya Somin
“Basic Income: A Guide for the Open-Minded”
I despise this type of title with the implication that anybody not agreeing with the premise is “Close-Minded”.
More seductive “free stuff”. For what purpose? Who benefits? If a country adopted this it would force businesses and wealthy people to move. Move where? It is a suicide pact. But who benefits? Why is it being pushed when even a child can see it cannot work except of course to destroy a nation. Who benefits from destroying a Western/1st world nation???
Free Jared Fogel! He’s innocent! Join the Jared Fogel Innocence Project! Free Jared!
> I despise this type of title with the implication that anybody not agreeing with the premise is “Close-Minded”.
Given your reluctance to consider any work titled “a guide for the open-minded”, it seems reasonable to infer that such a work is Not For You. Isn’t it gracious of the author to let you know so quickly? The opposite of click-bait?
“it seems reasonable to infer that such a work is Not For You”
You could infer it, but you’d be wrong. I’m inclined to support some form of Work based Basic Income, such as the EITC.
” Isn’t it gracious of the author to let you know so quickly?”
No, not particularly. At the very least the author missed a potential sale by creating a title designed to split people into groups rather than bring them together.
> … missed a sale …
If the author’s purpose was to extract cash from someone who would not like the book, then yes, the author should have used a click-bait title.
Instead, the author wants to protect someone who would not like the book from purchasing it by accident. By putting “for the open minded” right on the front, you know to keep your money in your wallet, and the author will be relieved of any feelings of guilt about tricking you into purchase.
You already know that you are willing to support EITC, and you already know that you do not want to attend to the case for other models of Basic Income. Why would an honest author want to take your money for something you don’t want to read?
*George Selgin, Money Free and Unfree*
—
What is with the gold fetishization? Has anyone ever done a practical analysis of the mechanics of returning to a gold standard? It seems like even a cursory glance at the figures suggests a massive, artificial transfer of wealth to the existing owners of gold.
What makes you assume that my book argues for a return for gold? In fact, it doesn’t, though not for the reason you offer, which is a bad one. In fact, if you want to reward gold ownership, fiat money is the way to go. A quick look at the history of gold’s real (relative) price will affirm that.
Looks like I’m being banned. I’ll come back later under a different name.
Stateless Commerce: Richman picks the most irrational market, the market in diamonds, to promote stateless commerce. If he had picked rice or potatoes or tulips. No, wait, he did pick tulips.