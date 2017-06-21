Beijing notes

To consider the delta, for all the talk of lactose intolerance, dairy products are booming. Taxi drivers seem to have lost their reluctance to pick up Westerners. More and more hutongs have been removed from downtown (duh). There is a street with three different outlets selling Mexican-style churros. Overall it feels nicer and more normal.
I am the odd bird who prefers Beijing to Shanghai. The food is more representative of China as a whole, the faces show more drama, you are more likely to see “weird random ****” driving around in a cab, and the core culture is less chi-chi. It’s the most important city in the world. Let’s hope Washington does nothing to reclaim that mantle, New York never will.
Won’t argue about ‘Nexican style,’ but maybe you need a bit of a refresher on churros, which are about as Mexican as pizza is American – ‘The origin of churros is unclear. One theory suggests they were brought to Europe from China by the Portuguese. The Portuguese sailed for the Orient and, as they returned from Ming Dynasty China to Portugal, they brought along with them new culinary techniques, including altering dough for youtiao, also known as Youzagwei in southern China, for Portugal. The new pastry soon crossed the border into Spain, where it was modified to have the dough extruded through a star-shaped die rather than pulled.
Another theory is that the churro was made by Spanish shepherds, to substitute for fresh bakery goods. Churro paste was easy to make and fry in an open fire in the mountains, where shepherds spend most of their time.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Churro
Mexican or Nexican – no need to argue about which is correct.
Noodles were brought to Italy from China but I feel comfortable calling some pastas Italian style.
Churros have many styles – Mexican, Andalusian etc.
I can’t stand Beijing, but can’t stand Shanghai either. The pollution, congestion, logistics, ugh who needs it. I’ve always been much more fond of Dalian, Nanjing and Chongqing, although your mandarin needs a bit more work to be truly independent in the Chongqing.
You’re right about Beijing’s cuisine though, pretty much all of the sub-cultures are represented somewhere in the city. Highly recommend Donkey and traditional Xinjiang cuisine if you’re feeling adventurous.
Tyler loves these shitty cities. Long time readers will recall he thinks highly of Brassilla. He enjoys eating in strip malls. Beijing is not at all “the most important city in the world”
TC may have a point, though I doubt Beijing is that important, it’s after all a developing country that’s reaching saturation due to an aging population. Another 10 years max before they decline.
Brassilla gets a lot of high scores for modern architecture, not unlike the Sydney Opera house (which is totally beautiful and totally unsuitable for music, due to acoustical properties, last I heard they are remodeling the inside).
Mexican & Beijing food are two-brothers-from-a-different-mother.
Wraps, ‘churros’ etc. are Beijing to the core.
Can anybody decide those last two sentences for me?
Why should we fear Washington or New York getting raised in status?
Because Tyler thinks it raises his own status to put down American cities and elevate those he knows few would even consider.
Yeah, I meet so many ambitious Americans who hope their children can get a visa so they can live and work in Beijing. Cocktail parties with Wall Street financiers, faculty parties with Columbia professors, wherever you go in NYC, that’s what the movers and shakers talk about.
Well, there’s always Jim Rogers.
I think Tyler was saying the following: China is a rising power and the US a declining one. The transition from one global hegemon to its successor can happen peacefully, where the civilization in decline focuses inward on its on problems and/or remains blissfully content in its decadent slide, or it can happen traumatically, where the dying hegemon tries to maintain the place at the top it has in its view unfairly lost, and lashes out. Things can get “kinetic” at that point, worst comes to worst, but even if not they will not be pleasant. NYC and DC are proxies for America, NYC for old pre-WWI capitalist America and DC for subsequent command and control military industrial warlike global policeman America.
Well said, not unlike the transition for the UK, pre-and-post WWII (the Suez canal incident comes to mind). While I don’t agree with your narrative (I think India might be a superpower, if they get over their tribalism; ditto Africa–the U.S.A (Africa) would be a tough act to follow), I think one test of whether China wants to take the next step and be a superpower is if they can reign in North Korea. The way to do it, cheap, is for CHN to lure Kim to a banquet feast and poison him, a classic ancient empire ploy.
China is a temporary fixation. Remember how the Japanese were taking over in the 80s? The communist countries did a great job catching up economically post WWII and the same arc is playing out in China. There is a limit to their rapid growth and China has not reached it yet. History will repeat. Without any major incident, USA will keep it’s status as the most important country and economy to well past 2050 and it’s easy to see in the demographics. The smartest people in the world are immigrating to the USA and anything Trump has done to dissuade is temporary with Canada picking up those immigrants next door (which means many of them will end up in the USA in 10 years). All major anglo countries have the Chinese (and Indians) as a top source of immigrants. Relatively speaking, nobody immigrates to China, India or Africa. The future is still American.
What you said makes sense. I just didn’t realize TC was completely on board with the idea that the world order was going to change that dramatically.
I find it hard to believe that in the near future Beijing will be in a similar position to New York today, and attracting people from all over the world to live and work there.
“It’s the most important city in the world.”
lol ok
Lactose intolerance (and allergy to alcohol) are more typical in Southern China, where almost all of the Chinese diaspora came from until recently.
One thing that has changed in the last year is the city government has been bricking over store-fronts and demolishing others in some of the more vibrant parts of the city. The official reason is to restore historical buildings, but making the alleys more convenient for black German-make sedans seems to be the impetus.
The assertion that Beijing is the most important city in the world requires some better explanation. I get that Beijing is the capital of China and China’s development may be the most important ongoing story in the world right now (highly debatable). But on other measures of urban influence, Beijing is rather pedestrian.
https://www.citylab.com/life/2015/03/sorry-london-new-york-is-the-worlds-most-economically-powerful-city/386315/
http://mori-m-foundation.or.jp/pdf/GPCI2016_en.pdf
https://www.atkearney.com/documents/10192/8178456/Global+Cities+2016.pdf/8139cd44-c760-4a93-ad7d-11c5d347451a
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Global_city
It would be interesting to hear more on this.