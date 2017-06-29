This should be a bigger story, yes?

NATO allies of the United States plan to boost their defense spending by 4.3 percent this year, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday, a response in part to intense pressure from President Trump that the nations invest more in their militaries.
That is by Michael Birnbaum and Thomas Gibbons-Neff at The Washington Post.
I have to give credit to Trump here, many presidents have cajoled Europe to spend more, but Trump actually got it done. Maybe because they don’t trust the US to back them up so staunchly, but that’s sort of the point. We can’t do it all.
‘Maybe because they don’t trust the US to back them up so staunchly’
That is one way to put a nice framing on the issue.
Another way of looking at it is that the U.S. is no longer in a position to prevent its allies from becoming more independent, and thus able to oppose American interests more effectively. Further, this is in direct reaction to Trump, who is considered a disaster of yet unknown magnitude by pretty much everyone in the world – except Russians, oddly enough.
Ah – to be clear, it is the desire of allies to become more independent that is growing in reaction to Trump, not necessarily their defense budgets in reaction to Trump. The two are fairly obviously linked, of course.
Yeah because the Europeans have been just dying to break free and stop living off the generosity, and behind the maimed bodies, of young American men.
If only it wasn’t for Obama and Clinton *forcing* them to freeload they would have been spending vastly more decades ago. They might even have forced their military into some sort of viable martial shape so that they could, you know, fight.
‘the Europeans have been just dying to break free … behind the maimed bodies’ of Iraqis, Libyans, Syrians, Afghanis, Yemenis, Pakistanis …..
All places where America has been stepping up to the plate with Hellfire missiles, SEALs, Tomahawks, Predators, undoubtedly winning the battle for hearts and minds unlike those wimpy Europeans, most of whom keep asking the U.S., since 2001, to please stop ‘helping.’
Sometimes, you just the feeling that Americans have no idea of trivial the actual American military presence has become in Europe, except where it directly impacts the U.S. – the medical facilities in Germany (useful in treating all those people involved in creating maimed bodies) or the 6th Fleet, able to shut off several major choke points in relation to the Mediterranean (though why the U.S. would be interested in the Suez Canal might be mysterious to some – it isn’t as much oil destined for America goes that route).
I tend to actually support isolationism, but then, I am also aware that an isolationist America would be one that is no longer premier in dictating to the rest of world how America is to be treated by others. Seeing how the U.S. has essentially completely withdrawn its military from Germany over the past generation is actually a good thing, as the U.S. and its allies (not to mention the now free East Europeans) won the Cold War. Seeing how Americans seem not to grasp that the world has actually changed since 1987 is bewildering, though.
There is a real difference in opinion concerning the ongoing use of military force in the Middle East, but it is America that is the one that does what it wants, while claiming to be working for the benefit of those opposed to creating ever more maimed bodies.
prior_test2 June 29, 2017 at 5:14 am
unlike those wimpy Europeans, most of whom keep asking the U.S., since 2001, to please stop ‘helping.’
And yet despite those wimpy Europeans lying down, rolling over and begging for mercy from the Islamists, the Islamists continue to attack France, Germany, Belgium and so on. Odd how the gutlessness of the Europeans doesn’t seem to inspire any admiration or gratitude in the Third World.
Sometimes, you just the feeling that Americans have no idea of trivial the actual American military presence has become in Europe
The Russian Army is in Ukraine, Georgia and arguably part of Moldova. It is not in Germany. I think that the American presence in Europe is all too obvious. For those who have the wisdom to see.
There is a real difference in opinion concerning the ongoing use of military force in the Middle East, but it is America that is the one that does what it wants, while claiming to be working for the benefit of those opposed to creating ever more maimed bodies.
As, for instance, it did when it came to pull France’s and Britain’s chestnuts from the fire in Libya? By all means, tell us how the Europeans do not do just what they like in the Middle East. By all means, explain to us how the war that the French started in Libya is all America’s fault.
The Europeans are just New Zealand writ large. They have disbanded their militaries while hiding behind the protection of others. Except that the New Zealanders have no enemies to fear. The Europeans do.
I tend to actually support isolationism, but then, I am also aware that an isolationist America would be one that is no longer premier in dictating to the rest of world how America is to be treated by others.
I don’t expect consistency from you but for the record, you support Trump’s policies do you? You welcome his forcing the Europeans to stand on their own and not continue to act as the tapeworm in the NATO system?
Just as you supported W’s call for a more isolationist foreign policy pre-9-11, right?
‘And yet despite those wimpy Europeans lying down, rolling over and begging for mercy from the Islamists’
You really don’t know much about how the French beg for mercy, do you? ‘Opération Chammal is the name of the French military operation which is currently ongoing in Iraq and Syria in an attempt to contain the expansion of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant and to support the Iraqi Army. Its name comes from the Shamal (Chammal in French), a northwesterly wind blowing over Iraq and the Persian Gulf states.[9]
Airstrikes over Iraq started 19 September 2014, airstrikes over Syria started by the end of September 2015.
France is part of the 60-nation strong international coalition supporting Iraqi and Kurdish forces to reclaim the city of Mosul, which fell to ISIL in 2014. The French army deployed four CAESAR howitzers and 150 to 200 soldiers at Qayyarah Airfield West, with 600 more French troops announced at the end of September.[50] An additional 150 French soldiers were in Erbil, east of Mosul, training Peshmerga.[51] At the end of September 2016, the Charles de Gaulle was deployed from Toulon to the Syrian coast to support the operation against ISIL through airstrikes and reconnaissance missions. France has 36 Rafale M jets in the mission, with 24 based on the Charles de Gaulle and 12 operating out of French Air Force bases in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Op%C3%A9ration_Chammal
‘By all means, explain to us how the war that the French started in Libya’
Here is info from wikipedia about that war, until the point where the U.S. entered – ‘After the Arab Spring movements overturned the rulers of Tunisia and Egypt, Libya experienced a full-scale revolt beginning on 17 February 2011. Libya’s authoritarian regime led by Muammar Gaddafi put up much more of a resistance compared to the regimes in Egypt and Tunisia. While overthrowing the regimes in Egypt and Tunisia was a relatively quick process, Gaddafi’s campaign posed significant stalls on the uprisings in Libya. The first announcement of a competing political authority appeared online and declared the Interim Transitional National Council as an alternative government. One of Gaddafi’s senior advisors responded by posting a tweet, wherein he resigned, defected, and advised Gaddafi to flee.[71] By 20 February, the unrest had spread to Tripoli. On 27 February 2011, the National Transitional Council was established to administer the areas of Libya under rebel control. On 10 March 2011, France became the first state to officially recognise the council as the legitimate representative of the Libyan people.[72][73]
Pro-Gaddaffi forces were able to respond militarily to rebel pushes in Western Libya and launched a counterattack along the coast toward Benghazi, the de facto centre of the uprising.[74] The town of Zawiya, 48 kilometres (30 mi) from Tripoli, was bombarded by air force planes and army tanks and seized by Jamahiriya troops, “exercising a level of brutality not yet seen in the conflict.”
Organizations of the United Nations, including United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and the United Nations Human Rights Council, condemned the crackdown as violating international law, with the latter body expelling Libya outright in an unprecedented action urged by Libya’s own delegation to the UN.
On 17 March 2011 the UN Security Council passed Resolution 1973, with a 10–0 vote and five abstentions including Russia, China, India, Brazil and Germany. The resolution sanctioned the establishment of a no-fly zone and the use of “all means necessary” to protect civilians within Libya. On 19 March, the first act of NATO allies to secure the no-fly zone by destroying Libyan air defences began when French military jets entered Libyan airspace on a reconnaissance mission heralding attacks on enemy targets.
In the weeks that followed, American forces were in the forefront of NATO operations against Libya. More than 8,000 American personnel in warships and aircraft were deployed in the area. At least 3,000 targets were struck in 14,202 strike sorties, 716 of them in Tripoli and 492 in Brega. The American air offensive included flights of B-2 Stealth bombers, each bomber armed with sixteen 2000-pound bombs, flying out of and returning to their base in Missouri on the continental United States. The support provided by the NATO airforces contributed to the ultimate success of the revolution.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Libya#2011_Civil_War
Seems as if the U.S. decided to get involved without needing to pull any euro chestnuts out of the fire, actually. Of course, the fact that Libya is a major oil producer undoubtedly had absolutely zero to do with American strategic planning, as oil is something that the U.S. resolutely ignores in all of its Middle Eastern adventures.
‘I don’t expect consistency from you but for the record, you support Trump’s policies do you? ‘
What I am not is either consistently Republican/Democrat or left/right or any other of numerous artificial constructions used to decide that one is a team member, particularly those imaginary teams that so many commenters here seem to believe in. As for Trump, his only policy is what is in Trump’s best interests, as decided by Trump. Whether I support Trump’s policy of following Trump’s best interests in the eyes of Trump is irrelevant – Trump’s policy (singular) has nothing to do with anyone else anyways.
‘You welcome his forcing the Europeans to stand on their own and not continue to act as the tapeworm in the NATO system?’
Depends on what you mean, I suppose. If the EU develops into a major pole opposing American interests, then that would be America’s loss, and as an American citizen, that would not be the most desirable outcome, speaking broadly. Whether one likes it or not, the U.S. is the world’s hegemon, and as the British continue to demonstrate, losing that position is painful in any number of ways. Of course, the hegemon always loses its position anyways, in the long run.
‘Just as you supported W’s call for a more isolationist foreign policy pre-9-11, right?’
I’m sorry, GW Bush had an isolationist foreign policy (that Iraq thing was a glint in somebody’s White House eye from the very start)? Or do you mean the reduction in ‘nation building’ on the part of the U.S.? Of course such an idea is easy to support – the U.S. has a remarkably poor record in nation building during my lifetime.
I actually agree with Buchanan’s idea that America’s entry into WWI a century ago was a disaster for America (though I find his book is pretty bad – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Churchill,_Hitler_and_the_Unnecessary_War ). But that is water under the never get involved in European wars bridge by this point, though I would still be fully on board with the U.S. deciding to reduce its various commitments. Though at this point, most Americans seem unaware of how far back those commitments have already been reduced. The prepositioned equipment for WWIII in Germany, for example, has been pretty much used up in the deserts of the Middle East at this point.
On the other hand, the reason that the U.S. was in Europe during the Cold War was to deny the Soviet Union the possibility to add Western Europe to its empire. To the extent that it has been a long term strategy of both the Soviet Union and the Russia that is currently led by a former KGB officer to weaken its opponents to the extent of being able to finally realize its place as the world’s rightful hegemon (in part by weakening the U.S. as much as possible, including destroying its various alliances), the U.S. is in what the Germans call a ‘Zwickmühle’ (you can decide whether this is a good translation, of course – ‘to be stuck between a rock and a hard place’). America’s interests are contradictory, essentially – but having Russia add Europe to a renewed empire would definitely not be in American interests. The same would apply to China taking over Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, etc., except the Chinese seem to have never had the sort of European imperial vision that the Russians have shared with the British, the French, the Germans, the Italians, the Swedes, the Spanish, etc.
The Russians might be Trump’s friends, but they are definitely not anybody else’s.
Yeah, with all the wars we fought to defend Europe these past 20 years, it’s been pretty insane. Not a single European country could even bothered to go to Afghanistan after 9/11. Shame.
America is bowling alone and leading from behind. It can deter Russian/Chinese anymore (Georgia 2008, Ukraine 2014, South China Sea in the last few years), the same way the decaying Roman Empire could not deter the Barbarian Invasions.
It is not so much “Clown Nose off” as “Other Clown Nose on” from our favorite fake Brazilian troll? Fair enough.
Leading from behind has been Obama’s policy. He was happy to let the people of Syria fully and freely explore their differences without any interference from America. As he did with China and Japan as well as China and ASEAN.
Trump may well follow this same policy. He may not. We do not yet know. But the West’s suicide is a matter of choice. It was not forced on America or on Europe. The West may well yet choose otherwise.
“Trump may well follow this same policy. He may not. We do not yet know.”
During Khrushev’s De-Stalinization:
– Grandma, Lenin was good, right?
-Yes, dear, Lenin was very good.
– Stalin was bad, wasn’t he?
– Yes, dear, Stalin was very bad.
-Grandma, is Comrade Khruschev good or bad?
After looking around to be sure no one else is listening, she replies: “When he dies, we will be told”.
It is good to know Americans will eventually be told which foreign policy they have chosen in November 2016. “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it, away from the fog of the controversy.” It is good to know Americans give foreign policy the same kind of close attention they give to domestic policy.
“But the West’s suicide is a matter of choice. It was not forced on America or on Europe.”
Rhe fall of America’s Empire is a historical inevitability brought by the internal contradictions of the American regime. It survives on borrowed time and money.
Is it more the “intense pressure” or the sense that the US might not actually help out in the event of an emergency?
See my comment above, it’s probably both. Good. We’ll help still, but let’s see something from your end too.
“We’ll help still,” Good to know, Mr. President. Of course, if you’re first name is not Donald and your middle name is not John, then I guess you’re just expressing a hope or an aspiration. Must have been a liberal arts major, huh? I’m trying to understand how a 4.3% (based on what? average per country? total non-US increase ÷ total non-US expenditures? (I couldn’t get to the WP article)) increase is significant given only a half-dozen countries are near or above the target of 2% of GDP (US, France, UK, Poland, Estonia, Greece) and given that most of the other 23 are well below 1.5%.
How long will it take, adjusting for inflation, for Germany’s ~1.2% to climb to 2% with a real increase of ~2.5% per year? (ans: 21 yrs). Should this be a bigger story? Well, given that Germany has been allowed to skate, that Turkey should be expelled, and that the Western Europeans are most likely going to let the Eastern Europeans fend Russia off by themselves, I wouldn’t say it’s much of a story at all.
1) German does whatever the hell it wants. 2) An increase is an increase — boosting anything more than a few percent in a year is tough. You want them to grow effectively and steadily to be effective. 3) My major was molecular biology. Does that allow me to comment? Or do I have to have studied Chicago School economics and have the same opinions as everyone else on here? (BTW engineers should never be allowed to comment. Many people in leadership roles in the Soviet Union were engineers, so communism.)
No previously announced German increase in expenditure (Oct 2016 before US elections).
http://www.dw.com/en/merkel-germany-to-heavily-increase-bundeswehr-budget/a-36054268
Don’t bring up facts – it confuses what people are supposed to believe.
For example, this is fact – ‘At this point, the S&P500 is up 7.5% under Mr. Trump compared to up 11.9% under Mr. Obama for the same number of market days.’ Graphic here – https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-G2zxbra6hr0/WVEfITpRCOI/AAAAAAAArgc/5JWJB61cqK0Kh1tXGnsjKm1VsN-cA6u5QCLcBGAs/s1600/SP500ObamaTrump.JPG
If anyone should ever question why people voted Donald Trump into office, while deriding him as a buffoon who knows nothing, I will simply use this fact as a simple example of why he deserves the Oval Office.
They are investing more to be independent not to be Trump’s or US lackeys
So… they are doing exactly what Trump wants. OK then.
the sad orange clown is leading us back to war
The linked article is both nuanced and ambiguous as to the reasons for the increased European commitment to NATO. For example, the article points out that the increased commitment predates our election. The sentence Cowen selected does not reflect the nuance and ambiguity in the rest of the article.
Agreed. Also, the 2016 increase over 2015 was 3.3% so it doesn’t seem like a drastic change.
An increase in European defense spending is a domestic financial stimulus. Americans probably think that the increase will be spent on Boeing products. It won’t be.
He said “stimulus”: everybody drink!
Sometimes I get this creepy feeling that Scott Adams was right about Trump. *shudder*
Sure it would be important if the USA correspondingly cut defense spending….not as if anyone thinks that’s likely under current Administration.
Yes, that would be the sort of thing that would truly be in America’s interest, and something that is easy to support as a goal.
I’d like to congratulate the liberals who have managed to somehow put a negative spin on this clear Trump victory (in their own heads, of course).
If you are so filled with hate and rage that you can pull that off, I do believe you can do anything.
May reality never intrude upon you, brothers and sisters. And always remember that hatred is good for your heart muscles!
“But after the Russian seizure of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, NATO leaders pledged to increase annual defense spending to 2 percent of their gross domestic product by 2024.” So how do you credit this to Trump. huh?
Britain, France, Ireland, and Albania excepted, they need to boost their fertility if they’re to have the young men to staff their militaries. Importing foederati from Turkey and North Africa’s not a smart move (though one might wager that’s what the hag-chancellor would like to do).