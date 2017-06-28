Can you make twenty-year-old rum in six days?

Via Samir Varma, this Wayne Curtis piece is one of my favorite essays this year, furthermore shades of Knut Wicksell’s wine aging model. What are the problems with asynchronous, and to what extent can producers move closer to simultaneity? Might such a transition sometimes be impossible at any cost?

The piece is hard to excerpt, but here is one fine sentence:

Yet somehow that business model is not so idiotic that it keeps people out of the industry.

If I handed out Sidney Awards as does David Brooks, this would get one from me.