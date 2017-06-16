Friday assorted links

1. James M. Patterson reviews The Complacent Class.
3. China builds the first quantum satellite network.
4. Canada is creating less gassy cows.
5. Pachinko and the economics of Initial Coin Offerings.
6. What kind of team can best beat the Warriors? I would be shocked if they won three more titles, and overall I predict 1.7 titles more.
Warriors are gonna win the next 2 titles but then probably that’s it. Klay Thompson becomes a free agent then, and may want to try his own thing away from the Superfriends. Draymond Green is a FA the next year. Everyone will be older too, and the rest of the league will have time to catch them. But the next 2 years, barring major injury, are theirs.
#4 I am surprised that no scientist has discovered a Bactria that can be added to the cow intestines to reduce gas.
#3 Alas, China has banned the satellites because they do not have an encryption backdoor.
#6 Even the Sharks or the Jets can beat the Warriors.
#6. If the Spurs are able to land Chris Paul or Kyle Lowry, they have a legitimate chance at knocking off the Warriors next season. The offense is methodical and slows the game down, but still able to get good looks at the basket. Leonard is the lengthy defender needed to cover Durant on the perimeter. Furthermore, Aldridge is a solid big who can post-up in the paint and score down low.
The Cavs are too dependent on Kyrie and LeBron to do everything. Each are solid basketball players, but the Cavs’ offense is more of a one-on-one contest compared to the Spurs who swing and move the ball around.
Don’t forget my Minnesota Timberwolves! Great young roster. The young guns just need to learn to play defense.
#1 – click bait??? Here I thought the great American historian James Patterson was reviewing Tyler’s book (which I have indeed read). Instead, it’s the James Patterson from Ave Maria University (more click bait???) rather than the esteemed James Patterson who is professor emeritus of history at Brown University. Yes, I clicked on the review but did not read it and no I did not click to find out anything about Ave Maria University.
Tyler, did you intend to list #3 next to #4? That’s quite an illuminating contrast.