Friday assorted links

1. Sommers, Gawande, and Baicker survey the recent literature on health insurance coverage and health outcomes.
2. Human beings haven’t actually domesticated cats very much.
3. Camels defeat the camel nationalism of the Qatar blockade.
4. The economics of pan-handling, long, recommended (pdf).
5. How long was China communist?
6. In defense of Paul Zukovsky (do not speak ill of the dead).
“5. How long was China communist?”
I think the author has a point, but it’s a limited point. China is still ruled by the Communist party and the current crop may not be 100% central planners, but roughly 30% Chinese industry was still directly state controlled at the Federal level in 2008.
Claiming that Communism disappeared in China in 1982 seems an unsupportable stretch.
Plenty of societies we’d definitely call “capitalist” have existed with large percentages of the economy in state ownership, though.
Sure, but that makes my point. The author insists that anything less than 100% socialist is not true Communism. But few people think that the US has never been a capitalist country, even though it’s always had some government run businesses.
The relevant point is whether the Chinese have experience with markets. The Chinese do, the Soviets mostly didn’t. The name of the political party in charge really doesn’t matter.
Well, technically, according to Stalin we’ve never seen communism, only socialism. Someday, and the people Venezuela hope soon, the socialist methods of production will kick in, then nirvana.
I’ve often wondered why the start demarcation between socialism and capitalism with little discussion of the reality of the situation which is Interventionism. Not direct ownership by the state but control regardless of whose name is on the title. It seems apparent that the real argument is on the mix of socialism and capitalism as implemented through regulation or direct bureaucratic control, or control through guild socialism. Obviously, except for those at the universities seems, total state ownership does not work well over the long term.
“What Stalin calls socialism corresponds by and large to Marx’s concept of the “early phase” of communism. Stalin reserves the term communism exclusively for what Marx called the “higher phase” of communism. Socialism, in the sense in which Stalin has lately used the term, is moving towards communism, but is in itself not yet communism. Socialism will turn into communism as soon as the increase in wealth to be expected from the operation of the socialist methods of production has raised the lower standard of living of the Russian masses to the higher standard which the distinguished holders of important offices enjoy in present-day Russia.”
–von Mises, Ludwig (1947). Planned Chaos
“There is the Soviet pattern of all-round socialization of all enterprises and their outright bureaucratic management; there is the German pattern of Zwangswirtschaft, towards the complete adoption of which the Anglo-Saxon countries are manifestly tending; there is guild socialism, under the name of corporativism still very popular in some Catholic countries. There are many other varieties.”
–von Mises, Ludwig (1947). Planned Chaos (LvMI) .
I think the author should go to China and stand outside the Communist Party headquarters and declare that China is not communist and wait to see how long the so-called non-communist Chinese government takes to arrest him and throw him in jail for breaking various Chinese communist laws.
Arguably, the reason they don’t won’t people around saying the regime is not Commumist anymore is the same they don’t want people aeound say they exploit/control/terrorize their people: because it is true. The Soviets and the Chinese spent years accusing each other of not being really Communists and not really caeing about the people and freedom and internationalism. Anyway, there were economic changes in China, the Communist Party still have the last word on everything even if there are more freedom than there was under Mao. If the current system srill can be called Communism is largely a semantics issue. The point, I think, is China and Japan are the Evil Empires of our time.
1. The most glaring omission is the failure to even hazard a guess at how much is being spent to (possibly) obtain these very marginal improvements.
“the failure to even hazard a guess at how much is being spent to (possibly) obtain these very marginal improvements.”
These guesses are not often made in American healthcare.
This is the best part of the trip, streets and shoes and avenues, mSGK bought a little; yes he did. This is the trip, the best part, I really like.
#2: cats a fine as they are. I don’t imagine the cat equivalent of the evolutionary cul-de-sac known as “pug”.
Humans get along with cats through mutually beneficial exchange as opposed the the dominance impose on dogs and other domesticated animals.
Re: this “exchange” with cats, what’s in it for us?
You dare question open borders for cats bigot?
#1 – “There is also strong evidence that coverage expansion increases access to preventive services, which can directly maintain or improve health. Studies of Massachusetts’ health care reform9 and the ACA’s Medicaid expansion found higher rates of preventive health care visits,11 and al- though the utility of the “annual exam” is uncer- tain, such visits may facilitate more specific evi- dence-based screening.”
Seriously, it is very hard to make points based on evidence like this. The main problem here is that we keep mixing several different problems into this big thing called “health care”. Average life has been raised tremendously without having health care as a right. Are we saying that we want to “increase access” to increase that even further? What’s the evidence? OR are we saying that it is unfair that poor people have a hard time getting basic care? You see, there are totally and completely different problems, and the solutions are very likely different too.
#5 Not generally but certainly more than most the Chinese personality can be categorized as pragmatic, conscientious, and very unsentimental – almost ruthlessly so – in certain cases. “改革开放“ was simply a realization that communism in the Marxist-Leninist-Stalinist fashion was an unsustainable solution for social and economic governance of China, a realization that I suspect Mao and Zhou knew from the outset, but couldn’t actualize because they needed to motivate the citizenry (ruthlessly unsentimental).
China is China. Always has been. Always will be despite whatever ideological table cloth you choose to throw on it.
#2: you mean cats are inner-directed, like to prowl and hunt, don’t fancy strange cats on their territory, like their routines, and give and receive affection according to their moods and not yours? Say it ain’t so…
The Russian timeline is wrong. New economic policy in 1922-28 allowed limited private enterprise. Also, land ownership remained private until 1932-33. The basic idea is that the central planning was imposed gradually sometimes more than a decade after the revolution (exception in the occupied countries such as Baltics, Moldova, Western Ukraine where it happened immediately) and it was not dismantled immediately. In Russia first private enterprise were allowed in 1986, prices liberalized in 1992, and privatization happened in 1992-95.
The panhandling article has got to be a spoof –the stilted writing, the dispassionate academic tone, the “his or hers” reference, forcing people to confront what they learned in “the church, temple or mosque.” A terrific parody of academic writing.
#5…Who really qualifies as a communist has long been a matter of opinion. An old Soviet era joke…”Brezhnev’s mother pays him a visit. He gives her a tour of his estate and shows her his garage full of fancy foreign cars. Her response: “But Lyonya, what will you do if the Communists come back?”
#5. Strikes me as a fairly banal observation that was obvious to a lot of us circa 1991-1993 and widely discussed at the time.