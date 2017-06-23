Friday assorted links

1. Sommers, Gawande, and Baicker survey the recent literature on health insurance coverage and health outcomes.

2. Human beings haven’t actually domesticated cats very much.

3. Camels defeat the camel nationalism of the Qatar blockade.

4. The economics of pan-handling, long, recommended (pdf).

5. How long was China communist?

6. In defense of Paul Zukovsky (do not speak ill of the dead).