Monday assorted links

1. NYT on the Toronto dining scene (and a tiny bit on me).
2. New Camille Paglia interview.
3. The minimum wage debate is not over.
4. Flickr page of Alexander Semenov. And more.
5. Sociology of the smart phone.
6. The polity that is Illinois: when even the lottery considers you a bad credit risk.
7. Some of the people just elected to the French Parliament.
#2 Camille
Camille Paglia: ” Some background is necessary. First of all, I must make my political affiliations crystal clear. I am a registered Democrat who voted for Bernie Sanders in the 2016 primary and for Jill Stein in the general election. Since last Fall, I’ve had my eye on Kamala Harris, the new senator from California, and I hope to vote for her in the next presidential primary. “
#3. it may be the case that some firms in some places may be willing to forgo rents rather than reduce their workforce, but all firms in some places? I think not. When we’re talking about a broad policy of raising minimum wages across many firms in many places it’s unfathomably unlikely that some firms in some places will not be induced, at the margin, to reduce employment.
Similarly, it may the case that some consumers may not be induced to reduce spending at fast-food restaurants as a result of price increases, but imagining that no consumers will do so is wishful thinking. Every business or person has different individual circumstances, randomly distributed through society. Some of them at already at the margin with respect to some spending or employment, and some price increase will necessarily push some of those people over the margin. It’s complete fantasy to think that marginal effects of increasing the minimum wage do not exist.
You are falling victim to free lunch economics.
Economies are zero sum.
Workers earning more due to higher minimum wage will spend more, not less.
And I doubt Warren Buffett and Mitt Romney and Donald Trump eats one single ounce less per year because a minimum wage for all workers, not just non-farm workers, of $15 an hour doubled the price of lettuce, chicken by 50%, and beef by 33%. Even in the long run, cars and houses will increase in prices by far less, but the low wage workers will find better cars and housing within reach, increasing demand for them.
TANSTAAFL
Cutting food worker wages is not free but comes and lower aggregate consumption, and lower gdp.
Odd that conservatives claim government is the problem, but the call for the EITC to be higher to boost gdp and profits. Businesses depend on the tax refunds in the spring of each year for the government boost to business from consumer splurges.
#3 – It won’t be over until there are no minimum wage jobs.
+1
That will be when the minumum wage is $0. 🙂
And the costs of housing, cars, gasoline, food will be $0?
Or that is when the EITC tax refund is $40,000?
How many businesses pray their customers get pay and benefits cuts?
Why $0? I could imagine unpaid internships might actually produce a negative wage….you have to pay to work there and it will be worth it given the experience and connections you will make (perhaps a clerkship for a SC Justice for a law student or helping a famous director for a film student)?
So imagine you have a negative wage where you have to pay. Could we get the IRS to apply that to tax brackets so the gov’t would actually pay you since negative number times positive tax rate equals negative taxes?
In a different universe a transformative President managed to bring liberals and conservatives together by beefing up the Earned Income Tax Credit and stop demonizing it in exchange for lower/no Fed. min wage.
#6 IL is canary in the coal mine for California and sadly the rest of the country a decade or more down the road. Lots of people harping or chalking this up to bad governance, but not seeing how the 5th largest state in the US could have gotten here and be so poorly governed. Unbelievable.
I think a big part of it is that IL has adopted a high-service governance model, but doesn’t quite have the economic base to support it (unlike, say, NY and CA). That said, Illinois is very, very poorly governed; it’s probably the worst-governed state in the US aside from perhaps Louisiana. It’s an order of magnitude worse than NY, which is pretty damn dysfunctional*. (I don’t know enough about CA’s government to comment, really).
*I’m speaking of NY State here. NY City is, in my experience, actually reasonably well-governed, at least by the standards of major US cities. But the state is an unholy mess. Still better than Illinois, though.
“high-service governance model”: I enjoyed that. ‘Looting’ seems so vulgar.
“high-service governance model” being some weird code for expensive pensions?
Being able to pay for the “high-service governance model” as you put it is the real crisis of Western Liberal Democracies in the 21st century, especially in a political climate where that model is increasingly looking like the only alternative to a total breakdown in the implied social contract.
I’d suggest a course of action, but the course of action I’d suggest is the course of action I can’t suggest. The Overton Window was opened and passed through some time ago….
Illinois state and local government spending as a share of the state’s GDP is 18.82%.
National average: 18.70%
Georgia is a small government state and spends around 15.6%. New York is a big government state and spends over 23%.
If Illinois is trying to a high-service government model, that’s probably news to the people of Illinois. They seem to be about average in terms of state and local spending.
It seems like they mostly ran into trouble with their public pension scheme by overpromising and failing to set aside the necessary funds to meet future obligations.
Source: http://www.usgovernmentspending.com/compare_state_spending_2017pF0an
3. Consider Charleston, SC, a mid-sized city that is experiencing enormous population and economic growth, growth that wouldn’t be possible absent a large number of (mostly young) people willing to work in the restaurants and in retail at or near minimum wage. If the College of Charleston didn’t exist the city would have to create it in order to supply the restaurants and retail with the employees that are essential for the level of service free-spending tourists expect. Not only that, the graduates of the College of Charleston can shift right into selling real estate and working for the lenders who finance the real estate. Growth begets growth for growth’s sake. Indeed, I would identify Charleston’s largest sector as . . . growth. Of course, when the good times come to an end, there are no jobs selling real estate and making loans, leaving the college graduates stuck in the minimum wage jobs they had while in college. Can’t Yellen keep the good times rolling? Sure, just like the last time the Fed kept the good times rolling. An economy based on growth is an economy that is destined for failure.
LOL and an economy that doesn’t grow is already a failure. Man you have been getting dumber lately, more fallout in Trump’s America I guess.
Yes, it’s possible to have economic growth without population growth. Growth can just mean everyone is getting more productive and more prosperous. It doesn’t necessarily mean physical expansion of the city, although more people will want to live there if it is more prosperous than other places.
It’s Trump’s fault your fellow liberal is an idiot. LOL
http://i3.kym-cdn.com/entries/icons/original/000/017/995/damn_fb_100790.jpg
“An economy based on growth is an economy that is destined for failure.”
Growth in what?
Growth in debt?
Growth in asset price inflation based on destroying assets, eg, share buy backs, creating “wealth” to convince consumers to go into debt they can’t repay?
Grow producing stuff no one can afford to buy, eg, buy housing driving house construction based on house prices going up even more so you can sell the houses you buy in a year for 50% more than the debt you used to buy them?
We are in the realm of free lunch economics where cutting labor costs boosts gdp because consumers with declining income can increase their consumption at an equal, but opposite rate.
TANSTAAFL
#7 uhh..ohh… looks to me like the stage is set for a big time populist surge next time around.
We all hope…
One “problem” is Macrion is actually sane, by French standards, on economics, and so might actually do well. Hopefully the commies go on strike and derail the planned reforms.(And before the cucks start squawking about “hoping for the worst,” you’ve been doing the same thing with Trump for the past six months. )
Nah I mean this is just more of this “best and the brightest” shit. People like this typically come in with a big side of hubris and end up fucking up badly because they think politics is just about having “smart arguments” won with logic but it’s actually not.
So for instance, once a door is unlocked, unlike in a business which stays locked, the store has become a public place. And in a public place, one is afforded equal protection under the law so that it is illegal to refuse service unless a policy is readable and clearly stated. It is an issue of minority rights. Such that a bar has a bouncer, and would not refuse a drunk a service so much as advise common sense as it pertains to a common law and a common decency.
On the other hand, a marijuana dispensary, even though legal in that state, cannot bank and thus the woman is disavowed of her right to work by the largest union in the world. So that the dispensary will now offer a way to buy bitcoin. Even though there is a minority right, a right to work, which states one does not have to adhere to a union, passed in 28 states. So that laws should not be democratic or federal but applied on an individual basis in accordance with the local customs.