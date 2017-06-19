Monday assorted links

1. NYT on the Toronto dining scene (and a tiny bit on me).

2. New Camille Paglia interview.

3. The minimum wage debate is not over.

4. Flickr page of Alexander Semenov. And more.

5. Sociology of the smart phone.

6. The polity that is Illinois: when even the lottery considers you a bad credit risk.

7. Some of the people just elected to the French Parliament.