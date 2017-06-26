Monday assorted links

1. New Jersey considering a bill to have schools teach kids how to interact with the police.
2. Does risk-taking make people happier?
3. Uber-like hailable public toilet.
4. New paper on whether we are collecting the right health information.
by Tyler Cowen on June 26, 2017 at 12:00 pm in Uncategorized | Permalink
#1. Maybe we can add handling firearms and explosives to the syllabus?
Teaching some basic firearm handling and proper gun storage methods wouldn’t hurt. Too many deaths and injuries from negligent firearm ownership.
Negligent ownership of illegal firearms by felons, mostly.
Most gun deaths are due to guns owned illegally. It is not a stretch to think that most gun accidents are illegal guns as well. These “gun safety” studies never talk about if the guns were legally owned or not.
I believe this should absolutely happen. There are roughly 340 million firearms in the U.S. so for most people it is almost an inevitability that at some point they will have an interaction with a gun or someone with one. There should be some minimum of education so that interaction ends positively.
Karl Kasarda of InRange TV recently made that very point. If you can teach kids sex-ed you should have some basic firearms safety lessons in school.
#2: nice experiments but they extrapolate a lot the results into “risky behaviors”. It does not explain why people smoked more before it was risky.
1. Illinois already has a similar law: http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/local/breaking/ct-drivers-ed-police-stops-illinois-law-met-20160906-story.html It only makes sense to instruct them on to handle a situation that has a high potential for deaths at the hands of an incompetent, trigger-happy thug employing the pacification techniques of the 15th century.
#5 I’m really starting to think, unlike what all the cheerleaders say, this technology is not going to be ready for primetime within the next decade afterall.
“Australia is home to around 35 million kangaroos and they are considered a pest in many parts of the country.”
Let me take a wild guess…these are polls of humans?
3.“At Charmin, we’re always looking to bring people the best bathroom experience, both at home with our tissue and in new and unexpected ways,” said Janette Yauch, associate brand director for Charmin said in a statement. “
Toilet paper is an interesting subject. How can it possibly be hygienic? After defecating, the defecator is advised to wash his/her hands but not his/her rectum. If someone picks up dog poop in his bare hand, would it be sanitary to just wipe the hand with soft paper? And then eat? Wandering around in public with e. coli leaping off of the back of your pants doesn’t seem like a healthy practice. Toilet paper should be replaced by soap and water, as it is in some parts of the world.
#3…How about hailable flea bag hotel rooms where coworkers could meet during a break?
#4: The author writes, “Those who are well-off and pay out of pocket could effectively exempt their data from the publicly available information pot”.
Maybe, but I don’t see anyone saying, “I better pay for my knee replacement or round of chemo so that those health services researchers don’t get my data.”
Maybe I’m missing out of something, but I don’t want anything “new and unexpected” to happen in the bathroom. In fact, I’m looking for a predictable, dare I say, regular experience. Pretty much all the new and unexpected things that can happen in the toilet are going to put you in the hospital or at least calling the doctor.
If only American police could be sent to school to learn how to interact with American citizens.
I was talking this weekend to a German officer formerly stationed in Kosovo, who was familiar with the case of a police officer shooting someone dead in seven seconds, and he seriously wondered about what the rules of engagement were for American police. Soldiers, according to him, are expected to be disciplined, and part of that discipline is accepting the possibility of being shot at while following the rules of engagement. He also explained how the squad he was leading did not gun down a Kosovan teenager with an airsoft (BB) pistol, because even in what was essentially a war zone, soldiers follow orders – and for the military (not only German, I’m sure) ‘in fear of your life’ is never an excuse for your actions. And yes, that meant then that the soldiers must first be fired upon before returning fire. Period, and no excuses – and in the specific case of that example, such discipline meant not making a situation worse by killing a teenager who was innocent, though clearly one who was either very, very stupid or one being used to create an incident in the interest of further unrest. Because as soldiers who volunteered for service, they were expected to their duty without excuses for failing in it.
He was utterly bewildered how any armed person who sworn an oath in service to a legitimate authority could be found innocent of all charges when gunning an innocent person down, and wondered what are American police taught. He was more than a bit disdainful to be honest, as if such police were not worthy to be associated with soldiers who really know what it means to keep the peace in a place where combat zone was not a metaphor. Basically, if a man panics in seven seconds and kills an innocent man, that is the sort of person this officer would remove from instantly from having any contact with such situations (he did not take a wider view, but said such a man would have been kicked out of his unit immediately for being utterly unsuited to the job at hand).
Many people in Germany don’t care about all the various American specific politics swirling around such cases – all they see, on a regular basis, is how often American police gun down unarmed and innocent Americans without ever being penalized. Creating the perception, in their eyes, that American police engage in what seems to be clearly legal murder, and wondering why Americans put up with it.