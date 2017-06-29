My paean to the iPhone after ten years

That is my latest Bloomberg column, here is the closing bit:
Finally, names can be deceiving. The iPhone isn’t fundamentally a phone, even though Steve Jobs himself thought that phone service was the killer app for the product. Instead, it’s an all-purpose communications device, music player, recorder, camera, map, adviser, software distributor and dating-enabler rolled into one. When Siri gets better it will be a companion too. As iPhones and other smartphones became more widespread, the number of phone calls I received declined. No other device has done more to make the phone less necessary. I’ll get your text or email right away.
Maybe that’s what I like about it most of all.
And from the beginning:
First, we’ve learned that, even in this age of bits and bytes, materials innovation still matters. The iPhone is behind the scenes a triumph of mining science, with a wide variety of raw materials and about 34 billion kilograms (75 billion pounds) of mined rock as an input to date, as discussed by Brian Merchant in his new and excellent book “The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone.” A single iPhone has behind it the production of 34 kilos of gold ore, with 20.5 grams (0.72 ounces) of cyanide used to extract the most valuable parts of the gold.
Do read the whole thing.
A nice piece. The invention has changed my life a bit, and probably hurt my posture. 20 years ago I was online, but seated somewhat ergonomically. Now I slouch all over the place with my tablet.
Ah well, off to the age old (and old age) alternative, puttering in the garage.
“the most valuable parts of the gold” … And here I thought Au was fungibly Au.
As for texting replacing talking, has a preference been revealed (the phone ushered in too much blah, blah, blah, blah, blah – just get to the point please) or has texting allowed us to confirm / propagate our biases and to avoid / silence the interrogation of faulty arguments?
If texting is replacing talking maybe it’s because it is so painful to have an intelligible voice conversation on these marvelous devices.
That was good. I always thought a phone ringing was kind of a rude device. STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING AND TALK TO ME NOW! is what a ringing phone sounds like to me.
Nowadays, people under 40 only seem to use the phone when such urgency is required.
I receive more junk calls than ever. Anyone know how to stop that? The robocalls know to use different phone numbers and area codes of places I’ve recently called/been. And I answer most of them because it just might be a customer.
Very hard to eliminate entirely, but my best strategies are do not answer any calls from numbers you dont know, dont ask to be put on the company’s do not call list (they just put you on another) and block the numbers after they call and dont leave a voicemail.
A bit of harassment and abuse to the caller…….and they block you =)
Yes! Try Jolly Roger.
As one of the greatest and most important public intellectuals of our entire time famously said:
“We wanted flying cars, instead we got an all-purpose communications device, music player, recorder, camera, map, adviser, software distributor and dating-enabler rolled into one.”
““We wanted flying cars, …”
When we get flying cars, people will be whining that we don’t have transporters.
To be fair, there are lots of higher quality digital options available for music. You could also argue that the convenience has introduced people to “higher quality” music that they might never have previously discovered.
Like most things and the internet, the capability is there, it just takes some initiative to get it.
Highly interesting book on materials going into products is “Making the Modern World: Materials and Dematerialization”
http://vaclavsmil.com/2013/11/01/making-modern-world-materials-dematerialization/
I found this book via bill Gates’ gatesnotes.com
Not to be that guy but what confusing units to use; billions of kilograms?
5.36 Billion stone. Now, do you feel better @ChrisA?
1e+9 kilograms?
“A few decades ago, who would have thought that the world’s major technological innovation would lower the average sound quality of the music people listen to? Yet that has been the result of smartphones, and plenty of listeners don’t even use earbuds. ”
I’m doubtful this is true. What was the average quality of a boom box playing a cassette tape that had been played 20 times before or was tuned into the local FM station?
I spent years trying to buy a copy of Aerosmith’s Get your Wings album, but there was a manufacturer’s defect that caused skips on Train Kept a Rollin’ every time. I eventually found a second-hand copy that worked (the logo was gold instead of the yellow used on the skippy versions.)
Vinyl was the worst.
‘Well cared’ for vinyl was better that cassettes or any other form of tape. But it was rare to have actually ‘well cared’ for vinyl. Most peoples records had at least 1 significant scratch by the time they had been played a dozen times. I remember being the one my dad asked to manually set the record past the skip on a regular basis. I also remember that eventually we upgraded to a Radio Shack Tandy record player that had a skip detector that would automatically jump past a skip after multiple skips.
34 kg of gold ore? Asumming an stripping ratio of 2:1, that means near a hundred kilos of rocks were moved for the gold of a single iphone. Then aluminum, cobalt, lithium…….etc.
The “no development in the atoms world” idea is aging really really bad.
Way to miss the point.
How many pounds of cobalt, gold, etc in the iPhone was from the us/1st world?
The gold ore part was confusing. Given gold resides in tailings that are not valuable, I’m still not clear how much gold is in an iPhone–do they use gold contacts in the circuit board or something?
“The iPhone isn’t fundamentally a phone, even though Steve Jobs himself thought that phone service was the killer app for the product. Instead, it’s an all-purpose communications device, music player, recorder, camera, map, adviser, software distributor and dating-enabler rolled into one.”
That’s all true, but it’s also true that all of these capabilities existed in portable electronic devices years before the iPhone (compact digital cameras, GPS units, MP3 players, cell phones obviously — and even smart phones — as well as WIFI internet tablets and laptop computers for social networking). Pulling all these functions together into a single device with a user-interface easy enough for technophobes was a big deal. But 10 years ago the iPhone didn’t introduce new capabilities, and over that time period, it still really hasn’t. Smart phones are the swiss army knives of portable electronics.
It’s true 128kbps compressed music was much worse than Vinyl or even decent Casettes, but the 256kbps AAC files Apple has been selling for many years now I would prefer over all but the very best pressed Vinyl or analog tape played on high end gear. 16bit/44khz CDs and uncompressed files have no flaws other than the ones the engineers put there or that are introduced by very poorly designed playback equipment. For some music the distortion of Vinyl or analog gear covers up flaws in the master nicely, but well engineered audio is only degraded by them.