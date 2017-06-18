Sunday assorted links

1. “It’s almost impossible to gauge recent typewriter sales. Almost all of the original manufacturers are out of business or have been bought out and become different companies. The Moonachie, New Jersey-based Swintec appears to be one of the world’s last typewriter makers, selling translucent electronic machines largely to jails and prisons.” Link here.

2. Alt coins as a way of getting your wealth out of Bitcoins.

3. If you had ten years in your twenties, and a modest guaranteed income for that time, how would you best educate yourself? I would put more stress on role models and who you get to meet, not to mention romantic partners.

4. Interview with Diane Coyle.

5. Personalized ads in the brick and mortar world (I am surprised it is the Germans behind this story).