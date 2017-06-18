Sunday assorted links

1. “It’s almost impossible to gauge recent typewriter sales. Almost all of the original manufacturers are out of business or have been bought out and become different companies. The Moonachie, New Jersey-based Swintec appears to be one of the world’s last typewriter makers, selling translucent electronic machines largely to jails and prisons.” Link here.
2. Alt coins as a way of getting your wealth out of Bitcoins.
3. If you had ten years in your twenties, and a modest guaranteed income for that time, how would you best educate yourself? I would put more stress on role models and who you get to meet, not to mention romantic partners.
4. Interview with Diane Coyle.
5. Personalized ads in the brick and mortar world (I am surprised it is the Germans behind this story).
3. I wouldn’t formally educate myself. Now is the time for a 20 year old to start building capital before the labor market becomes clogged with people put out of work by improving technology. The government in my country has made it clear they are okay with letting young people without jobs go hungry. It’s time to build up enough capital so that, as god is my witness, I will never be hungry again.
As for educating myself and building up personal human capital that will be in demand, the choice is either gambling on right and learning something few expect will be in demand, or compete with countless others all crowding into the remaining fields where humans are still employable. No thanks. I’d rather take the money now.
So how do you make sufficient money without human capital
Be born to the right parents, of course.
3. Living somewhere for a year does not fit this description – ‘Long-term travel is one of the most exhausting aspects of self-education and one of the most dependent on enthusiasm to successfully execute.’ Admittedly, there is a difference between enjoying and hating where you are, but that applies pretty much anywhere, even within your own country/culture. And the ‘execution’ is simply living there – experiencing the differences and similarities between people, including discovering that billions and billions of human beings do not share your language, the history you were taught, the assumptions you were brought up with, not to mention things like different superstitions (a difficult term in its way – 35 years ago, Germans were convinced that drinking an ice cold drink would lead to a stomach ache – something no longer really believed, as empiricism triumphs in the end).
What may happen is that one discovers the easy certainties one grows up with, believed by those with no experience of living in a different country, simply do not cover the reality of anywhere else. Whether one finds this exhausting is another question, of course.
Ten years of education on a modest stipend? Sounds like what most PhD students are already doing. Four years of college, usually supported by their parents. Then grad school, paid for by fellowships including being an RA or TA.
Granted the role models and romantic partners that Tyler recommends will be drawn from a narrow demographic. They’re likely to be high quality though, people who are or will be leaders in their field.
It helps to go to grad school in a major city, where it’s easier to find and spend time with role models and romantic partners who are outside of one’s field.
5. I’m surprised too, considering just how extensively Real customers tend to use their Payback cards, giving Real all the information it can collect.
But then, it seems as if Echion is doing this – ‘they will be able to tell their clients exactly which target groups shop at “Real,” for example.’ Real is being paid to share data to companies without (legal) access to the Payback data, it would seem.
And let us wait until this process is over – ‘Echion CEO Kimmich stresses that he and his company highly value data protection. That’s why they are meeting with representatives of Bavaria’s data protection office on Wednesday to explain why the pilot project isn’t violating any privacy standards in their eyes.
“We want to actively support the data protection process,” Kimmich said. “Nobody is being spied on, nobody is being filmed, nobody is being recorded.”‘
To be honest, after the Lidl scandal of filming cashiers secretly, the odds of the Post and Real continuing this project are not real high, though. As someone seems to be slowly realizing – ‘Er habe gemerkt, dass das Thema stellenweise auf mehr Skepsis getroffen sei als er erwartet habe, sagte Echion-Chef Michael Kimmich und betonte: „Es ist mir ein persönliches Anliegen, dass wir uns vollständig korrekt verhalten.“ http://www.augsburger-allgemeine.de/wirtschaft/Datenschuetzer-informieren-sich-bei-Echion-id41636056.html