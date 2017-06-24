Saturday assorted links

1. Profile of jazz pianist Craig Taborn (NYT).
2. How to think about work-life balance.
3. Screen shot of less sex for American teenagers (safe for work, indeed too safe).
4. Burton Malkiel now believes in smart Beta.
5. Why don’t people buy electric guitars anymore?
6. Avik Roy defends the Senate health care bill. I do recommend this piece. It does not convince me to support the bill, but it does show how much of the other reporting on this debate is bad, highly selective, and also excessively mood-affiliated.
Follow the money, and demographics. Hanging around old people will make you think less sex.
@#4 – “Mr. Malkiel is chief investment adviser for Wealthfront, a pioneering automated investment manager that last week adopted a new approach it calls Advanced Indexing” – talking his book. A man’s got to make a living, even at age 84.
I would rather have Burt Malkiel in charge of a robo-advisor than most of the other finance professionals I’ve worked with. He actually knows something about keeping investment costs under control and about the benefits of indexing.
@#5 – less drugs these days (along with less sex) is why people don’t play guitar. Let’s be honest here.
I would agree, but my primary theory is that smartphones and video games are so distracting nobody wants to bother with the time it takes to learn how to play a guitar. Also, contemporary music isn’t exactly overflowing with creativity generally, and guitar specifically.
“and guitar specifically” – it’s a vicious cycle…virtuality means less striving to learn to play which means less creativity which means less striving etc….
3. I suspect it has to with more chubby shut-ins than it does with a change in the moral landscape.
Exactly what I was thinking, I wonder what it would look like adjusting for BMI
That explanation works for #5, too.
3 Does anybody believe these surveys?
Electric guitars are out. Synth pop DJ beats and electronic production is in. Who are the hot acts these days? The Chainsmokers, The Weeknd, Halsey, Rihanna, Drake, Avicii.
The only band on the recent popular music charts is Fun / Nate Ruess, which doesn’t use electric guitars much either.
Being able to assemble a killer beat with your iPad is more in demand than playing guitar in a rock or grunge band – that was the Boomers and Gen X’s music.
Heavy Metal (or whatever the technical term is) is popular though
Avik Roy’s comments on health care are bad and highly selective.
For a more balanced view see the wikipedia article:
Oregon Medicaid health experiment
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oregon_Medicaid_health_experiment
Agreed. As someone who suppoet d the ACA and supported changes to improve ACA, was disappointed that Roy: (1) ignored changing plan benchmark from silver to bronze, increasing out of pocket costs, (2) decreases mandated coverage, and (3) dismisses the importance of managing prices to control costs – the very thing we expect private insurance to do.
Right. If the goal is to get people to spend more of their income on oop medical co-pays and deductibles, then let’s have some cost reduction stuff in there.
As it is, TrumpCare appears to be delaying the Medicaid rollback until 2024 (wtf???) and squeezing the rest.
I don’t understand how Republicans who railed against high deductibles for years and the fact that the ACA still didn’t cover everyone can defend a plan that will significantly increase deductibles (by lowering the actuarial value of health coverage) and increase the number of uninsured by tens of millions.
For example, the tax credits would be pegged to the Bronze Plans on the exchanges, which Kaiser found would have an average deductible of $6,000 — which is over half the gross income of a single person at 150% FPL (~$18,000). Under the ACA it is a $255 deductible. What is the purpose? Link: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DDGVvd3XkAAYwe3.jpg
Math fail. Not over half their income. Over 1/3 of it.
Also, where I live, the plan with a $255 deductible doesn’t actually exist. Where does it exist?
It is an average deductible. That’s from Larry Levitt at Kaiser, who as far as I can tell has not been wrong on his analyses of the bills so far.
https://twitter.com/larry_levitt/status/878605553705943040
“If the goal is to get people to spend more of their income on oop medical co-pays and deductibles, then let’s have some cost reduction stuff in there.”
Allowing people to spend less on premiums and deciding how much of those premiums savings they want to spend on out-of-pocket medical expenses is how to do cost reduction.
To be clear, they are not getting premium savings. They are getting less help to pay for the coverage (as a share of plan cost) and the plans themselves are simultaneously getting more expensive.
And as with most health care, there is not really much choice in how much to spend on care out of pocket. The $100 – $500 insulin a type 1 diabetic must buy each month to stay out of the hospital and prevent organ failure or amputations is not really a choice. Same with controlling asthma or taking a kid to the doctor when she gets pink eye.
I think the commenter was referring to the fact that there are zero provisions aimed at structural cost reduction in this bill.
The plan I am familiar with, that has about a $6000 deductible for medical procedures including doctor visits, has first-dollar, no-deductible coverage of prescriptions.
It’s a bit complicated, but high deductible health plans can cover only preventive care outside the deductible (first dollar coverage). Some drugs for conditions that have not yet manifested may be included as preventive care (e.g. cholesterol drugs to prevent heart disease), but drugs for chronic conditions may not be covered outside the deductible. So if it’s for a medication for something for which you already have a diagnosis, like asthma or diabetes, the deductible applies.
IRS guidance on the regs is here: https://www.irs.gov/irb/2004-33_IRB/ar08.html#d0e1823
For what it’s worth, the pharmaceutical industry has been lobbying to get chronic condition drugs covered under this exception for a while (for obvious reasons). Trump may actually try to make this change.
Free lunch economists believe that it’s better to not pay hospitals and doctors for delivering care, instead giving them government bailout to prevent them from going bankrupt, thus Medicaid paying for care on delivery is a bad idea. Far more efficient for debts to be sold for ten cents on the dollar to companies that will harass patients and families, and then bailout the hospitals with Federal money to prevent insolvency.
Then complain about the high costs of bailing out hospitals, plus all the people too irresponsible to have high paying union jobs with health benefits.
Why not make the recipient of the free health care pay? If it is a foreigner (legal or illegal) than bill their native country for the services. If it is an indigent than treat it like a traffic ticket where the penalty/bill never goes away and when they get assets they pay their back medical bills. Another option for the indigent is to offer them community service at minimum wage so they can pay for their health care. If the recipient has assets and a job than attach their wages and or take them to court and seize assets.
It’s gonna take a lot of hours at minimum wage to pay for that multiple birth preemie situation.
You would cap the individual responsibility.
Some one has to pay for it. Why not the person who benefits?
This goes back to the libertarian’s misconception of man in nature. We humans were never alone. We never met as free agents to negotiate a contract for a tribe, a town, a nation.
For a million years we have been born into such groups. From Borneo to the Aleutians we have been born into a system of rights and responsibilities. And not just us. Wolves will care for their injured:
https://www.livingwithwolves.org/about-wolves/general-infomration/
The libertarian injunction against “transfers” is not just extreme politics, it goes against nature. Our nature as a social species.
Conservatives are funny right now, and Roy is no exception:
https://twitter.com/Avik/status/878273800927797248
Sure, insurance and safety nets are inefficient, but not 100% so. You need 100% error or inefficiency to shoot down the claim that reduced coverage will cost lives. So set hair on fire instead.
I just read Douthat’s “From worse, to bad” column. I trust that a bit more. It does not so much gild risky moves with sunny predictions.
I read Roy as saying that, if the Senate bill were called the Medicaid Reform Act, then conservatives would love it. Medicaid Reform is, of course, something that conservatives have long aspired to, but it is not at the top of the Republican legislative agenda right now. Obamacare “Repeal” was nominally at the top, but for some reason Republicans decided to do Obamacare 1.1 instead. While conservatives might be disappointed by that, at least they can get Medicaid Reform.
Maybe, when or if tax reform falters due to all the issues around the border adjustment tax, conservatives will find a way to sneak in some Medicare and/or Social Security reform. One can always hope.
The problem is that the country is $20 trillion in debt and all of the proposals for health care will increase the debt (as will doing nothing). It is quite possible/likely that our debt will one day cause an effective bankruptcy of the federal government. If we have another great depression that lasts a decade how is that responsible for either those indigents who need cheaper healthcare or those responsible citizens who are forced to pay for the cheaper health care. It is this never ending demand for more “free stuff” that put us into this massive debt.
Probably a bankruptcy/economic collapse cannot be avoided at this point. After all we cannot pay off/down the debt, we cannot pay the interest on the debt when interest rates return to normal and we cannot wean ourselves from borrowing. So maybe it all doesn’t matter and reality economics will make this a moot point in a few years.
#2 — Correct.
I think the author of the work-life-balance article is right that work-life-balance anxiety isn’t really about work-life-balance, but he does miss what it’s about.
Corporations are increasingly treating labor as raw material (a production input that is used up as part of the production process) rather than a capital good (a durable asset that enables the production cycle). You hire a bunch of employees, use them in a non-sustainable way, and when they inevitably burnout, fire them and hire a new bunch of employees.
Employers continually demand more and more of their employees while offering less and less in return, and in most case their’s no “marginal utility” in being more productive. The extra hours don’t get you more pay, working better than your coworkers doesn’t get you more pay, etc.
Naturally, employees are responding rationally to this, but employers don’t like that, so we get articles like this. A bunch of useless bromides about pulling yourself up by your bootstraps that don’t actually do anything.
The work-life balance article is correct from certain perspectives but consider the author’s perspective; he works at Planatir. The substance of his work is likely interesting and involves him gaining experience that will allow him to seek out even more lucrative (I hear Planatir doesn’t actually pay all that well relatively speaking) in the future if he chooses. In a sense his likely heavily work-sided work-life Balance does help him secure his future. For most People, in most jobs this is not at all the case. Working longer won’t bring more Money and your work is probaby dull/tedious and not anything that helps build an impressive resume. Working long, hard hours simply brings zero benefits to people in the bottem 80-90%.
“Employers continually demand more and more of their employees while offering less and less in return” – the idea that companies are more demanding of their employees than ever before is just silly. Going back 50 years most jobs were physically demanding manual labor, and most people were working much longer hours. It was pretty common for people to work Saturdays and 10 to 12 hours days. Writing a few emails at the weekend isn’t in the same league. Jobs are incredibly easier nowadays.
On the OP it self, I guess that is a lot of words to say that you should work hard early in your career to get trained up. And work in something that interests you. Of course this is the life coach style advice for the 1% high potential crowd that will become masters of the universe that has no relevance to the rest of the population. Most people realise they are not in the same category and are rationally not deferring life enjoyment for some unlikely reward. My advice for most people would be to use your 20 and 30’s to try to have a few adventures before you settle down.
Yeah, I think that’s pretty good advice for 90% of the public. You need to already be on the elite path by the time you’re in your early 20s for any of this “work hard” advice to pay off. I’m not sure if Tyler Posts these articles to be aimed specifically at the few high-potential, young readers who might come by here or if he honestly thinks this crap is good general advice. Tyler’s had a successful life from early on so he’s pretty clueless about the real world, therefore I unfortunately think it’s the latter.
“Going back 50 years most jobs were physically demanding manual labor, and most people were working much longer hours. It was pretty common for people to work Saturdays and 10 to 12 hours days. Writing a few emails at the weekend isn’t in the same league. Jobs are incredibly easier nowadays. ”
Yeah that’s true, but workers fought against this and hours were reduced – not at all by the wishes of the employers, If they had their way it would be back to mandatory 12 hour days. On the other hand it is more than a few emails, companies seem to demand “passion” for their employers – you aren’t allowed to treat your job as a job at many companies, you need to pretend to be “engaged” which means participating in lots of work-related extracirriculars outside of work.
People were not, 50 years ago, working schedules much different than they are today. Large reductions in the length of the work week in industry were recorded between about 1890 and 1935. Not much after.
Here’s one article on the subject.
https://eh.net/encyclopedia/hours-of-work-in-u-s-history/
There’s been another published in Economic History Review in the last dozen years or so. Juliet Schor also penned a general audience monograph on the subject in 1993.
Growing up 50 years ago among people who worked 60 hours a week doing hard physical labor, I saw was then get boats, RVs, spend weekends at their lake cabin, spend a week hunting, and then two decades later heard they were retired and traveling.
Then Reagan was elected, and the next generation, the boomers, most older than I, stopped buying boats, RVs, cabins on the lake, instead hoping the house that cost $100,000 to construct would inflate in price to $700,000 by the time they were 55 so they could buy the boat, cabin on the lake. But the housing inflation left them underwater by 1990, and then again in 2010.
50 years ago you worked hard and were rewarded. Today you work hard to try to stop falling behind.
Well, everyone’s experience is different. Before Reagan, I was one of the unemployed, then he was elected, the financial services industry took off, and I got a job. I guess me getting a job meant that you could have one; sorry about that.
= couldn’t have one.
Also, whole post
#5: it’s been all downhill since Charlie Christian anyway.
thanks for the reminder. Eddie Lang (Salvatore Masaro) – great music.
#2 ” Provided there’s a purpose, sprinting at an unsustainable pace is an act of tremendous optimism.” -> Sounds more like a recipe for disaster (burn-out, depression, drug dependence) to me. Sorry, but there is nooo way work can be that important, for 95% of 20 somethings.
for 95% of 20 somethings.
Exactly why this advice is only meaningful for the very top tier. Also consider that this guy is doing something he loves, it’s much tougher to burn out if your career is working on your passion. That isn’t at all true for most People.
I spent my 20s in management consulting. Definitely learned a lot doing it and got to the next s curve salary wise when I left (in my mid 30s I am now top 1 or 2 percent with relatively sane hours) but even there, working more than the already grueling hours didn’t promise much of an upside (maybe unless you were a superstar and wanted to make Partner)
Everyone can’t find meaning in their work. How would an economy function?
These article were written by someone who has not yet reached 40
Everyone can’t find meaning in their work. How would an economy function?
This article had to be written by someone who has not yet reached 40
6) There are two important pieces of context for anyone reading Avik’s analysis, who as far as I can tell is the only well-known health policy person on the left or right actually supporting this bill:
A) The Senate health bill is mainly targeted at eliminating taxes and drastically cutting Medicaid–not just the expansion but putting new caps on it that will actually reduce it from what it was before ACA, adjusted for health care inflation.
B) Avik has long been opposed to Medicaid’s existence, so it is no surprise he likes this bill. He has said Medicaid is actually worse for the poor than no insurance at all. In my opinion, that’s a very weak position for too many reasons to list here, but here are a few. People with Medicaid very much like the program (even in states that require patients to pay monthly premiums, like Indiana) and most voters also have a positive view of Medicaid. Some talk about how it is hard to get a doc to accept a Medicaid patient, but that completely ignores the fact that the large majority (>75%) of Medicaid patients are now in capitated managed care plans run by the same private insurers that provide employer-based insurance and run Medicare Advantage plans. So in the eyes of doctors, these patients aren’t “Medicaid fee for service” folks, but rather Aetna or Anthem or United patients, just like any patient with employer insurance who comes into their office. The result is that Medicaid patients do have sufficient access these days. Finally, there is research that some point to arguing that Medicaid doesn’t improve short-term health outcomes. But the same is true of research on private insurance, and it is not controversial that people find private insurance valuable and believe it is worth having.
It all makes sense when one recognizes the fact that ACA was, and is, a smokescreen for three things: income redistribution, (like unlimited immigration) democrats winning elections, and socialized/single-payer health care. “Income redistribution” is short-hand for stealing from your neighbors with the government as middleman.
Higher ACA taxes, exorbitant premiums, and devastating deductibles do not promote GDP growth, full employment, or prosperity: all of which, anyhow, are the direct opposites of ACA intended objectives.
Premiums increased more slowly after ACA than before–they averaged >30% annually in years before implementation.
All the analysis shows that the GOP plan will make insurance (more) unaffordable for older and poorer people, dramatically increase the number of uninsured, and increase deductibles for everyone. So it makes all the problems that Republicans have been complaining about worse. This bill does repeal taxes (mostly paid by households making >$250000/year) and decimates Medicaid, but those are not the main problems the GOP have been talking about.
“Income redistribution” is short-hand for stealing from your neighbors with the government as middleman.
It’s medical care we’re talking about. It’s not advisable to go the full Ayn Rand on this subject.
Apparently, you need to deal with those people.
I don’t.
Elections are not won by 20% of the people.
About 80%+ were positive about their health care arrangements before ACA – this massive health-care shit sandwich.
Othere than cutting taxes, the bill accomplishes not that you seem to see as needed changes.
Premiums will skyrocket.
Out of pocket costs will skyrocket.
Jobs will be killed by the thousands in every State
Corporations will see revenue and profits fall with many going bankrupt.
When the income redistribution from people with money to the workers ends, the economy will suffer.
You can not magically put money in the pockets of the working class by cutting taxes paid by the rich who profit most from paying fewer and fewer workers.
Economies are zero sum. TANSTAAFL
I’m amazed that health care sector stocks have increased when the sector’s gross revenue is going to be cut by hundreds of billions of dollars if the right gets its way.
Who will pay for the hundred thousand dollar cancer treatment when insurance is deregulated and the lifetime caps plus high deductibles return even worse than in 2009, plus the working class continues to have less and less savings, continuing the trend since 1980? Yet, pharma expects to see higher profits in the future.
Zero sum. Less money to pay for health care can not mean health care corporations have higher revenue and profit. Will revenue go down but profit go up in absolute terms by profits going from 5-10% to 20-40% of revenue by firing 25% to 50% of workers? Will consumer spending increase by firing large numbers of workers?
TANSTAAFL
Yeah, let’s worry about insurance and disregard the actual rising costs of health treatment. Let’s make sure that the battalion of professionals involved in a liver transplant are paid by the pool of insured so they can make the monthly payment on the BMW and the country club dues. Let’s also make sure that there’s no excess of these pros by limiting med school admissions. No limits on baristas, tattoo artists, bus drivers or acting students but genuine limits on pediatricians and gynecologists.
I completely agree that a big focus should be on decreasing cost of care. That is where ACA did not have a lot of success. This GOP bill does literally nothing to address cost of services. For example, I’m ready to dramatically increase the number of qualified foreign physicians we let into this country each year for residency spots. That’s almost definitely not going to happen, unfortunately.
Another opportunity is to address the rising cost of pharmaceuticals, one Trump’s stated goals. However, his draft executive order on this topic was recently leaked and it contains nothing that will reduce costs–almost all the provisions are things the pharmaceutical industry has been asking for four years. The guy leading the effort at OMB got a special waiver to come over to the administrationfrom the drug company Gilead this year.
Decreasing somebody’s cost means decreasing somebody else’s income. That’s the hard part, especially when there is no free market in health treatment.
True. Realistically I think the best we can expect is to gradually reduce the growth rate in health spending. Some innovations, like bundled payments and reference pricing, are scalable in the near term, but they’re not game changers by themselves.
The salaries and fee income of physicians account for about 11% of gross output in the medical sector. The cash compensation of physicians runs to about $200,000. They work long hours, are tightly scheduled, stressed, and stuck with a great deal of administrative scut work they did not have to do 50 years ago. The advent of electronic medical records has been irritating and demoralizing for physicians of my acquaintance. BTW, of the two I know best, one has been under pressure from his employers for years re volume and is ready to retire. Another is fairly young (about 40) and has about $140,000 in debts to pay off.
I’m sympathetic to physician debt and the fact these are smart people who deserve good incomes. But US docs, mainly specialists, make a good deal more money than physicians in other rich countries, even after accounting for school loans. The supply of doctors is kept artificially low due to lobbying by the AMA, and physicians control the committee that sets Medicare payment rates.
“the fact these are smart people who deserve good incomes.”
Do all smart people deserve good incomes or just those in the medical profession and the administrators of health insurers and their stockholders? And, why would any “smart” person deserve a good income? Are there less intelligent people that provide societal necessities that deserve a good income? The commentariat of MR has a fixation on the intelligence gap in homo sapiens. The brightest are regarded as more valuable than their supposedly inferior peers, although how this can be accurately measured can’t be realistically determined. In fact, there is no shortage of intelligent but worthless criminal types navigating through society.
I guess the point is that they have special skills, provide services people value and they have demonstrated intelligence and commitment to work hard through challenging med school curricula, which tells me many could likely make the same pay in other fields. You’re right, “smart” is s bit of a lazy shorthand. Does not mean I think docs should make what they do currently.
If you had to pay by proxy $250,000 out of pocket to be a barista because the Federal government was not paying for your 2-3 years of apprenticeship, there would be a real shortage of baristas.
If you want surgeons with the experience of baristas to operate on yourself or children, the plane tickets to Africa will be cheaper than paying a US surgeon and supporting cast, and there you will find people to do the surgery with the education and experience of a baristas with three years on the job.
Africa provides the health care at the cost desired by conservatives. Tickets to Africa are cheaper than a year of insurance premiums. The most costly party is paying the cost of Republican imposed regulation and costs, which Trump is trying to increase even more. But you can avoid those costs by not planning to return to the US, say by claiming to be illegal and getting deported to Africa.
Oddly, conservatives advocate the Africa health care model for everyone but themselves. I see no evidence conservatives want unregulated health care in the form of conservatives reporting their trips to Africa for their medical needs.
No AMA in Africa regulating who can be a doctor. No CMS limiting the number of residencies funded in Africa. In Africa, the supply of doctors is determined by the free market, and thus doctors in Africa can not be scarce or too costly by definition. Supply equals demand in Africa.
Isn’t the doctor going to find out after all of one visit that his patient doesn’t have a commercial plan offered by, say, BCBS and instead has a lousy Medicaid MCO plan and just decide not to see that patient again? Or isn’t the receptionist who answers the phone and asks about the patient’s insurance plan going to figure it out by asking the simple question “is it a PPO or HMO plan?”
I might be wrong but I do not believe the shift from FFS to Managed Care has solved the access issue. Providers aren’t stupid; sooner or later they figure how to tell the good insurance plans from the bad one’s, even when they’re offered by the same insurer.
Meant in reply to Jan above.
But the conservative argument is insurance should not be paying doctors. Only paying big corporations charging more than $5000 to $20,000 and up, for the portion of bills in excess of $5000 to $20,000.
So, what is the supply of doctors willing to see patients with little to no money?
Those patients are able to see doctors thanks to EMTALA, thanks to doctors doing charity workers, with many working for organizations originally setup to provide doctors services in poor nations like those in Africa as part of Christian missionary work. In recent decades they have seen large numbers of (mostly white) people in as great as need as those they go to serve in other nations. EMTALA has required corporate bailouts by the Federal government, which conservatives wanted cut, and Obamacare is phasing out corporate bailouts, with the free market uncreatively destroying hospitals in rural areas – no great economic revival from closing hospitals has occurred in rural communities. No influx of doctors followed.
In general, no, providers do not get screwed on Medicaid patients in private manage care. The insurers negotiate reimbursement rates with providers for all their patients (private individual market, Medicaid, group plan). There are certain exceptions for plans experimenting with paying docs bundled payments etc., but those are not particularly common. The savings come from Medicaid paying a flat rate per patient to the insurer. Sometimes this managed care includes restrictions on which docs the patient can see and what services they can get without prior authorization, but that’s also true in fee-for-service.
Even in private insurance these days fewer people are in PPO plans and more have gone to, or returned to, managed-care.
https://www.americanactionforum.org/research/moving-beyond-fee-for-service-the-case-for-managed-care-in-medicaid/
“The insurers negotiate reimbursement rates with providers for all their patients (private individual market, Medicaid, group plan).”
They negotiate different reimbursement rates for different plans. It’s generally not one single rate for each plan. Different plans have different prices and thus generate different amounts of revenues from which the insurers pay claims:
http://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2014/11/15/364064088/they-paid-how-much-how-negotiated-deals-hide-health-cares-cost
I don’t think that is what this article says.
Different insurance plans negotiate different rates with each provider, yes. From the article: “All of this means there are about as many price tags for that hypertension checkup as there are insurers and providers.”
But each insurer pays a single rate for all the people it covers. For example Blue Cross of Florida will pay a particular hospital the same rate for the same procedure, no matter if the patient is part of an employer-sponsored private insurance plan or a Medicaid managed care. They’re all covered by Blue Cross of Florida. There’s not a special Medicaid managed care Blue Cross of Florida rate for that precedure that differs from, say, a small employer Blue Cross rate.
Another element of the article seems to be that the patient doesn’t know how much the insurer pays, which has always been true.
Name above is me, “HiJan” inadvertent.
#5: people buy them in smaller numbers. I’m sure that disappoints merchants and manufacturers and some companies will close. The Post needed some column inches to fill.
#3. Decades ago, a guitar was equipment for making money. Musicians were paid to play instruments in bars on restaurants much more often. The article points to the decline of guitar heroes, but I would focus more on the everyday guitar heroes that were much more commonly seen live by youngsters in the past.
The decline of the long-tail live music scene is probably the second most impactful (and least discussed) issue in the music industry, first being piracy+streaming (which gets plenty of attention).
The nickelodeon has been around for a long time.
Non sequitur. I didn’t say anything about other forms of entertainment. Whether public performances of music has declined is an empirical question, separate from the nickelodeon. I could be wrong about it, but I don’t think I am. Musicians who were playing gigs decades ago, and trying to play gigs now, have reported the stark difference. Live performance is subject to the same winner-take-all dynamics that Tyler brought up in “Average is Over.”
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah noted that the payments for streaming were high enough to make a very good living. But only if you are the record label, not the artists.
And the successful musicians perform almost as much as artists did in the past, before sheet music, before player pianos, before 78 and 45 records, before LPs, before cassette, before CDs, before streaming.
The difference is that corporate rent seeking has cut demand for live performance. First, to drive up recorded music prices and to cut labor costs, the corporations restricted the quantity of artists recorded and blocked creative artists from reaching audiences by legal means. Second, corporations took over live venues and restricted the quantity of artists allowed to perform to drive up prices and their rents. And to prevent artists from being independent, they locked out artists who bypassed their rent seeking. Ie, an artist that booked into clubs, bars, colleges outside Ticketmaster’s reach were not allowed to perform in the venues controlled by Ticketmaster. Artists tried to take control of ticket sales like they had done by creating their own labels and distribution. The corporate rent seekers beat them. But I think that made it clear to customers that they were being exploited by corporations charging excess rents. Thus they pay only high prices for the biggest names, not high prices for new, possibly great artists, but maybe bad performers.
And most communities fought opportunities for new artists which were the festivals. This fighting of festivals is not limited to pop artists. In New Hampshire, an mostly unplanned gathering of motorcycle riders was fought for many years. As was a NASCAR venue. Eventually those involved organized to lobby for public support for the events. New artists have not organized nationally to support festivals all over, which would then provide the the local action groups to ensure local venues were readily available to customers so they could see new artists, and older artists in small venues at reasonable prices. Like in the old days.
#6 the discourse over the bill is like a really bad Daily Show or John Oliver segment. Certain people think all they have to do is state “facts” like “millions will die” plus add a few jokes. Nevermind the actual studies that show mixed results from healthcare.
This bill could be improved with better discourse.
Ie, health care is better in Africa because it costs a fraction of what it costs in the US and the health of a 60 year old African is basically the same as a 60 year old American, if not better.
Right??
So, do you not buy insurance, but instead buy tickets to Africa to get the benefit of equal health care plus vacation time in a larger more diverse continent than the US?
1. Less saxophone. Why do jazz pianists feel they must have a too loud saxophone? Nothing sounds better than the piano. Did Vladimir Horowitz need a saxophone when he played Rachmaninov? Not a complaint, just a preference.
Get out there and shake your moneymaker Avik. You’ve been waiting for years to Transcend Obamacare. Now is your time to shine.
What does a software developer know about hard work? All he does is sit on his ass all day.
My experience as a twenty something seems to have been following this advice to no avail, running hard in circles. For a twenty something life advice guru I like Meg Jay better.