Saturday assorted links

1. Profile of jazz pianist Craig Taborn (NYT).

2. How to think about work-life balance.

3. Screen shot of less sex for American teenagers (safe for work, indeed too safe).

4. Burton Malkiel now believes in smart Beta.

5. Why don’t people buy electric guitars anymore?

6. Avik Roy defends the Senate health care bill. I do recommend this piece. It does not convince me to support the bill, but it does show how much of the other reporting on this debate is bad, highly selective, and also excessively mood-affiliated.