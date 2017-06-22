Temporarily postponed markets in everything, Gilligan’s Island edition

There is a restaurant in New Jersey called Tina Louise.
It’s serves “a taste of Asia.” We were thinking tropical island fare. According to the website, it is temporarily closed due to a fire. But if you someday find yourself in Carlstadt, New Jersey…
Link here, the restaurant’s home page is here, menu here (pdf, yum), here are the Yelp reviews.
I thank an anonymous MR reader for the pointer.
With this song gently wafting in background – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8oGz0mxwks
I’m glad to know that I’m not the only reader who knows who Tina Louise is. Ginger or Mary Ann?
Mary Ann!
Tina Louise thought she was the star of the show. The producer had to keep telling her, “It’s not Ginger’s Island!”
The post reminds me of a XXX video from the early 90s starring I think Ashlyn Gere called “The Tasting”. Wow! I did not know Ashlyn was a theater major, and she’s now 57. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ashlyn_Gere She was hot and from the golden age of porn when porn paid well. Nowadays porn is done just for publicity so the actress can get clients for prostitution.