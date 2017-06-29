One of our new projects at MRUniversity will be to produce a video Dictionary of Economics. The first video in that series, The Rule of 70 is below.
Excellent video, you made me grab a piece of paper to find out why “70”. So, it’s just ln(2)=0.693…… and using interest rate in % units.
The best educational material is not the one that answers a question but the one that makes you look for an answer. Bravo.
It’s more memorable as 72. “The rule of 70” sounds like a description of the oligarchy in a city in Ancient Greece. Somehow 72 avoids that fate, and also has the advantage of being divisible easily by more integers.
That’s true, but as Axa says, shouldn’t it be more accurate as the Rule of 69? More sexy and connotes the Bryan Adams song, as well as Woodstock.
Or a more elitist version of America’s The 700 Club.