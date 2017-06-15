Thursday assorted links

1. An interview about Confucian philosophy, and other things.
2. Redux of my earlier post “Singapore as financial corporation.”
3. Should a test for new surgeons measure their sweat?
4. Douthat on Caesar and Cassius (NYT).5
5. Canada to teach computer coding, starting in kindergarten.
#5 – Completely idiotic. Why not also teach plumbing and carpentry too? At least those skills are actually useful. “Learning to Code” is someting only flogged by People like Tyler Cowen who have absolutely zero knowledge of software developement.
The best use of kindergarten schools would be to learn languages. We know for sure that small kids can effortlessly pick up languages, even the most dumb of the Chinese learn Chinese. And we also know that learning languages when you are older is almost impossible for most people. So the no-brainer would be to have all elementary schools immersive in at least one additional language if not two. And then free up all the useless time spent learning languages in secondary education for learning useful things like programming.
“learning useful things like programming” not a useful thing to know, that was my point.
Same here–every day my skills as a Fortran programmer are used in my career as a real estate lawyer.
I’ve always wondered about children learning languages faster. I mean, we don’t often see adults learning to speak a foreign language at native level, but I wonder if that is just because adults generally don’t give it enough effort. Children are taught their native language by essentially having one or more private teachers following them all day for ten years and slowly teaching them through example. Children are also more willing to just babble and generally play with the language than adults are. I’m aware of the theories of periods in the childhood during which children are naturally more inclined to learn certain things, but I wonder if they are true. I mean, has anyone ever tried teaching an adult a foreign language with same kind of dedication and perseverance as children are taught their native language?
yes good points. Is it even possible to ever really establish what is true, here? As you say, it takes kids years to learn languages.
Well whether or not there is a “critical period” after which you can learn new languages, the fact is most people do not. And in fact most language teaching in high school is a total waste of time of the teenagers. Almost no-one comes out with any kind of fluency and any ability gained is quickly lost.
I have personally seen young children (pre-teen) go into a foreign school not knowing a word of language, and without any special teaching or help, in about 3 months be speaking fairly fluently. So instead of wasting time in high school, do it the easy way and get fluency as small child, all they will be wasting is time with lego.
As I have witnessed my nephew’s language develop (he is now 5) I have been thinking the same. It’s an incredibly slow process. One word here, one idiom there, and grammatical rules that take years from first use to mastery.
+1
I agree that teaching second languages would be great. However, how much opportunity are kids going to get to speak them outside of class? People in Europe have ample opportunities to travel a short distance to meet people who speak other languages. It’s not so easy in the US, with the exception of Spanish in some parts.
Learning languages is one of those things that sounds like a good idea but just doesn’t work out. Without the opportunity to use that language it is quickly forgotten and rarely learned in a way that is useful. Certainly a number of people who know two or more languages will disagree based on their own experience but the reality is that 10 years after taking Spanish or French in high school the individual couldn’t formulate a single sentence in that language. Language in K-12 is more about a full employment program for language teachers than it is about education.
JAMRC: can you ellaborate on why is it idiotic? a) The skill is not useful, b) this skill is only acquired by self-learning.
The best coders of our generation of course never took a damned single course. However, that doesn’t mean the skill is not possible to teach. It is possible that at the same time good people does not need any course and that the skill is teachable.
Looking at my colleagues, I understand why the view of coding as an unteachable skill is so popular. They got the skill out of formal education and their sense of self.worth depends on mastering something other people ignores. Coding at school is unpopular among this crowd because it makes them less “special”.
No I mean like why the hype about wanting People to even “learn to Code”? Being a programmer isn’t very lucrative actually, companies don’t want People who “know how to code” they generally only want people who live and breath programming and have a giant repository on GitHub. I generally see it as hype and a waste of time and money. Policy makers I guess are getting desparate about what people are going to do for well-paying work in the future. Well the answer is definietly not computer programming.
Yeah those people you mention are not special. The real Jobs, the high Prestige ones will be and always will remain the same – People working in professions requiring advanced or professional degrees from hard-to-get-accepted-into programs. People whose job it is to deal with money and strategies for making more money (sales, banking, law) or medicine. Not guys making crappy websites and apps (outside of the miniscule percentage who sell their startup for big cash)
Coders are the contemporary economy’s equivalent of factory workers or coal miners.
Companies need lots of coders but would love to be able to have fewer of them or to outsource.
Obviously coders need to be smart, have a logical orientation, be able to sit at their desks for long hours. But the most important qualification for a coder is manageability.
Hence the emergence of “agile” development which is designed around the notion of eager-to-please interchangeable generalist coders working for managers and business people who don’t understand what they are doing and need to change priorities all the time.
Coders are commodities like all knowledge workers. Being able to play ball in the managerial class is what pays in today’s economy.
Ha! Absolutely right on the “agile” nonsense.
Perhaps in some limited circumstances some programmers have developed an effective system. As you suggest, in most scenarios agile is a way for non-programmers to not have to think deeply or at any length about the systems being developed.
This sure doesn’t match my experience. I have been a coder for 30 years (or more actually, I started doing commercial software development in high school). I have been very well paid and I have never worked at or sold a startup. I am in the managerial class.
Sure, there are commodity coders and not very interesting projects, but they are still well paid.
The idea that coding is useless is, to use the OP phrase, completely idiotic. Coders achieved massive productivity gains in many industries including many non-computer industries. Given recent breakthroughs in AI, it seems we are on the cusp of another productivity revolution. AI doesn’t replace coders, it requires coders.
Coding, like math, is a general purpose tool. Learning coding sharpens the mind, even if you don’t actually write any code as an adult. Coding is engineering.
Your notions of agile development seem to be just made up. You could look it up on wikipedia, but honestly you probably would not understand because you don’t have software development experience.
And finally, what you are missing is that one way to “play ball in the managerial class” is to develop technical knowledge and skill, like coding. It isn’t like some dork with a MBA can effectively manage a complex technology project. Coders are almost entirely managed by other coders and this extends into the executive suite.
‘It isn’t like some dork with a MBA can effectively manage a complex technology project.’
No, they cannot, but it is often amazing how many opportunities they get. Though on the customer side, and only rarely on the software house side.
I’m with Gil on this.
Coding ability is in high demand in every technical field around. People who exclusively code are in high demand as well, but someone in just about ANY STEM profession can benefit from knowing how to code. Even a surgeon could probably take his career a step up by making code improvements to computerized surgical tools. The idea that coders are poorly paid or don’t have advancement opportunity is just crazy.
What amazes me, really, is people who still think that being in the right social class and getting an MBA is a sure path to being a highly paid executive. That group of people is a dying breed. It’s not 1964 and Mad Men anymore. You can’t get a job as an ad executive just by marrying into the right family.
Obviously, there are people who make a good living coding, but there are also people who make good livings as lawyers, doctors, financial analysts, etc. That doesn’t mean we should teach law or medicine or finance in elementary school. What we need to teach is how to write, speak, and analyze mathematically. If you put all that together, you might even learn what is more and most of all important, how to think.
“Even a surgeon could probably take his career a step up by making code improvements to computerized surgical tools. ”
No, they couldn’t don’t be obtuse.
“People who exclusively code are in high demand as well”
Yes…in some cases this is true but “learning to code” does not mean you will have a passion for it and do it exclusively – which is what the employers look for.
“Coding ability is in high demand in every technical field around”
Yeah, but anyone can learn the basic stuff in University or on their own. To make it some knd of general education requirement is moronic.
“What amazes me, really, is people who still think that being in the right social class and getting an MBA is a sure path to being a highly paid executive. ”
Because it largely is. Sure there are other ways but those other ways are MUCH more difficult and usually require say a relatively higher IQ to compensate for not having the right background. You need to be significantly better than the MBA guy to get the same distance without the MBA or social class background.
This programmer(I hate the word “coder”) says +1 to Guy Makiavelli, he gets it. The problem with programming is it’s a high paid but low status occupation. Thus, there’s pressure to automate, outsource, or replace programmers with immigrants which does not exist for, say, lawyers. The reason is that lawyers are a high-status occupation, companies don’t balk at paying them high salaries in the way they balk at giving high salaries to programmers.
“Coders are almost entirely managed by other coders and this extends into the executive suite.”
Patently false. I doubt this guy is even a programmer.
“What amazes me, really, is people who still think that being in the right social class and getting an MBA is a sure path to being a highly paid executive.”
Lots of dumb people think that, thus the large number of graduates shocked to find that their State U MBA is hardly any more valuable than a State U degree in the liberal arts. The key is to get into a good school.
“That group of people is a dying breed. It’s not 1964 and Mad Men anymore. You can’t get a job as an ad executive just by marrying into the right family.”
If your point is the business class is doing worse now than it was in 1964, you’re delusional. They are doing much better, taking home a much larger share of the nation’s wealth. The MBA graduate from State U is screwed, but the Mad Men Class* doesn’t care about him and doesn’t see him as part of their class.
*Disregarding it’s status as Jewish propaganda.
“coding ability is in high demand”
Indeed. But coders are at the bottom of the corporate totem pole and will be tossed out as soon as it is possible to replace them with someone cheaper.
Moreover, even when suitable coders are hard to find, a dev manager is still going to insist on hiring people with high manageability (as this is more important than coding abilities), and “cultural fit”.
Bottom line is that coding is demanding, low prestige work that you will be tossed out long before your retirement.
Because it largely is.
No, it is not. Only a modest minority of entry-level managers ever make it to top management, and more than a few of them have very unremarkable backgrounds. The sort of brobingnagian compensation you read about is the preserve of a contextually tiny population. The median cash compensation for the chief executive of an incorporated enterprise is just shy of $200,000 per year.
No programmer is going to top management unless they founded the company. As the other commenter mentioned, the MBA from the State U is basically worthless – yeah of course it is, I wouldn’t even think otherwise, I simply assume we are discussing an MBA graduate from a top 10 program (world wide). I’m sure if you peak behind the history of most successful executives you will see a fairly privledge class background and an MBA from a top tier school not years spent as a programmer on their resume. I don’t know why you use median CEO pay to mean anything, there are tonnes of rinky-dink companies out there Art, no one is denying that. Sure it’s tough to climb the greasy pole but if you decided to go to work as a programmer – well… you aren’t even in the fucking game.
Basic knowledge of how computers work is needed for daily life with common devices. I’ve never been asked for help of how to build a table or fix a kitchen sink. In contrast, questions about computers/printers/phones are never ending.
“Learn to code” may be an aspirational name, but the need to successfully work with common devices is already there.
What I’ve seen about coding for children is teaching IFs and other operations by completing phrases. At least more useful than learning to write in cursive.
“The best coders of our generation of course never took a damned single course.”
Really? My experience is the opposite, except for those who majored in some other STEM field,(and many of these did a basic programming course) “self taught” programmers are mediocre.
Yes, coding is not important. Learning to plan and solve problems is what counts, and coding is one way of teaching that: https://shape-of-code.coding-guidelines.com/2012/09/20/teach-children-planning-and-problem-solving-not-programming/
Even in the ‘real ‘ world of software development, coding takes second place: http://shape-of-code.coding-guidelines.com/2008/12/29/recommendations-for-teachers-of-programming/
Why do we teach everyone how to read and write? Because society is structured in such a way that it’s almost impossible to live in it without having those skills. Why is society structured like this? Because it became advantageous to do so after the masses had first been taught how to read and write.
Can you see a parallel to programming here? I can really see the same story unfolding. Some tasks are just so much more efficient to carry out by writing a small python script than doing it by hand or using a made-for-idiots type of graphical software for it. Also making small customizations to software you use or writing scripts for software that supports such things is really handy. If people could be relied upon being able to these things, the logic of how we do anything in this world would be changed a lot.
And here’s the actual reality:
https://xkcd.com/1319/
You don’t need to be a software engineer to receive benefits from being able to program/copy stuff from Stack Exchange.
There are tons of simple, repetitive tasks that could be eliminated with a half decent VBA macro. How many people out there spend large parts of their day manipulating an excel spreadsheet the exact same way day after day? Especially in not very tech savvy areas.
….. That’s why you’re not in charge of things…
It is critically important to all children that wise government expert-bureaucrats determine what should be taught in compulsory schools & how it should be taught. There are thousands of subjects that could be taught to children & thousands of ways a child could use the most formative years of life — those choices can not be left to parents and their children — society must step in… to firmly direct them in the proper direction of education.
Education is compulsory up to the age of 16 in every province in Canada, except for Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick, where the compulsory age is 18.
#4 – was very good, comparing Trump to the late Roman Republic rulers, movers and shakers. Last sentence is good: “But when the full story of our era is written, I would bet on Trump being remembered more like a Crassus than like a Caesar — as an important but not decisive player in our march toward an ever-more-imperial executive, notable for his greed and pride and folly, but eclipsed by even more dangerous figures yet to come”
Despite Ross’ complaints I consider him and people like him largely responsible for whatever presumed “mess” that we’re in.
He’s just a reflection of Bubble Culture, where the bien pissants go to get their beliefs confirmed.
Despite Ross’ complaints I consider him and people like him largely responsible for whatever presumed “mess” that we’re in.
He writes topical commentary. He has no authority over public policy. He has no opportunity for remora-like income appropriation (think Hunter Biden). He directs the course of no private enterprise. He does not have tenure. He cannot file a lawsuit. He might or might not employ a research assistant. He isn’t a must-read on the level of Walter Lippmann ca. 1940 or George Will, ca. 1985. He isn’t an arrant fool (like, say, Barbara Ehrenreich). How can he possibly be responsible for the ‘mess’ we’re in? (Any more than my vascular surgeon is)?
As for ‘people like him’, his wife is another journalist, his mother sells real estate, and his father is a provincial mid-law attorney. What did they ever do that made a mess?
He isn’t an arrant fool (like, say, Barbara Ehrenreich).
Oh but he is.
It’s all good if you believe the liberal bullshit.
To the rest of us, the “:Theater in the Park” incitement to violence is wrong on so many levels. Four hundred years from now, a proto-Shakespeare would cast tea party/deplorables acting to save the Constitution/Republic by righteously stabbing Obama or Hillary (if she had won).
The historical Crassus was one of three (with Pompey and Caesar) in the First Triumverate in the steady subversion of the Roman Republic into totalitarianism – that now is happening to America. Crassus (a close ally of Caesar, Pompey was the friction point) was made governor of the province in Syria and was killed in a disastrous campaign against the Parthian Empire, a major enemy. If Crassus had lived, maybe Caesar would not have “crossed the Rubicon.”
“more dangerous figures yet to come” Who Cruz, Rubio, Biden, Hillary, Warren, Sanders, Cuomo?
Anyhow, the American transformation (probably began 180 years ago with Jackson) from republic to totalitarianism continues apace.
4. While Douthat and America must borrow an ancient culture from far away Rome as a guide to future travails, the Chinese have their own history and ancient culture as a guide to future greatness. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/15/books/review/everything-under-the-heavens-howard-french-destined-for-war-graham-allison.html? As I read the review of these two new books about China and the Thucydides trap, I could not help but consider China’s president’s recent visit to Mar-a-Lago. What must Xi Jinping have thought of the aging and overweight former playboy and his wealthy friends at this opulent playground for an aging and overweight world power. Eating chocolate cake while discussing the bombing of some far off desert wasteland with his host. I don’t believe Xi Jinping was either impressed or intimidated; instead, he must have been reassured that it is indeed China’s turn as the world’s superpower.
2. Cowen’s 2015 blog post on Singapore has so far stood the test of time. And so has my comment to it. Singapore is the contemporary version of the Italian city-states during the Renaissance such as Venice, the birthplace of banking. While the Italian city-states eventually lost their preeminence in banking to the European nations to the north including Germany, Singapore’s preeminence (like Cowen’s 2015 blog post) is likely to withstand the test of time. Why? Because Singapore has chosen to stake its future on China (by investing much of its sovereign funds in China and connecting Singapore to China as part of China’s One Belt, One Road initiative); and China’s future looks very promising.
Over my academic career, in the ’80’s and ’90’s, I learned to “code” (we called it programming back then) in the following languages:
In elementary school: Apple Basic, Timex Sinclair Basic, Logo (remember that?!?)
In High School: MS Quickbasic
In College: Fortran
Do you see the problem here?
I haven’t been around as long, and I’m not a software developer, but I feel like all the languages have been settling towards a VB, C variant, and Java dominance with other languages as for specific purposes.
Maybe I’m just not paying attention.
Thats just because your school sucks. I learned LISP/SCHEME and have been using it ever since.
I went to Exeter and took computer science at Northwestern, which are not sucky schools. We learned Fortran. Admittedly, this was during the 70s.
Back in the day there was only Fortran for STEM applications (late 1960s) which I learned. Basic came along and was easy to implement. While a post-doc, we had a PDP-11 minicomputer with both a Fortran and Basic compiler but to optimize anything required a knowledge of machine language which nobody in the lab had. We had to bring someone in from the CS department to do that. I later taught myself C and Java but C++ was always a bit mystical to me. Today most everything I need to do uses Excel (home budgets, portfolio tracking, stock analysis). Don’t underestimate that productivity that spreadsheets have brought about (I even remember Visicalc).
There is no problem here, you are missing the the forest for the trees.
With natural languages, learning Spanish isn’t very helpful for learning Chinese. Programming languages are more or less all the same; the syntax isn’t important or interesting, it is the underlying concepts. It is about problem solving, not where the semicolon goes.
The kindergartners would probably learn scratch, which you may not even recognize as a programming language. Nobody uses scratch for commercial applications, but it is great for teaching the underlying concepts which can then be applied to any future programming language or approach that happens to come along.
Technology will change radically in the future, and the best way to prepare for that future is learning current technology.
4. If only Douhat had read this review from Noah Millman first, from 5 years ago, when Delta had no problem funding a play that depicts the death of a Roman tyrant –
‘Which brings me to this production. Director Rob Melrose has set his Caesar at our precise historical moment, in Obama’s Washington, D.C. The capital is rocked by “Occupy Rome” protests. His Caesar (the suavely confident Bjorn DuPaty) is a tall, charismatic African-American politician; he doesn’t look or sound much like Obama (he more closely recalls Michael Jordan), but the audience is unquestionably going to read him as an Obama stand-in nonetheless, particularly when his opponents bear a marked resemblance to Eric Cantor (Sid Solomon’s snappy terrier Cassius) and Mitch McConnell (Kevin Orton’s cynical old pol Casca). Even Mark Antony is recognizable as a standard Democratic politician type, Clinton/Gore division.
This could all come off as very cheap and obvious, but it doesn’t for two reasons. First, because the rhetoric of the Tea Party opposition to Obama partakes of an intellectual tradition that self-consciously traces its lineage back to Brutus: republican as well as Republican, a tradition that includes both Jefferson Davis and Patrick Henry. What one thinks of that tradition as a whole, and what one thinks of the people who currently invoke it is another topic – but the people who invoke it do so for a reason. John Wilkes Booth, who had played Brutus, quoted the Roman assassin immediately after murdering the man he saw as the American Caesar. He did not choose his words idly.
In the end, if the first half of the play is to connect with a contemporary viewer on a visceral level, its ideas to have some actual impact, the warfare that dominates the second half of the production will have to be understood as a kind of rhetorical fantasy – a fantasy apparently shared by many who harken back to Brutus today. It might not be a bad idea to see that fantasy fully played out, but I can’t imagine what would do that successfully on the stage.
Perhaps Riddley Scott will make a movie?’
Methinks everyone protests way too much. Look at all the censoring of Italian opera during the 19th century. Verdi had to set Ballo in Maschera in the American colonies because the actual regicide in Sweden was too contemporary. Updating settings of Shakespeare and lots of opera has been going on for decades now with very good effect.
#1 offers an inviting subject and a sound account, but the account as published would not have suffered from editing. Only had time to scan it but missed seeing allusion to A. C. Graham’s masterful survey Disputers of the Tao: Philosophical Argument in Ancient China, as well as Graham’s own foray into philosophy, Reason and Spontaneity. (Graham’s translation of more than three-quarters of the Zhuangzi remains useful, too, for the copious notes and annotations.)
#5 – I used to think that this was a good idea.
Today I think that teaching everyone to program is a waste of time. The motivation for schools to do it is coming from the wrong place: “The government also wants the program to encourage more young women and indigenous children to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math.”
In other words, [some] white males are doing well writing software. Therefore, if we get girls and indigenous children to learn programming, we’ll see the same results.
Since there are a lot of white males who are falling through the cracks these days, why don’t we try to encourage them to become elementary school teachers or nurses? Women appear to be underrepresented as auto mechanics. Why aren’t we encouraging them to do that too? Whatever draws some males to computer programming is probably not that different from what draws others to work on cars.
My prediction is that all this effort to get girls and minorities to write programs will amount to very little. Computers don’t care about the gender or race of the people who program them. Contrary to the outrage you see in the press, white male programmers don’t care about the gender or race of other programmers in the office. (I can’t speak for all of the Indian programmers in the cubicle farm, but have a feeling that some of them find most everyone else of lower caste!)
The lower numbers of [some] minorities and females in computer programming is not because they’ve been barred entry or chased away from it. I’m not even so convinced that women are underrepresented in software. There might be fewer women working for .com startups, but that could be because they are more mature and don’t want to sleep under their desks and eat pizza all the time. In the larger organizations that I’ve programmed for, I’ve seen a good number of female programmers — often they’ve been my manager.