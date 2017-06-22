Thursday assorted links

1. Those who leave vs. those who stay.
2. Cass Sunstein paper on mandatory labeling for GMOs.
3. Did the Scalise shooter almost cause a constitutional crisis?
4. Is there an oversupply of American restaurants?
5. Rollback of Medicaid provisions in the GOP health bill (NYT).
6. Excellent Eduardo Porter piece on the costliness of America’s energy transformation (NYT).
3. “No Congress for months would have meant martial law or its equivalent.” Or improved social outcomes.
+1
I dream sometimes about a capitol hill press conference where a senate or house majority leader, in response to a question, actually responds to a quip by stating, “and what would you do without us?”
Quipper: “challenge accepted”
#1 – can we stop with this whole “What’s the matter with Kansas” stuff?
+1
Exactly – what’s wrong with Virginia? After that, sticking with an East Coast theme, what’s wrong with Vermont?
1. I left, and probably would have done better had I stayed, since I’d have less student loan debt. Also, I support Trump and was exposed to plenty of “diversity” both as an undergrad and a grad student–it’s not “ignorance” or “fear” that motivates the desire to put one’s own first–that kind of thinking is part of the Left’s “medicalization of dissent.”
1. Indeed, one could easily spin it as those who leave are less likely to be loyal to their families, communities, spouses, or nations. Or perhaps the anti-Trump forces are trying to turn the tradition that makes patriotism and loyalty to country and people a necessary virtue, and instead make oikophobia fashionable, to hide their tolerance for treachery and class warfare, under the guise of intelligent cosmopolitanism.
1. Isn’t collecting all of your data from “High school” reunions pretty terribly biased data. Aren’t you self selecting from the group of people that most enjoyed high school. Roughly 20-30% of a given class attend a high school reunion. This is not a representative sample.
“that kind of thinking is part of the Left’s “medicalization of dissent.””
Precisely.
From the article:
“So when they published these polls, the narrative seemed pretty clear: Staying in your hometown makes you insular. You aren’t exposed to other people, other cultures, other experiences — and that otherness scares you. This fear aligns with Trump’s worldview.”
The narrative is not clear from the polls. The author is crafting a narrative.
Indeed it’s not even true to say “Staying in your hometown makes you insular. ” The direction of causality is quite possibly in the other direction. It’s just as likely that “Being insular make you stay in your hometown”.
This is typical Voxsplaining, where an article crafts a narrative and presents it as the only possible explanation and dresses the whole thing up with graphics.
Choosing to leave my hometown was not strictly a way to become more successful, It was more of a way to exchange some of my economic power for for culturally desirable surroundings.
The two best choices available on graduating were:
$150k in my hometown, live in a mansion, have a frustrating job at an older company, town is nothing but strip malls.
$95k in silicon valley, live in apartment forever, but have a way more interesting job at a company full of people like me. town is somewhat more bikeable and interesting.
On number 6, one thing that could significantly alleviate the need to all those storage systems is keeping part of the old grid power supplies operational. After-all the capital is already spent, and the CO2 emissions would be fairly small if the nat gas CCGTs were only fired up during shortages not all the time, fuelled by LNG (which can be stored indefinitely). The idea you have to eliminate all CO2 emissions to prevent global warming isn’t held by anyone serious (most people seem to assume stabilising them would be enough). Of course this kind of grid would be significantly more expensive than the current one, but that doesn’t seem to be a concern of the green lobby, in-fact a selling point.
#1 “Staying in your hometown makes you insular. You aren’t exposed to other people, other cultures, other experiences — and that otherness scares you. ”
I have acquaintances who are both from the urban progressive and hometown Trump camps.
One big difference I notice is that the successful progressives who are seemingly more open to outsiders, don’t have to actually live next door to, go shopping with, and work with working class people from other cultures and other experiences.
It’s one thing to mingle with successful foreigners within your same advanced professional and educational class. It’s quite another if you are of the “white working class” mingling with outsiders who are also working class.
People talk a lot these days about the white working class, but what about the attitudes of the black working class? I’m reminded of the time I was riding the train after work, sitting behind two black men who, by their attire, appeared to be manual laborers. Two Hispanic men, also in laborer attire, entered the train speaking Spanish and sat down in front of them. One of the black men said to the other, “Look at that. They’re taking over.” Now that was amusing.
Some people express this fear of outsiders by voting for Trump. Others through zoning, school boundaries, and nimby-ism.
#1 it happens, but lots of times it’s not a choice. People stays to take care of an elder parent, a younger sibling, disabilities and problems happen. It’s a bit naive to think stayers are only the ones that settled down and got married.
On the other hand: youth sports. Early specialization is great for the 1/10K that becomes pro-athlete, for the rest this specialization is a career dead end. Parents have lower expectations of sports success for girls compared to boys, perhaps this is good in the long term……girl goes to college, boy becomes a failed pro-athlete.
5. ““Could you imagine tomorrow if finally we had a Zika virus vaccine, and that vaccine costs $50K a dose?” said Sara Rosenbaum, a professor of health law and policy at George Washington University. “Would you not want every woman of childbearing age to be immunized?””
There are 2000 cases of Zika in pregnant woman in the US. There are 61 million women of childbearing age. So the cost of immunizing every women of childbearing age is about $1.5 BILLION per Zika case.
So to answer Sara’s question, no, I don’t want the government paying more than a BILLION DOLLARS per life.
Transferring responsibility for medicaid expenses from the federal government to the states would ideally prevent exactly this sort of stupid, feel good spending.