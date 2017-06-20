Tuesday assorted links

1. Is a British U-turn from Brexit really workable?
2. New results on right-to-carry laws.
3. Mortality inequality between the U.S. and Canada is a converging trend.
4. The union wage premium in 1950.
5. GMOs boost corn yields by 17%.
6. A bad, too-trendy predictive list of future literary classics.
2. Bullshit. How does this gibe with the fact that conceal carry license holders are the most law abiding citizens, more law abiding than police officers in fact? For RTC laws to increase crime, it would have to the the license holders causing the crime.
The paper cites it as increasing violent crimes but not property crimes, and not murder, the crime usually cited as central in the gun control debate.(See how leftists cite Europe’s low homicide rates compared with America and ignore their similar rates for other crime.)
When facts contradict theory, we discard the facts then?
That’s what makes a great engineer. So the wheel or wing fell off, the design was perfect.
A better comparison would be if the car “caused” a dam to collapse.
Correlation is not causation, and this does not correlate with the murder rate, which is what the argument has always been about.
The facts are that states without RTC have finally approached the levels of violent crime in states with RTC. The authors presume that RTC states should have also experienced this massive decrease in violent crime, which would have left RTC with approximately half the rate of violent crime as states without RTC, as opposed to merely slightly less.
It may be the case that RTC causes an increase in violent crime in very small segments of this country by providing a legal shield for those who would carry weapons to and from crimes, but this, sadly, isn’t explored by the authors. If this were the case, as in the case of legal private transportation drastically increasing bank robberies, why should lawful owners be deprived of their property?
RTC didn’t help the Republicans in Virginia. Instead, saving lives depended on government workers.
Ironic in that Republicans say government is the problem, government workers are lazy and incompetent, and every person needs to protect themselves because government can’t plus individual responsibility.
RTC did not protect a black man riding as passenger from being shot by a cop who thought his broad nose make him a suspect and dangerous enough to shoot 7 times, legally justified.
Why hasn’t the NRA spoken out calling for more guns, blaming the Republicans for not carrying guns and thus causing the injuries? Like they did when Gabby Gifford and others were shot and several killed.
For every prediction over the last 15 years of “blood in the streets” there has been a significant lack of blood, or in those streets where people wouldn’t likely see an increase in violence.
The facts remain the same, 5% of counties in the entire country are responsible for 80% of the violent crime involving guns. I will leave it to you deduce which counties, in which cities, and – for extra credit – which ethnicity. Inconvenient facts indeed.
The two are really measuring different things. The “more law abiding” stuff isn’t really research but more just throwing a few numbers together. Really what it says is that concealed carry permits are rarely revoked.
‘For RTC laws to increase crime, it would have to the the license holders causing the crime.’
Not really. If as a permit holder, I shoot you dead, they will probably find the body and chalk it up as a violent crime, but they may not catch me and revoke my permit. Or maybe RTC laws just make guns more popular and prevalent, regardless of the number of permits issued.
The statistics of both the study at the link and the “more law abiding” stuff look weak to me. Best not draw much for conclusions.
There are very important exceptions, but I feel that most people who carry concealed firearms are cowards who have seen too many action movies.
It is estimated that law abiding gun owners use their weapons 40,000+ approx to defend life, property or assist law enforcement.
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/06/16/hero-homeowner-holds-escaped-georgia-inmates-at-gunpoint-until-arrests.html
Yeah…cowards.
The finding that those with permits are law abiding is not based on a simple measure of revocation of permits.
Action movies … this whole notion of crime is just a myth.
The study is hopelessly (and I suspect intentionally) flawed due to its inability to measure something relevant like “crimes rates of the sorts of people who’d carry if they could post- versus pre- RTC laws”. As is usually the case in such activist “studies” the authors likely see confounding as a feature rather than a bug of statistical analysis.
A neat little cluster of people here who cannot read or understand the abstract. And of course they would be the ones who support “carry” to “feel” safer.
That proximity to guns (in the house, etc.) brings more (not less) risk is well established. Most people understand this, and rates of household gun ownership fall.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2016/06/29/american-gun-ownership-is-now-at-a-30-year-low/
But the poor dumb SOBs who can’t parse that, won’t understand it, won’t believe it apples to them or their household, and tragedy ensues.
https://twitter.com/bjonesbrown/status/869597583580188673
I certainly don’t own a gun, as i fear it will come to life and shoot my non existent children.
As much as I may agree with the author results, I suspect the correlation and causation are reversed here or at least we are witnessing a Circular Function here. In California, we have lived an huge drop in crime the last 27 years and a huge drop in gun ownership so:
1) It is the drop in crime that effects the drop in gun ownership (and conceal weapons) versus the other way around.
2) As the drop in gun ownership this does start dropping crime in Point 1 where that cause less gun ownership.
3) I suspect our drop in crime and gun is caused by former inner city being gentrification process. (Realize not just upper middle class whites as Compton really had a Latino gentrification.)
Anyway, I subscribe to the simple belief that less guns means less gun deaths and gun crimes.
#5: Plant biotechnology is an underrated American development. People see GMOs as decay instead of progress. However, innovation in the “atoms world” is happening.
If it costs 25% more to get 17% more yield, is productivity higher?
There is no free lunch.
GMO crop methods require lots more inputs than traditional farming. And traditional farming required more labor to build up the soil by rotating between multiple crops to build the soil. GMO style farming needs labor cost cuts, leads to monocropping, depleting the soil, lots of inputs leading to runoff polluting water.
Like most kids growing up in Indiana, I visited farms like visiting a zoo, but I learned crop rotation, building the soil, etc. Lost my connections to Indiana decades ago, but by the 80s, I never had any sense Indiana farmers saw abandoning the old ways as a way to make more money. Getting high yields cost too much, but getting the required labor was increasingly difficult. As farmers aged, they stopped caring for their land because few were turning it over to their kids.
In any case, 90% of the food you eat is not GMO (not calories, food). And it never will be. It might be mostly artificial depending on your diet, but not GMO. Natural and traditional breeding and grafting, high labor cost, are the only way to produce the diversity people crave in food.
5. FINALLY, more corn.
About 40% of the U.S. corn crop is used for fuel ethanol, so actually it’s all about getting off fossil fuel.
#6. For comparison, ask successful Victorian novelist R. D. Blackmore for his predictions.
Or ask these notable Nobel Laureates in Literature whose works are avidly read today:
–Sully Prudhomme
–Rudolf Christoph Eucken
–Selma Lagerlöf
–Verner von Heidenstam
–Karl Adolph Gjellerup
–Henrik Pontoppidan
–Carl Spitteler
–Jacinto Benavente
–Sigrid Undset
–Erik Axel Karlfeldt
–Harry Martinson
Good point but not all readers are in the English speaking countries, not known for publishing much translated literature
> Selma Lagerlöf
Nils Holgersson!!
That right-to-carry study is brutal! 15%! Wow.
1. So if Britain decides to stay in the EU after all, they’ll end up destroying it from within. In fact even during the negotiation period, the EU can’t rely on Britain to be cooperative. Therefore the rest of the EU should eject them as quickly as possible.
Without diving in to what these models do and how they do it, it is striking rates of violent crime were, and are, lesser in pre-77 RTC states than post-77 RTC states which in turn had, and has, lesser rates of violent crime than ‘never RTC’. The great decrease in violent crime rates in never RTC states still leaves those rates higher than either pre or post 77 RTC, and all rates seem to have converged to a very similar rate. I am skeptical of the claims of the authors, as they don’t seem to consider that there may be a “natural” rate of violent crime in any demographic group, which would combined with the apparent convergence of violent crime rates, would suggest RTC having no effect. Furthermore, the authors do not address intra-state violent crime rates, leaving their analysis with little explanatory power – the effect of RTC may vary by population density, Gini, absolute wealth, cultural violence, neighborhood, demographic or any other variant. Assuming this study is accurate on the effect of RCT, if the effect varies, why should, as some have said about the baseball game assassination attempt, we allow them to “shoot us, then disarm us”?
Disclosure: I own zero firearms.
I apologize for the grammatical errors left by my careless editing.
#3 so lets recap.
1. Health care spending in the USA and Canada started out at different levels and grew and is growing at similar rates.
2. The life expectancy income gradient is steeper in Canada to http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2007/09/scream-this-fro.html
3. Life expectancy started higher in Canada and the gap is getting smaller.
2. I had my car serviced several weeks ago, and while I was waiting an older man came shuffling across the service entrance. On his hip was a holster and handgun. That he was allowed to drive a car was questionable. That he is allowed to carry a gun is insane. Meth and opioids are as common in my state as, well, fundamentalist Christians and guns. God help us. We could use His help, not more guns.
Mmm, people who you dont like have rights too? How scary.