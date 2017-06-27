Tuesday assorted links

1. Interview with me in French, on complacency.

2. Canada, bees, honey.

3. Current famine in Africa could be the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II.

4. “Last year, expenditures on chemical plants alone accounted for half of all capital investment in U.S. manufacturing, up from less than 20% in 2009…” (WSJ)

5. Girardian terror is the real problem with college.

6. Yuval Levin on the health care bill.