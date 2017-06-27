Tuesday assorted links

1. Interview with me in French, on complacency.
3. Current famine in Africa could be the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II.
4. “Last year, expenditures on chemical plants alone accounted for half of all capital investment in U.S. manufacturing, up from less than 20% in 2009…” (WSJ)
5. Girardian terror is the real problem with college.
#2. Wierd. I wonder if this is some sort of adaptive response to colony collapse disorder – bigger hives or larger multiple-queen hives.
At first I thought this was a response to #3
6. Way back, when Obama’s health care plan was an idea (“what’s a mandate, what’s a tax?”), there was a centerish position that while it was not perfect, it was an improvement over the status quo.
I think the solid lesson of the AHCA and the BCRA is that this centerish position was correct after all.
After nearly a decade of histrionics Republicans have discovered that a repeal would harm many voters, maybe even median voters. They have also discovered that they can’t fix this with “more market,” but instead are concentrating on different interventions, different market mandates.
Who would have dreamed that the Republicans would mandate that if you stop buying insurance of your own free will, you can’t just buy it again. The Republican government wants to mandate penalties for that.
I can’t predict what will happen next, but if some AHCA/BCRA passes, I think it will be equal parts injury to the public, and self-injury to the Republicans. Look out 2018.
The ACA was an entitlement sold as a reduction of costs to society. This is why it is so despised by some, myself included.
Over 90% of the marketing of the bill dealt with reducing the cost of health care, while 90% of the law deals with giving a portion of the population vast sums. Why was this done? Since the democrats knew, from polling, that there was very little support in the US for yet another entitlement program. Thus the remarkably disingenuous marketing campaign.
It should shock exactly no one that repealing an entitlement is near impossible. Loss aversion and concentrated benefits dispersed costs are both quite real.
This was a shockingly undemocratic ploy by the democrats and the nation will bear the costs for a very long time.
>The ACA was an entitlement sold as a reduction of costs to society.
It was far more than that – it was also a massive concentration of healthcare policy-making power into DC. This was the only real goal.
But if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.
Actually, no. My healtcare provider was founded in 1945 by industrialist Henry J. Kaiser. Care was to my experience the same before and after the ACA.
And yes I did keep my plan.
Actually, no.
The biggest innovation in the ACA was the mandate/tax. That is what broadens the risk sharing pool, and lowers insurance rates for the median Republican voter (who is old, but below Medicare age, and so looking at an increase in premiums with AHCA/BCRA).
The ACA does provide for lower income people with subsidies, but this is not the hardest part for repealers to crack. The hard part for them is that the mandate was necessarily to lower premiums for olds, especially with preexisting conditions.
Me and the 80% that were happy with our health care insurance arrangements were harmed by ACA.
We look at the GOP bill as a half-full glass. The CBO also stated that the deficit (far more dangerous to all Americans than health care) and national debt (far more dangerous . . . ) would, for once, move in the right directions. And, Americans would have ore discretionary income to allow for real GDP growth, reversing the huge amounts of money going to health boondoggles. .
FYI Obamacare did not reduce the numbers of Americans that die. It did not make Americans more healthy.
Why didn’t Obamacare make Americans healthy? It was not designed to do that. ObamaCare succeeded in concentrating more money and more power in Washington.
#3 “philanthropic fatigue”. Unfortunately for Africa, this really is par for the course when its post-colonial history is a literal trope of throwing bad money after bad money…the euphemism that insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting a different result. Good governance in Africa, economic theory that works, and finding a humanitarian solution to the litany of humanitarian problems on that continent is the Gordian Knot of modern socioeconomic philosophy. The continental Rubik’s cube
#5 I like this explanation although it misses how toxic and immovable political impasses really are a terror generator in and of themselves. Also, the “Pareto Principle” so commonly cited in human assortative mating can really be applied to almost everything else in these cases with one unique 21st century spin….trying not to settle for a less than ideal outcome has been replaced to not willing to SETTLE AT ALL for one. I’ve seen this extensively more and more with some of my company’s younger hires. It is making the next generation exceedingly difficult to work with.
Specifically talking about Yemen, its pretty damn hard to create “good governance” when regional powers backed by the US are able to bomb your ports, farms, and water systems to dust with zero repercussions.
3. You can donate at wfp.org
They take paypal, but want name and address for tax tracking.
#3 Expect more of this, squared and cubed, in the future. UN medium projections for the population of Africa in 2100 are above 4 billion people. Talk about the white man’s burden!
“4. “Last year, expenditures on chemical plants alone accounted for half of all capital investment in U.S. manufacturing, up from less than 20% in 2009…””
The article was gated, but the header points to this being another result of Frakking and the boom in US Natural gas production.
#3: Pretty disgusting that the op-ed blatantly brushes aside the complicity of the US military-industrial complex in the famine in Yemen. The Saudi-UAE coalition, who have violently imposed the conditions for a catastrophic famine, wouldn’t be able to function without the US holding its officers’ hands, selling them tens of billions of dollars in heavy weapons, providing intelligence and logistical support, etc. It is also worthwhile to investigate the more indirect influence of US imperialism and its various wars in the region on famines in Somalia (where it has engaged in direct military operations and participated in an escalating spiral of violence), South Sudan (a client state), and Nigeria (another client state, where a vicious terrorist group got a tremendous boost in the anarchic aftermath of NATO’s regime-change operation in Libya in 2011).
Of course, this is par for the course for liberal humanitarianism. Famines and other humanitarian crisis never in their eyes have any connection with politics or imperial strategy, and are only problems because Western do-gooder citizens “lack awareness” to fork over part of their salaries to NGOs.
LOL!
#5 might be a little overwrought. I think there’s more just good old fashioned groupthink involved. Yes, in a sense you’re competing against all these peers who are a lot like you, but they are also your friends and potential romantic partners. They might be fellow Cameron Crazies or ‘We Are…Penn State’ toolbags. I think this generally mitigates the impulse to burn heretics and we shouldn’t overstate the Darwinian, zero sum nature of being a college student these days, which is in most aspects pretty darn laid back. As I recall, high school was way more socially dog-eat-dog than college.