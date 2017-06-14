Wednesday assorted links

1. “Video games, you might say, offer a sort of universal basic income for the soul.”
2. Ross Douthat’s best movies of the new century.
3. Cash rewards for losing weight.
4. No more roaming charges in the European Union? (NYT)
5. Markets in everything: the most radioactive hostel on earth.
There are the game software developers…and the the game players. Only the developers really know what’s happening. I was in the gaming industry for years (yes, gaming or gambling is just video gaming software you pay a buck to play…stupid…but hey, there’s a whole industry predicated on the idea of “Hey, gimme a dollar; I’ll tell you if won”. You didn’t heh, heh…
Young men playing video games are no different than old people blowing their SSA checks at a casino.
Stupid comparison. A 30$ video game provides 30 hours of entertainment, in a casino the same amount of money buys about 30 seconds.
Present value = $30…in both counts. 30 pulls on a poker video machine takes more time than that….it’s all the same…I’ll keep coding…for profit. You keep playing.
Coding huh? Time to get a real job
Well, it’s 10 pulls (or less!) on a “penny” machine on the strip.
Not if you play the nickel slots!
Some videogames are certainly heavily influenced by gambling, but don’t forget just because they all grouped into a category called videogames doesn’t mean they aren’t mostly still comparable to:
playing a musical instrument, visiting a theme park, pinball, darts, pool, chess, bridge, solitaire, football, golf, stamp collecting, improv games, mechanical puzzles, logic puzzles, horror films, murder mysteries, building a fort, capture the flag, dollhouses, farming, toy trains, war games, party games, graphic novels, animated shorts.
The main thing they do is combine all these influences together more freely.
How’s that different from any type of recreation? Watch your hometown sports team win the stanley cup–feel like a winner, even though you aren’t! Read a book where the protagonist does something great–feel like a winner, even though you aren’t!
Heck even playing recreational sports (which at least get you in shape) is the same as some of the newer AR video games like pokemon go.
#1 Hardly surprising. The economy sucks and never really recovered. Wages are stagnant (have been for decades). Work is more transitory and less rewarding. Economic competitiveness is becoming less about real accumen and ability and more about rent-seeking and regulatory capture. Young women have always been fickle but have recently added bat-shit insanity to their resumes in addition to a litigation system fundamentally biased against men. University educations are looking more and more like Ponzi schemes with diminishing returns (see jobs and wages above). Video games not only offer immediate gratification but also potential job opportunities and beta-testing within the industry…jobs they might enjoy. Sadly, you can’t necessarily fault these guys for sniffing out what is increasingly looking like a bad deal.
#3 Yes. People only change when the cost of changing is less than the cost of staying the staying the same…or in this case the incentive is something more tangible and immediate than long term insurance discounts, better health 20 years down the road, or the immediate dopamine rush from cheap unhealthy food.
You might want to actually read the abstract. The financial reward resulted in this obese control group losing a grand total, on average, of seven pounds. I don’t call this “working”. Financial incentives aren’t the answer, any more than any other attempt to use cognitive management to cause weight loss.
I did. However I my theory is that this needs further study and I think capital incentives, with further refinement, could definitely produce a much more beneficial result, especially in an increasingly stagnant and complacent economy where for some control groups in the future, this incentive may even represent their ONLY form of income.
The wage premium for a 4-year degree has never been higher.
You and I are most definitely NOT seeing the same data.
Schools are also much better at extracting more of that wage premium for themselves.
Useful idiots keep on making it easier for them each time they suggest more income-based-repayment.
re #1. You have captured much of the modern bellyaching in a single paragraph. If our ancestors could only see the struggles of the 21st century, maybe they’d realize how awesome they had it.
Or perhaps you are thinking of that anomalous post-WWII period where most of the rest of the developed world was flattened and, for a brief period, it looked as if Yes Virginia, we can have it all.
The problem is even that halcyon period entailed much more hardship and deprivation for average Americans than our benighted century, hard as that is to understand through the fog of ceaseless narrative repetition.
Life involves a healthy dollop of struggle. It’s a feature. Sorry.
“Life involves a healthy dollop of struggle” Duh. We do live in a benighted century don’t we. One where the aforementioned young men can actually get enough information on their own to see a bad deal for what it is and not buy into the Ponzi.
I especially like this comment in the article:
“At age 16 I started work in 1966 as an apprentice in the aerospace industry.
In 1967 during my college education, our social sciences lecturer – a pastor – posed the discussion question ‘Why do we work, surely our ambition should be to not work?’.
For me the subsequent hour long class interchange was very enlightening and, possibly, character building. Rapidly the conversation focussed on how our living would be financed without employment. And if we were living happily without an employer’s funding, what about those folks who were required to work; after all there will still be work that need to be done. Whatever the ‘remuneration’ mechanism human nature would require that those ‘working’ be remunerated differently than those otherwise occupied.”
Perhaps this is what it’s all about. Not buying in anymore. Why would you.
EverExtruder provided an explanation for the phenomenon we’re discuusing.
You just beat a dead straw-horse.
#1 Alex Tabarrock would say the solution to this is open borders.
Of course he would. Reject the citizenry that rejected you and elect another, more easily gullible one!!! Immigration and open borders in a nutshell.
6. I suppose this could be called a Seinfeld interview: it’s about nothing. One could say the same about the Sessions’ testimony, since it too was about nothing. Maybe that’s the future: books without words, paintings without paint, elections without candidates. It might solve the current highly partisan climate here and around the world. But what would happen to the theory of relativity? With nothing there’s nothing to compare. Would gravity suddenly disappear, would planets fall from the sky, would Republicans become Democrats and vice versa? How would I know where I stand if I’m standing with everybody else? Houllebecq and Sessions are dangerous.
Really? I thought the Sessions session was enlightening. He’s not my tribe and I assume he’s a sycophant who allied with Trump early as a longshot. But the whole kangaroo court showed that the goal of the Democrats is to cause someone to blunder and perjure themselves.
Because it sure looks like the collusion assumption was a false one.
#1. I know something about this! Yay! I’ve been playing sci-fi and fantasy mmorpg’s since 1999. Its cheap entertainment. I was a mustachian before mustachians were cool. FIRED at 50. AMA!
I could write a book. Anyway, for this forum I will say these games are surprisingly communist. And populated by many self-identified libertarians. Fascinating stuff.
I was there for the development of all the tools to make things “fair.” Need before greed, random rolling, event tracking, DKP, raid currencies to ensure everyone gets something for their efforts, a million tools developed to ensure a quite rigid form of economic equality. And that’s where young white guys are spending their time.
I quit MMOs once they implemented the fairness criteria. I loved the old wild west days, when you could spend all your in-game time conning/scammig/swindling people, and there were no ‘report’ buttons or ‘admins’ to slap you on the wrist. As far as I was concerned, it was the meta-game of conniving and stealing from people that made those games so much fun. A place online where you could legally use social-engineering and immoral practices to become powerful and rich. Now you just get banned for not following real world moral norms in game.
In those days I always hoped my negative reputation would catch up to me but I found if I was willing to fulfill a demanded role (usually healer) I could behave as poorly as I wanted to.
Right! No one could have predicted that someone would run up and snatched the Sword of Uberness right off the dragons corpse. It was a customer service nightmare!
Those robots who have an issue with video games could learn to blend in better. Humans are about more than work and reproduction.
It’s not playing some video games that is the problem, the same way that watching some TV or playing some baseball is a problem.
It’s that videogames are replacing valuable life functions well enough that people are failing to develop their own skills.
Videogames may feel like work but they have big differences from actual work. One is that you know the videogame is fair and if you keep on searching you can overcome your obstacle. In the real world, many tasks are open-ended and the best you can hope for is the least-bad option. People trained on the stimulus-response of videogames get upset when confronted with real world stimulus-responses.
On the general concept of UBI: If my own son told me he wasn’t going to work and live off of my labor, but don’t worry, he will still be supporting the economy by spending my money on things, that wouldn’t fly. And if I wouldn’t do it for my own kid, I don’t know why I would do it for a stranger.
#2. My estimation of Douthat drops several more notches after seeing his list of movies. Spike Lee’s best movie ever is “Do the Right Thing” followed by “He Got Game.” the “25th Hour” is pedestrian and labored. Anyone who can understand Gibson’s “Apocalypto” is deserving of something but I don’t know what the something is. I watched about 10 minutes of it when it first hit cable and was nauseated more than when eating oysters gone bad. Douthat must have a cast iron stomach.
I think Apocalypto is the only one on that list (apart from Mulholland Drive) that I would agree with.
Apocalypto. Very good movie. Put paid to any lingering sense that the Noble Savage metaphor might have some truth to it.
While it is about the Mayans, irrc, not the Aztecs, it gives an interesting fictional depiction of the world Cortés encountered.