Wednesday assorted links

1. 7 year olds solve coordination problems over 80% of time, 5 year olds less than 20% of time -finds Grueneisen
2. Claims about wages in southern Brazil. (Better link here)
3. “”Socialists who think charter school success can’t be scaled” occupy an interesting ideological space” — Adam Ozimek.
4. NYT profile of CBO head Keith Hall.
If a charter school turns out to be the best, then competition would make it the number one choice for every student. Thus the best charter school would be the single public school.
You can only advocate for charter schools, school choice, if you argue either schools will be bad schools for some, or you advocate for denying school to some large number of students as too hard to teach.
But if a school can be bad for some students, then you must deal with the likelihood ALL school will be bad for many students.
Poor people do not find a any good choices in reliable cars. Blind people do not find a any safe cars to drive. Thus liberals provide public transit, but they do not argue public transit must be so bad that the wealthy and healthy will find it so bad they will spend any amount of money and personal effort for an acceptable alternative. Conservatives have now moved to arguing that eliminating public transit and punishing being poor and blind will eliminate poverty and disability.
Likewise, the charter school advocates are arguing that their solution will eliminate all poverty and disability in children because the free market will solve every problem cheaper than public schools that charter advocates are harmed by being required to serve the poor and disabled.
Link for 3?
3. Success of charter schools is a function of selectivity; the best students for the best schools. Shifting all the students from a “public school” to a “charter school” is equivalent to shifting the furniture on the deck of the Titanic; it’s till the deck of the Titanic. The better question is what’s the target student in schools? Is it the exceptional student, the underachieving student, or the average student? It can’t be all three at the same time. I’ve commented before that when I was a child the target was the average student. That’s not surprising since most every student was average. That’s not surprising since we all looked alike. Today, not so much. As to the correct answer to my better question, I don’t know the answer. For Cowen and most readers of this blog, the answer is average is over – and underachieving is, well, gone.
I guess that’s what makes Ozimek’s “interesting ideological space.” He imagines “blank slaters” who should believe good schools “scale” average students into “the best.”
If you believe good students, good teachers, good schools are going to be a little more randomly sorted you probably wouldn’t make (or enjoy) such conceit.
Not all socialsts are blank slaters.
The charters in my city are on a lottery system. They can’t choose their students. Every charter system I’m familiar with uses some variation on this. What systems are you talking about where charters get to select the best students?
Is every child in the lottery? If a child is picked in the lottery for the charter school, is she automatically enrolled or do the parents have to enroll her? If a child is enrolled, does the charter school provide transportation to and from the charter school? How far from the charter school are students transported? Does the charter school have an athletic program? Who pays for the athletic program? The point of my questions is that the charter school includes a selectivity process whether it’s acknowledged or not. Again, I don’t have the answer to my better question. I’m nearly old so this isn’t an issue for my child. But it is an issue for America and its future. Should we spend our resources on the very best so they can create a better future, or do we spend our resources on the average and underachieving so they can be part of a stable and prosperous nation.
For my city (DC):
Is every child in the lottery? Yes, although every child has the right to attend an in-boundary traditional public school. You can also use the lottery for out-of-boundary public schools.
If a child is picked in the lottery for the charter school, is she automatically enrolled or do the parents have to enroll her? Parents must enroll; but parents also must enroll if in public school. No difference in procedures.
If a child is enrolled, does the charter school provide transportation to and from the charter school? How far from the charter school are students transported? Neither the public nor the charter schools provide transportation, except for students with disabilities who get transportation regardless of the type of school they attend. All students are given free passes for the public transit system. i assume your point is that parents have to provide for transportation to charters but not publics, but in fact many kids are assigned to “in-boundary” schools that are located much further away then a number of charter options.
Does the charter school have an athletic program? Who pays for the athletic program? This may vary by charter, and I’m most familiar with the elementary school options, but I’m not aware of any that have an athletic program. The charters tend to have much less in the way of facilities than the traditional public schools, so they don’t have the fields, gyms, etc. If this provides for selection, it is in favor of the public schools.
Sounds like charters provide school choice like all the lotteries provide the choice of how big a millionaire you will be.
Do you really believe that the quality of instruction has zero effect on student performance? I’m certainly willing to believe that some students have natural and/or social advantages that make them better learners and others won’t do very well no matter how good their teachers are, but the idea that school quality is completely meaningless strikes me as absurd. You’d have to believe that a student would perform equally if he sat in front of cartoons all day as he would if he went to Stuyvesant.
The point is that charters will not provide solutions for all students just like the free market in cars has failed in a hundred years to deliver a car for poor blind people. And if self driving cars do appear on the free market, they still won’t be a solution for poor blind people.
#1 – you gotta love a tweeted graph with absolutely no documentation or explanation. But I’m convinced. Of something.
#1: is number 1 about this? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coordination_game
Link for the “2. Claims about wages in southern Brazil”:
http://cerdi.org/uploads/sfCmsContent/html/464/Ehrl.pdf
All the conference papers are available at:
http://cerdi.org/Programme.html