Thursday assorted links

1. Older innovations that failed: the pedestrian catcher.
2. Atul Gawande on the Senate health care bill. David Brooks on the bill. Holtz-Eakin on the bill.
3. How ESPN got into economic trouble.
4. “It has enough lifting power to carry a single wrapped hot dog during flight, but details on condiment capacity are still unknown.”
5. Valuable thread on ACA and mortality risk through opiates.
4: As I noted in my comment about the Charmin Van-Go in Monday’s assorted links, these promotional vehicles (in both senses) are of a piece, publicity vehicles for the 21st century. Uber-WCs and WeinerDrones.
Next: self-driving Uber-AirBnBs. Do you want a place to sleep or have you had too much to drink? Call up a portable motel/flophouse. Could be used for illicit activities too.
3. I wonder how easy it is internally to think of yourself as the biggest cable free loader of all time. Certainly they know how much free money they were getting from people who don’t even watch, but can you honestly plan around that? Would you slowly trick yourself into thinking all these paying customers actually do what you, even though you really know they never watch?
Rent seeking. Internally those at ESPN would advocate for Disney to not pursue digital trends – to hold on to a dying old business with high fees, instead of securing space in future with Netflix and Hulu. If only they could milk the gravy train for longer.
Telling quote from article:
“Non-sports fans who wanted to watch ABC’s entertainment programming would have more of an incentive to ditch their pay-TV subscription. Add in Disney’s 2012 streaming deal with Netflix and its 30 percent ownership in Hulu as factors that hastened the cord-cutting trend, and distribution executives complained that it seemed to them like Disney was encouraging cord cutting.
“It was akin to pouring kerosene on a cord-cutting fire,” one distribution executive said. “Everybody could see where the industry was headed. But if Disney took longer, would it have been a 20-year process instead of 10? It’s hard to know.”
Don’t use “rent seeking” when you just mean profit seeking.
Surely it is not hard to work out what ESPN’s problems are. Sports are watched by people who voted for Trump. ESPN is run by, and employs as on-screen talent, people who think Hillary was too right wing.
Berating your customers as racist troglodytes is rarely a winning strategy.
They should engrave the name “Kaepernick” on ESPN’s tombstone.
While the behavior of ESPN’s talent and editorial staff likely did not help, I think this is mostly a story about technological change.
” It is looking to maintain profit margins by cutting staff, trimming production costs and shoring up its management team. But the growth has slowed, forcing the company to make tough decisions.”
An imaginative response to falling profit margins and slower growth, cutting edge thinking.
It is not a coincidence that the point of financial inflection was the Kapernick story. My perception is that sports got a lot more political right at that point, as did the beginning of the ratings decline.
ESPN loathes itself and its audience. At some point producing sporting events and SportsCenter got boring to the people who run it. This is why ESPN is always trying to convince you that you should be watching European soccer leagues instead of the NFL. “If you must watch sports, at least watch something classy,”
#4…Finally, a drone that makes sense to me.
#6 I think it’s a stretch to assume pre-ACA there were no differences between the states that would opt for expansion and those that wouldn’t. Even if this isn’t, though, is this result able to be replicated? I doubt it. In the amber of the data you’ve captured a behavior doctors had right around the time of the ACA….the belief that newer pain drugs could be ‘addiction proof’. More access to doctors means you have more access to doctor’s mistakes. As they say 50% of advertising spend doesn’t work, some portion of medical intervention is wrong too…we just don’t know which.
#2 I’d be interested in what Holtz-Eakin is smoking when he comes up with an article title like, “The Senate health-care bill **will give us better care** and a better economy”
In fact, Holtz-Eakin literally at no point in the article ever justifies this claim, or talks about health outcomes. I guess that was for people who only read headlines and never the actual text? But of course he has to know it was a lie to begin with; he spends most of the article praising the ‘reforms’ and lower spending on healthcare to the tune of billions of dollars, so absent the bill making healthcare spending significantly more efficient, that would have to imply worse health outcomes.
Re: David Brooks, I’m just wondering at what point he’s going to realize he’s a Democrat.
#1. Modern cars are required to have a form of pedestrian catchers in the form of crumple space between the hood and the engine to absorb the impact. This is one of the reasons cars are taller than they used to be. Some cars have an active version that instantly raises the hood in case of pedestrian impact:
http://www.businessinsider.com/jaguar-f-type-pyrotechnic-hood-to-protect-pedestrians-2013-8
#1 – Buses already catch pedestrians safely, as proved this week in the UK :
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/jun/27/i-get-knocked-down-man-hit-by-bus-gets-back-up-again-and-heads-to-pub
5. That’s what I’ve been saying! Why isn’t anyone curious about why the opiod crisis happened, why it just came out of nowhere? It was the Medicaid expansion that did it, specifically when they added single disabled males to the rolls. They’re getting their opiods for the $3 co-pay and selling them.