10 Chinese Megacities to See Before You Die

That is the title of my latest Bloomberg column; I love Chinese megacities, don’t you? Here is the first and most general point:
Chinese megacities are associated with the greatest migration in human history, namely the movement of several hundred million people from the countryside into urban areas. This has created over 100 cities with a population of more than one million. And while Westerners tend to see only the harmful effects of that transformation, it’s gone fairly smoothly. Wages and living standards have risen to create the biggest rapid boost in prosperity the world has seen, ever. Surely it’s worth taking a closer look at that.
Here is the most important point:
If you spend a few days in these places, they will stand out as quite distinct. To suggest otherwise is actually to repeat a common Western imperialist meme about the Chinese, namely that they “are all the same” in some underlying manner. Observing and understanding diversity is a skill, and the Chinese megacities are one of the best places for cultivating this capacity.
By the way, the cameo appearance in the opening bit is Dan Wang.
To give one the scale of growth, Shenzhen (the Silicon Valley of China) had a population of 70,000 in 1980 (30,000 according to some estimates). Today the population exceeds 18 million (including migrant workers). It's located in the south (in Guangdong Province (near Hong Kong)) and, hence, has a hot and humid climate. My Godson spent the summer there two years ago (working at a university). His description of life there is fascinating.
Cowen doesn’t include Shenzhen on his list, probably because it doesn’t have the tourist appeal of the cities he lists, but by most accounts it is the most important city in China (next to Beijing). It is, after all, the Silicon Valley of China.
True, and it contradicts a certain trendy trend in economic history research, my endnotes below.
"Chinese megacities are associated with the greatest migration in human history" – no, if you divide it by 'percent of population' arguably some migration like the Irish potato famine crisis might be greater.
Is this an endorsement of the ability of an autocratic regime to successfully employ a centrally-planned top-down “build it and they will come” strategy?
I loved the food in Chongqing. Second only to the food in Yunnan.
Chinese megacities make for some of the best eating in the world.
Is it worth visiting these cities if you’re not a foodie? Much of Tyler’s (and many others) travel recommendations appear to be based majorly around eating.
Yunnan, definitely, if you’re a nature lover. It’s got one world famous hippie destination, Dali. And you’ll go through Kunming anyway because of the airport; spending a few days in the city is great. There’s a cable car to a mountain with ancient caves for instance, right on the edge of town.
For the most part, cooking is a low value added occupation, so it’s not surprising to find greater competition and variety in the developing world. For what it’s worth, I had a blast eating and touring Syria in 2009, much better than my experience in Chengdu in 2008. Once you get past the uniqueness of the peppercorns and fermented bean pastes, I realized most dishes arise from a combinatorial explosion of possible ingredients and cooking techniques. Not really “diversity” if you ask me, rather desperate signaling for value added or purported health benefits. I wouldn’t compare Yunnan with NYC or London for the reasons I mentioned, maybe to Shanghai or HK. I haven’t travelled extensively to India, but my experience of China says that the uniqueness of the cuisine adjust per capita is really no different than anywhere else. That said, given their populations, a new taste is only a train ride away, so it is a good bang for your buck. I don’t agree with Fuschia Dunlop, I find the food in Jiangsu and Zhejiang repulsive, something about the sugar and vinegar combinations. To each her own. My travel companion didn’t find Syrian cuisine appealing, but I thought it was simply delightful, unlike anything I have ever tasted. I agree with Tyler, one should randomize because you never know what you will enjoy, but I don’t think there is anything objectively standoutish about the regional Chinese cuisine I’ve experienced. Update your priors according to your experience, not other’s.
Are large cities bad for your health? Not your cardio according to this Stanford study that studied how far peopled walked every day.
http://www.bbc.com/news/health-40570442
China came first while countries like the US and Canada ranked near bottom. This is smartphone data so more apples-to-apples comparison than, say, hipsters versus farmers.
“If you spend a few days in these places, they will stand out as quite distinct.”
I have my doubts as cities in the USA don’t really stand out that much anymore either. If you want to see distinct local culture and customs, the best place to visit is the countryside and small towns that have been forgotten by globalization.
I was struck by this the last time I was in Tokyo and all the chain restaurants, starbucks, and steel and cement buildings gave it that blah “this could be anywhere” look you find in most major cities around the world. And Tokyo is routinely praised as one of the most interesting cities in the world.
Also, I have not visited China outside of Tianjin, Beijing and Datong, but mid-size cities in Japan certainly do look a lot alike, and are pretty dull, especially in the day time. Something tells me Chinese cities won’t be that different.
Chengdu is remarkably pleasant to walk around in, as well as a dynamite place to eat.