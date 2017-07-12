The latest video in our Principles of Macroeconomics class at MRUniversity introduces monetary policy and the amazing Janet Yellen. I do hope that she isn’t fired as we shall then have to change some heads.
by Alex Tabarrok on July 12, 2017 at 7:37 am in Economics | Permalink
‘I do hope that she isn’t fired’
Does she have any connections to Russians? If so, maybe Yellen can have her oligarch patrons talk to Trump’s oligarch patrons, and have them make a deal to everyone’s satisfaction.
The strange thing is that the above scenario seems to pale compare to what has actually been going on.
Parody noted about “amazing” JY, given that money is largely neutral. The Wizard of Oz was also impressive, as the creator of that Fed Reserve analogy parable film noted.
Just what we need, Janet Yellen, another Cuckservative.
She is the Chair(wo)man of the Federal Reserve America needs, but mot the one America deserves now.
Yellen can’t be fired. Maybe she could be impeached or removed by Congress. They don’t have to keep her on permanently, either.
“Amazing” since November we have had more fuller employment and more stable (below inflation target) prices. Slow growth. The best GDP growth rate year under Obama was lower than the worst year under Bill Clinton.
Just wondering, at what point does monetary policy cross the line to financial fascism? Negative real rates? Untrammeled asset purchases? Was it when the EU/ECB forced euro zone (Iceland refused) citizens to bail out their counties’ banks by paying bondholders.of huge, insolvent banks?
Amazingly, “. . . the Fed has attained an unprecedented prominence – precisely because of its past policy failures.” Dr. Henry Kaufman.
We’ll see in 4Q2017 what happens when Amazing Janet et al begin selling/not rolling over/unwinding the bloated Fed BS.
The Russians Are Coming! The Russian Are Coming! zzzzzzz
Dick,
The only one likely to be impeached is Donald Trump. Here are the latest betting market predictions of Donald’s impeachment before the end of 2018: https://www.predictit.org/Contract/5367/Will-Donald-Trump-be-president-at-year-end-2018#data Yes is selling for 66 cents; no for 38 cents.
I didn’t see Yellen in the prediction impeachment market, so maybe you can open a line and lose some money.
Correction: Its whether he will be President at year end. He could step down or die from his hair coloring.
I assume you have a hefty bet on ‘No’ then?
Mofo, If you believe in efficient markets, it wouldn’t pay for me to bet unless I had information different than the market.
Not an argument.
American leading magazine Foreign Policy says Trump’s White House’s walls are crumbling. America’s political system has been already demoralized by corruption and idiocy. However, one wonders if Clinton would be better and if any president would, even one lacking Clinton’s and Trump’s vices, would be able ro reverser America’s slide into disaster.
Negative (real) interest rates were largely due to trillions of dollars piling into cash in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Slowly, as the crisis has abated, negative interest rates have also largely disappeared. Look at TIPS yields.
The Fed deals in nominal interest rates, and almost all of their control is at the very short end of the curve.