Arbitrage, self-made coffin edition

A coffin-making community group has popped up in Tasmania’s north-west, allowing people to make their caskets dirt cheap.
The Community Coffin Club meets once a week at the Ulverstone Community Shed, where mentors help people make coffins for themselves and their family.
Sheree Whittington has been working on her coffin for the past month.
“I’ve always had a bit of a morbid side to me and loved the Addams family and that sort of thing,” Ms Whittington said.
“When I found out about the Coffin Club I thought what better way: make my own coffin.”
Ms Whittington said she planned to put her coffin to good use before she needed it.
“It is going to be a coffin for when my time eventually comes, but in the meantime I’m going to have shelves put in it so I can use it as a CD and DVD rack.”
“It’s an actual, functional piece of furniture.”
Facing death ‘easier if you’ve got coffin ready’
“I don’t know what the funeral directors think about it, but we can make them for probably a tenth of the cost.”
When Mr Game’s is finished, his casket will have cost less than $200 to make.
Here is the full story, via NinjaEconomics.
Would you file this under there is no stagnation or average is over or ZMP?
Straussian commentary on modern conservatism.
Given that she’s assigned $0 for her two weeks of labor to the cost of the product I’m gonna go with ZMP.
You’re assuming she didn’t enjoy the coffin-making as a leisure activity.
Or all the fun classmates. There is a movie, or six, here. I went to make a coffin, but I found life!
Also stopped the coffin industry from overselling her next of kin an expensive piece of crap when she dies.
If you love your kids, preplan your funeral.
I didn’t realize dinosaurs used coffins.
Forget it, Jake. It’s Tasmania.
if that’s all you’re storing in it, it’s still a coffin
TC: “make their caskets dirt cheap.” I have a new invention: coffins made of dirt! Or clay…
It occurs to me that coffins are in that class of goods for which it’s considered gauche to skimp on them if you’re purchasing them, but you can get away with it if it’s a DIY project, a family heirloom, etc. Another example that comes to mind is an engagement ring. If you propose to your girlfriend with a cheap ring from the place at the mall, she might get upset, but if you give her your grandmother’s engagement ring, you’re probably in the clear, even if the ring is subpar by the standards of today’s discerning yuppettes.
And if you and your gf decide to buy a cheap but cool ring secondhand, so you can use the money you’ve saved to fund a trip or some memorable meals. Or 30 bottles for a wine fridge.
As my mother liked to say, “It wasn’t the cough that carried him off, it was the coffin.”
You botched it!
“It wasn’t the cough that carried him off, it was the coffin they carried him off in.”
ACA was misdirected. The government would do a great deal more good for tens of millions more people if it enacted the Affordable Funeral Act. Then, people would stop dying.
I think people are going to be disappointed when they find out that you can’t actually use cigarettes as coffin nails.
This reminds me of an interview Bob Wilkins did around 1970 on the Creature Features late night horror movies on KTVU. He had a goth couple on, and they brought examples of coffins that could be used as tables or bookcases while you’re alive. I told my dad, “Wouldn’t it make more sense to be buried in a bookcase than to have a coffin around the house.”
I’m going to make me a boat, which can then be used for a Viking funeral when I die. More useful than a table or bookcase.
You’re not going to use your Viking boat until after you die? File under the Great Stagnation.
How can you discuss coffins and markets without reference to this??
http://ij.org/case/saint-joseph-abbey-et-al-v-castille-et-al/
