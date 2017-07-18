Arbitrage, self-made coffin edition

A coffin-making community group has popped up in Tasmania’s north-west, allowing people to make their caskets dirt cheap. The Community Coffin Club meets once a week at the Ulverstone Community Shed, where mentors help people make coffins for themselves and their family. Sheree Whittington has been working on her coffin for the past month.

“I’ve always had a bit of a morbid side to me and loved the Addams family and that sort of thing,” Ms Whittington said.

“When I found out about the Coffin Club I thought what better way: make my own coffin.” Ms Whittington said she planned to put her coffin to good use before she needed it. “It is going to be a coffin for when my time eventually comes, but in the meantime I’m going to have shelves put in it so I can use it as a CD and DVD rack.” “It’s an actual, functional piece of furniture.”

“I don’t know what the funeral directors think about it, but we can make them for probably a tenth of the cost.” When Mr Game’s is finished, his casket will have cost less than $200 to make.

