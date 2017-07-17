What should I ask Lawrence H. Summers?

I will be having a Conversation with him on Sept.6, locale and time to be announced. In the meantime, what should I ask him?
I thank you all in advance for your sage and balanced judgments.
by Tyler Cowen on July 17, 2017 at 8:14 am in Economics, Education, History, Philosophy, Political Science, Science | Permalink
I will be having a Conversation with him on Sept.6, locale and time to be announced. In the meantime, what should I ask him?
I thank you all in advance for your sage and balanced judgments.
Previous post: How much community did WalMart bring?
Next post: Monday assorted links
Get smart with the Thesis WordPress Theme from DIYthemes.
What does he think of the automobile tariffs and bailouts the US has given over the years? Are they worth it? Would it be better if all our cars were made overseas? What is his approach to political/free trade conflicts?
If you’ve read his recent papers, you have an idea of what to ask him. He’s only had brief stints in unimportant positions in government in the last 16 years, so he hasn’t many fresh insights to be derived from that. I suppose you could ask him questions of a memoir sort.
I think he should ask him what he thinks of the pathbreaking work of Art Deco.
Solid burn
You’ve said the rise in the stock market since the election of President Trump is a “sugar high”. Have you gone short with your own assets in accordance with this prediction? If not, should your listeners mark down their confidence in you as prognosticator?
…. in formulating relevant questions, it would be most helpful to know the overall purpose of your scheduled conversation with Mr Summers. What are you and Mr Summers trying to achieve?
You could try asking him questions that Steve Sailer would ask him, and questions that Steve Sailer would not ask him. Here’s one: ask him to assess Richard Lynn’s bibliographies.
A Sailerish question: if given the power, would you alter Harvard’s undergraduate admissions policy in terms of size or composition?
(Even Summers didn’t kick at this beehive while President.)
Who is innovating in higher ed right now and what are they learning?
Should the Fed move to money-financed fiscal programs?
How about the success of Korekiyo Takahashi, finance minister in Japan, in the Great Depression?
Does Adair Turner make sense?
Would not cutting federal taxes and financing outlays through helicopter drops (that is, effectively convert current outlays to money-financed fiscal programs) make more sense than inventing new outlays?
Would cutting payroll taxes (Social Security taxes) and making up the loss by having the Fed buy Treasuries and place them into the Social Security trust fund make sense?
Do our laws need to be modified to allow this?
And should macroeconomists pay more attention to property zoning, and the interaction of our financial system with mortgages on zoned property? The relationship between trade deficits and house prices?
Why do right-wingers jibber-jabber about the minimum wage constantly, but rarely mention property zoning, which is a much larger structural impediment to growth?
Social Security: when the trust fund starts selling the almost $3 trillion of Treasury bills, notes, and bonds it holds to fund social security benefits (i.e., when benefits begin to exceed social security tax collections), to whom will the fund sell them? To the public? To China? To the Fed? Senator McConnell has stated many times that if it were up to him the Treasury securities held by the trust fund would never be repaid and would simply be forgiven. Why? Could it be that the trust fund is a scam, the higher regressive payroll taxes enacted to “save” social security were actually just an offset to the large cuts in the progressive income tax, and that repaying the Treasury securities would expose the scam once and for all? Indeed, isn’t the Fed the most likely purchaser of the Treasury securities held by the trust fund?
No. The right way to think about the Social Security trust fund is that it represents borrowing by “income tax payers” from “payroll tax payers”. There is a lot of overlap here, but important non-overlap too. Social Security is fine, but income tax payers are in trouble.
Income tax payers have not paid enough over the past few decades. How’s that for a sobering thought? Yet tax rates are high, upper income Americans pay more in income tax than ever, and yet our national debt has ballooned to $20 trillion, but before we can even think about that, we have to contend with a deficit that itself has itself mysteriously ballooned to $670 billion eight years into an economic recovery.
Someone should ask Larry just how malleable the word “austerity” is. Also, isn’t is obvious that some kind of devaluation is the only end game here?
So are you implying that you think the taxable maximum for the FICA (i.e. OASDI) should be raised? I mean you’re pointing out that progressive income taxes hurt the rich, but the flipside is that the taxable maximum helps them.
Social Security is fine, as I said, and can be fixed with some minor changes. The program is in significant part social insurance, not redistribution, it has been structurally sound for 80+ years, and it should be able to continue without dramatic changes.
We will need more revenue from income taxes. I’m not sure how much we can squeeze out of the new super billionaires or how politically popular a nice, broad-based tax increase would go down, or how much room there is to raise rates on the upper middle class before we get in to Laffer territory. So… devalue.
Bondholders have had a great 35 years, now it’s their turn.
What if Senator Dole had proposed that we adopt a tax increase for payroll tax payers so payroll tax payers could make a loan to income tax payers in the form of a tax cut for income tax payers? Instead, Senator Dole proposed a tax increase for payroll tax payers in order to “save” social security. The lesson learned was that people will believe anything if told by someone they trust and with seeming sincerity. When will that “loan” from payroll tax payers to income tax payers be repaid? It won’t; indeed, it’s more likely that there will be another tax increase for payroll tax payers so they can make another loan to income tax payers, while repeating the same lie that the payroll tax increase is necessary to “save” social security.
The loan is being repaid as we speak. The Trust Funds are expected to be exhausted by 2034, at which point there will only be enough coming in to pay 77% of benefits. We can wait until 2034 and deal with the dislocation at that time (the Krugman view), or we can take steps today to tweak the tax and benefit provisions (much less fundamental than the 1977-1983 changes) to avoid the dislocation.
Income tax receipts and disbursements are the real problem. OK, Medicare and health care finance in general are also problems.
But Social Security as an enduring piece of social insurance is its own issue, and it is eminently solvable.
Suppose a philanthropist in St. Louis had $100 million to help the city. How should she spend it? Background: poor public schools, elevated crime rates, and severe racial segregation. On the other hand strong universities, top 10 hospital, and a biotechnology hub.
In general, ideas and evidence that challenge his stated worldview. You have been way too willing in your interviews to date to tacitly accept whatever your subjects say at face value.
That’s a positive.
You could ask him about his work at DE Shaw. Last Paragraph at this link is relevant: https://mathbabe.org/2011/06/24/working-with-larry-summers-part-2/
When should we expect him to write his follow-up to his statement: “Many of my friends have recently issued a statement asserting that the Fed should change its inflation target. I suspect, for reasons I will write about in the next few days, that moving away from inflation targeting to something like nominal gross domestic product-level targeting would be a better idea.”
[quoted from http://larrysummers.com/2017/06/14/5-reasons-why-the-fed-may-be-making-a-mistake/ ]
Please ask Mr. Summers whether he has read Matthew Desmond’s ” Eviction” and as a result whether he views the right to decent housing to be a natural right, a civil right , a constitutional right or in any way eligible for legislative guarantees. Also, it would be interesting to hear his latest thinking on the guaranteed annual income.
Is the silver lining of the Trump victory (for him) that Sheryl Sandberg is now a legitimate candidate for president in 2020?
What he thinks about the macroeconomics of fintech: How does fintech change the traditional banking model and how can we prevent some fintech business models from merging into shadow banking?
(Background here: http://www.endofbanking.org/investors-beware-marketplace-lending-praised-larry-summers/)
Are the economic fortunes of Middle America and Coastal America now at odds with one another, such that there is a zero-sum policy spectrum in certain fields like tariffs and immigration? Or are there a set of policy prescriptions that can economically benefit both Middle America and Coastal America, and what might those policy prescriptions be?
+1
His protégés broke Argentina and México. Why should Americans let him break America?
And his protege Andrei Shleifer stripmined Russia, playing a tangible role in creating the economic chaos that resulted in Putinism.
Wiki (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lawrence_Summers#Support_of_economist_Andrei_Shleifer) goes rather easy on him.
The more they fail, the more meddle into other people’s businesses.
Can he discuss at length and using examples potentially erroneous charges of unfair favoritism related to groups drawn from the tails of a population made up of largely but not precisely overlapping subpopulations?
Does he agree with allowing banks to multiply their net risk adjusted margins more when lending to “the safe” than when lending to “the risky”?
https://subprimeregulations.blogspot.com/2017/07/with-basel-ii-how-many-times-could.html
If I have a sum of money to donate and am interested in advancing academic research, where should my marginal dollars go? Am I better off contributing to Harvard* or to an institution with a substantially smaller endowment per capita?
*Full disclosure: I went to Princeton, so there’s no way that Harvard is getting my money. But Princeton’s endowment per capita exceeds Harvard’s, so the general form of the question still applies.
What does he think about the following statement: “Minimum wages just raises the gig economy’s bar; universal basic income would be a step stool that helps to reach up to it.”
https://teawithft.blogspot.com/2017/07/does-right-of-unemployed-to-get-job.html
Free movement of capital – good (for equating marginal returns and transferring knowledge) or bad (as financial flows often not invested in productive capital and too fickle)? Assuming it exists, how does secular stagnation figure in this?
Also – are there any cases in the World Bank files that suggest a way for the US policy process to regain its footing?
Should not society disinvite Goldman Sachs’ Lloyd Blankfein from all its events for helping to finance a government that is publicly and notoriously violating human rights?
http://perkurowski.blogspot.com/2017/05/goldman-sachs-lloyd-blankfein-should.html
Why is no-one talking about the de-dollarization?
Why is it the public at large is better at handling simple concepts like group average differences than a supposed bastion of rational inquiry like Harvard? What would he propose to do about it?
How can Harvard be home to some of the world’s greatest economists, but be so abysmally bad at managing its own multi-billion dollar endowment?
I would guess because economists are not at all the same thing as portfolio managers
Ask about Summers editorial in the Washington Post suggesting to get rid of the $100 bill to “deter tax evasion, terrorism, and crime”. Ask him if its a huge coincidence that his editorial ran during a time when negative interest rates are being debated in public.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2016/02/16/its-time-to-kill-the-100-bill/?postshare=8671455627637815&tid=ss_tw&utm_term=.9bfdbabab24c
Does he still think that the risk-free rate or the neutral interest rate is not manipulated/distorted (in favor of the sovereign), by bank regulators?
https://subprimeregulations.blogspot.com/2017/07/can-you-have-neutral-interest-rate-when.html
ask him about freedom on campus to deviate from popular views — especially in light of his own experience. ask him whether his own experience has caused him to hew more closely to orthodox views.
Please ask him how to reduce the US’s GINI coefficient, over the short term and structurally. Basically, how to start growing the middle class again, while shrinking the poor and the very rich.
Tyler, your interview questions generally tend to be overwrought and contrived to show off your vast knowledge or detailed homework of the interviewee’s domain/work. Please don’t do that.
You could ask Summers if he buys your productivity story that there was only a big increase in the mid 90s. I’d also like to hear why he said a couple of years ago that “Japan keeps falling further and further behind” when its per capita growth rate has been almost the same as the UK and the US since 2000. Thanks!
If he went back to the World Bank, what would he do differently?
Jeff Bezos asked for advice on how to be a great philantropist. Any suggestions?
Any opinions regarding the newfound appreciation for federalism/decentralism among liberal ranks?
Why was robots and automation a non-issue in the last election and so it all got tilted towards walls?
http://perkurowski.blogspot.com/2012/04/we-need-worthy-and-decent-unemployments.html
What’s the current Frisch elasticity of labor supply for non-college educated males in the U.S.?
I’d ask what he thinks of the revised ETA in the repair work on the Longfellow Bridge.
Mr.Summers was famously (infamously?) dismissive of Raghuram Rajan (circa 2005-06) when the latter warned about the possibility of a financial meltdown due to newfangled derivatives and excessive leverage. He (Summers) has had to consume quite a good quantity of humble pie as a result.
Question: how does the economics profession avoid the emergence of such ‘spurious consensus’ as in the case of the ‘no systemic risk’ opinion pre-2008? How does the profession make sure that dissenting voices are given a better hearing? What, in his opinion, are economists most complacent about right now (which could bite their collective behinds 5 – 10 years from today)?
1) In your experience with various economic agencies (Council of Economic Advisers, Fed, World Bank) how much of each agency’s decision-makers’ time is spent studying, discussing and working on problems of the day? the quarter? the year? the decade? How much time do they really spend thinking about and how much weight do their give to what the best policies might be for a 20-year time horizon? Does Professor Summer think that each agency’s decision-makers are taking too short, too long or a just right perspective when discussing and implementing their policies?
2) How much of macroeconomics as taught to undergraduates does Professor Summers think still represents the best understanding of the field? What new models have emerged in the last 20 years that Professor Summers thinks should be added to undergraduate curricula and what older models should be removed?
3) Has anyone yet published a good framework for monetary policy that accounts for the ‘leakage’ or spill-over’ effects between currency zones and how those can or should be modeled or taken into account when projecting the impact of policy on investment, trade and savings? If so, whose framework or paper(s) does he recommend on that topic?
4) Which countries or currency zones does he think are doing the best job of managing their macroeconomic policies? What are they doing differently that the U.S? And does he think in general that other country’s best economic policies are relevant or could be easily ported to or adopted to different economies and cultures with similar results?
What was Kenneth Arrow’s biggest mistake? Did he recognize it might be a mistake, and persist in it notwithstanding this recognition, or did he not see it as potentially one?
Many economists are themselves the offspring or family members of other economists (like Summers himself), even more than is the case in most other professions. Should we think of this as a feature, that these people are even better economists, or a bug, that something about the economist mindset or path is too restrictive to people who don’t know how to order the right kind of sandwich, in David Brooks’ phrasing? If a bug, how would he address the issue?
Ask him who is the greatest living economist besides himself?