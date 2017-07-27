Betting markets inside corporations

There is a new paper in the JPE on this, with encouraging results:

A Pari-Mutuel-Like Mechanism for Information Aggregation: A Field Test inside Intel

Benjamin Gillen, Charles Plott & Matthew Shum

Journal of Political Economy, August 2017, Pages 1075-1099 Abstract:

A new information aggregation mechanism (IAM), developed via laboratory experimental methods, is implemented inside Intel Corporation in a long-running field test. The IAM, incorporating features of pari-mutuel betting, is uniquely designed to collect and quantize as probability distributions dispersed, subjectively held information. IAM participants’ incentives support timely information revelation and the emergence of consensus beliefs over future outcomes. Empirical tests demonstrate the robustness of experimental results and the IAM’s practical usefulness in addressing real-world problems. The IAM’s predictive distributions forecasting sales are very accurate, especially for short horizons and direct sales channels, often proving more accurate than Intel’s internal forecast.

Hat tip goes to the excellent Kevin Lewis. Here are earlier, ungated versions.