Canadian Money is Better than US Money

Canadian bills and coins are better than US bills and coins. Canadian bills are colorful, waterproof, partially transparent and holographic. Awesome. Canadian coins are also better. Who wouldn’t want a sterling silver and niobium Wolf Moon? And as if that weren’t enough the Canadian mint just started producing a glow in the dark coin for Canada’s 150th (shown at link) although it doesn’t match the great 2012 glow in the dark skeleton dinosaur (shown below).