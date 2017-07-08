Canadian Money is Better than US Money

Canadian bills and coins are better than US bills and coins. Canadian bills are colorful, waterproof, partially transparent and holographic. Awesome. Canadian coins are also better. Who wouldn’t want a sterling silver and niobium Wolf Moon? And as if that weren’t enough the Canadian mint just started producing a glow in the dark coin for Canada’s 150th (shown at link) although it doesn’t match the great 2012 glow in the dark skeleton dinosaur (shown below).
Fancy currency sounds like big government intrusion into the lives of private citizens if you ask me.
Swing and a miss, Jan. You’re doing it wrong.
Thanks, Jim. I did it for you.
Feel free to send me those dirty old U.S. dollars if you are tired of them.
Feel free to call me when y’all put a man on the moon.
Canadian coins are nice.
I own a number of one-ounce, .9999 gold “Maple Leaf” coins. Also, own Austrian Philharmonics, China Pandas, Kruger Rands, and US Eagles.
However, Canadian gold coins don’t compare to the US St. Gaudens “walking liberty” and Buffalo (.9999) gold coins. Although, I prefer the war eagle mode to the nesting eagle.
Federal Reserve Notes aren’t so good at being “water-proof” but they fairly well survive being soaked.
Last I looked the US dollar is the World’s Reserve Currency. Maybe not for long.
Dick the Butcher, we’re in good company. I owe all those including something else: Mexican 50 Peso coins from the 1940s (1.2 oz Au) and Austro-Hungarian 100 Corona (0.98 oz Au) coins. A great place to shop for gold, and they beat anybody in bullion prices, is CNI/Golddealer.com of Los Angeles, CA (California not Canada). I’ve done the bulk of my orders with them by mail.
As the great Renan wrote, “le grand inconvénient de la vie réelle et qui la rend insupportable à l’homme supérieur, c’est que, si l’on y transporte les principes de l’idéal, les qualités deviennent des défauts, si bien que fort souvent l’homme accompli y réussit moins bien que celui qui a pour mobiles l’égoïsme ou la routine vulgaire”.
I still miss the Cruzeiro bills, they were works of art, the money smiled at us and promissed a shining tomorrow. Now, we have americanized soulless money.
Brazil is always promising a shining tomorrow that never comes.
This Canada 150 is a clever ruse from the maple sippers, the Canadian gov’t has only been independent for 35 years.
Surely cash just needs to meet a certain threshold as far as durability, aesthetics, etc? I’ve never understood why some people think bill design is competitive (except for forgers).
Not because it is easy, but because it is hard; because designing beautiful bills serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win and the others, too.
Opportunity cost, Thiago, opportunity cost.
According to American leading blog Slate Star Codex, Americans spend one hundred times more money on simulated online farming games than on AI safety. As Mr. Kennedy pointed out, America in the early 1960’s wanted to spend more money on lipstick, face cream, and chewing gum than on “help[ing] the developing nations of the world become strong and free and independent”. Sad.
@TR – America (and Canada) foolishly did help the Third World: ever heard of “Atoms for Peace”? Pakistan has, and I bet so has China and North Korea, not to mention Israel. Read: The White Man’s Burden: Why the West’s Efforts to Aid the Rest Have Done So Much Ill and So Little Good [William Easterly] for background.
Bonus trivia: contrary to popular belief, in the last 200 years there’s been very little catch-up growth between regions of the world. What’s happened is that formerly Communist (including CHN) countries have come back from the lacuna they were in, and of course the First World has pushed the frontier farther out so living standards have increased for everybody, on an absolute scale (pace Africa). Source: Angus Maddison’s data to the 1990s.
Yet, as Kennedy pointed out, Americans prefer spendinf their money on gum! Brazil clearly catch up. There was a time Ford’s business had a bigger GDP than Brazil. Now Brazil is one of biggest economies the world has ever seen.
“Let them chew gum”
It’s consumption. You can spend a million dollars on a national park that tens of thousands will visit and enjoy a lot, or you can spend a million dollars on nicer money that millions of people will enjoy a little bit. I can’t really say one is worse than the other.
Cash is on its way out. None of this matters.
There is still a ways to go. Power cuts still happen even in developed countries and foreign visitors need a hassle-free way to pay for things when their credit cards get blocked or rejected.
C’mon, they call their dollar a “Loonie”.
They have a political culture that conjoins colorlessness and pusillanimity to a weird sort of girlish celebrity traffic. That allows scheming sociopaths like Pierre Elliot Trudeau and Jean Chretien to sweep the board. The Conservative Party co-operated for many years by turning it’s leadership over first to an animated cadaver named Robert Stansfield and then to C J Clark, a man whose level of quick-wittedness makes Gerald Ford look like Groucho Marx. Pressing the electorate teen mag button gets you Trudeau’s son in the prime minister’s chair. It’s all so silly.
The bills are regular currency, but the coins are just special creations for collectors.
The bills are pretty nice, though. Multiple colours are very useful for quick identification at a glance.
The point of having the same color scheme on every bill is compelling people to look closely.
I would be happy to get rid of the penny. And maybe the nickel.
How are we supposed to buy a bottle of Coke?
It helps to be pretty when since 2013 it lost 25% of it’s value.
Ooh! Shiny! Pretty! As they say in Quebec, un attrape nigaud.
As we say in the US, esp at George Mason, government issued currency is treason.
Canada does not produce a $1.00 bill. Consequently Canadians have no choice but to use a $1.00 coin.
Maybe the US should try a similar behavioral economics experiment.
And rile up all the crackpots?
Yes, if only the US had $1 coins…
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dollar_coin_(United_States)
Perhaps Canada should try the $1 bill and see if anyone really wants a $1 coin 🙂
I college football. teams without traditions or a winning history are fond of creating wacky uniforms and gimmicks. They change their logo every year. Meanwhile, traditional powers avoid all that and stick with their basic uniforms, colors and traditions. Similarly, real countries don’t invest a lot of time tarting up their money. That’s for fake countries like Canada.
Americans are weirdly conservative about their physical currency. It is probably a superstition about not messing with the respected, reserve, currency too much. Canadians are more creative, yes. They also are more rational, with the smallest denomination coin at 5 cents, and the smallest bill at 5 dollars.
Why should you mess around with the bill designs? After 60 years of experimentation, we settled on ours in the 1920s, then simplified the currency further by withdrawal of gold and silver certificates. It’s not credible that recent changes in the depicted images (as opposed to other features of the bills) were necessary to defeat counterfeiters. And, of course, replacing Andrew Jackson with Harriet Tubman is diversicrat rubbish; DJT should put the kibosh on the whole project.
Surely you know that most US changes have been anti-counterfeiting efforts. There is no reason those changes had to retain the old problems (different colors would reduce error).
But we stand in a different place now, in 2017. More and more is done electronically. If you want to pay pi for a slice of pie, as far as I’m concerned that is between you and your electronic banking provider. But this also dramatically reduces the need for “all denominations all the time” coin and banknote. Let them show you the price to two, or six, decimal places. Pay it exactly with a phone/card or pay it to the nearest 5 cents with bill and coin.
(You are probably old enough to remember when gasoline was sold for prices like 29.9, where that was 9/10ths of a cent at the end. That worked fine without 1/10th coins. It was just rounded for the final charge.)
Surely you know that most US changes have been anti-counterfeiting efforts. There is no reason those changes had to retain the old problems (different colors would reduce error).
Features of the paper, additions to the paper, features of the ink, features of the production process &c. No need to muck around with the portraits, but they just had to out of boredom.
But this also dramatically reduces the need for “all denominations all the time” coin and banknote.
It doesn’t, but people like you like to feel all advanced and modern ‘n stuff and some people like you work for commercial companies and public agencies and like to irritate the rest of us by leaving us all open to identity theft and making simple things stupidly complicated.
But I know people who have phones, cards, bills, and coins. They seem to use each in different circumstances without a lot of drama.
BTW, it is clever of the US designers to sloooowly introduce colors. It doesn’t upset anyone, and in 20 or 40 years, they’ll get there.
https://www.uscurrency.gov/seven-denominations
BTW, it is clever of the US designers to sloooowly introduce colors. It doesn’t upset anyone, and in 20 or 40 years, they’ll get there.
You are an example of an absolutely insufferable social type.
Observant?
Use this Harriet Tubman. I’d love it. http://i.imgur.com/fSe89s2.jpg
Isn’t there a lot of path dependence with ATM and various other vending machines?
Sure, and I’d be open to some analysis that conversion cost exceed the benefit of change, but I’ve never seen any sign of that.
Benefits are almost certainly close to nil for the man in the street.
As a polar bear maybe I shouldn’t try economics, but isn’t the revealed preference increasingly to throw pennies into that street?
Consider that the operators of the vending machines want and will pay for good anti-counterfeiting technology.
Nothing compares with the beautiful Dutch guilder banknotes desigend by Robert “Ootje” Oxenaar who died 13 June 2017 at the age of 87:
http://neatdesigns.net/worlds-25-most-beautifully-designed-banknotes/
Better if I was a pre-teen.
Where, in my view, both Canada and the US paper currencies fall short compared to many others (e.g. the Euro) is in having notes of all denominations the same size. I have too often witnessed blind people being short-changed at the store because they have no way to know if they have been given a $1 bill instead of the $5 bill owed them as change.
I have too often witnessed blind people being short-changed at the store because they have no way to know if they have been given a $1 bill instead of the $5 bill owed them as change.
Let go of my leg. About 0.3% of the population is blind and who pays attention to the change given to the person in front of them at a store?
Why must fiat money be tarted up? Hmmmmmmm
Better question, why are gold coins tarted up?
As an American who has lived in both countries, I have to say that the Canadian currency is simply easier to use. Having dollar and two dollar coins just makes sense given the value of a dollar. And no more pennies!
And all my Canadian friends and colleagues would say that I am aggressively pro-American, FWIW.
Having dollar and two dollar coins just makes sense
If you like to rummage around in your pockets.