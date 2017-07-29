The Coasian culture that sometimes is India

Even if the traveller hasn’t pre-selected her seat before the flight, the airline claims it will “ensure only a window or aisle seat is assigned at check-in” to its female passengers.

Here is the full piece, via the excellent Samir Varma.

1 Evans_KY July 29, 2017 at 4:40 am

Segregation touted as a perk. Buses, trains, airplanes. Won’t this just encourage male resentment?

At some point the government must address the underlying issues. Otherwise the next step is to establish an entirely separate society for women.

2 Adrian Ratnapala July 29, 2017 at 5:04 am

In India there is precedent.

Apparently sometime during the gradual British grabbing of India one of the local Muslim rulers collected a 2000+ harem. They lived in what amounted to a separate town with its own all female-police force etc (I don’t know whether the cops were also wives or just plebian hirelings).

3 Ray Lopez July 29, 2017 at 6:02 am

Without reading the article, is this about groping in the middle seat? Makes no sense otherwise.

4 dan1111 July 29, 2017 at 6:28 am

With reading the article, yes, that is what it’s about.

5 Hazel Meade July 29, 2017 at 7:19 am

Wouldn’t groping also be a problem in the window seat?

There have been some pretty horrifying stories about rapes on public transit in India, so I get the concern.

6 Thiago Ribeiro July 29, 2017 at 7:11 am

It is Indians being Indians.

