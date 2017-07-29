Dead heavy metal musician will tour as holograph

The latest instance of the musical death and resurrection show is none other than Ronnie James Dio, who died in 2010. Thanks to a hologram (actually a high-tech version of an old parlor trick), the former Black Sabbath frontman will start touring Europe the November 30th before hitting the States next spring. “His” set will change nightly, according to Rolling Stone, and audio recordings were pulled from his entire career. “He” will play each night with a backing band and some dates will have singers Tim “Ripper” Owens (Judas Priest) and Oni Logan (Racer X) on stage as well.

Here is more, via the excellent Samir Varma.  How about Peter Cushing and Carrie Fisher as the warm-up act?

1 The Other Jim July 29, 2017 at 10:01 am

This is flat-out brilliant.

Smart bands will start pre-recording hologram-friendly video to be used long after their deaths.

Musical stagnation today, musical stagnation forever!!

2 Edward Burke July 29, 2017 at 10:19 am

I’m STILL waiting for the hologram of Jimi Hendrix to play “The Star-Spangled Banner” for a Super Bowl half-time show . . . .

3 Thiago Ribeiro July 29, 2017 at 10:42 am

“Smart bands will start pre-recording hologram-friendly video to be used long after their deaths.”
What is in it for them? Will they be pre-paid for the esrimated profits they will bringmtomtheir corporate masters?

4 Donna July 29, 2017 at 10:57 am

It means my favorite group Jem and the Holograms will come back?

5 Moo cow July 29, 2017 at 12:08 pm

Pass.

