Edna O’Brien sentences to ponder

“A male artist in the room is — for women and men — cultural Viagra,” she says. “As for a woman, there may be one or two who are glad you are there but you don’t make the same impact.” None of this is said with bitterness. If anything, she values being left alone to concentrate on her writing. “For all my affability, I am also cold.”
That is from her Lunch with the FT, by Janan Ganesh, interesting throughout.
No such thing as an alpha female.
Affable and cold? Is that like being athletic and obese? I reside in the South, where most everyone is affable, men and women. In fact, when I come across someone who is cold, it takes a moment to react. It’s usually a Yankee or a millennial. My Yankee friend is aghast when I speak to a stranger, in the airport, at the store, in a restaurant. As for millennials, they don’t speak to each other (they text), so why would they speak to a stranger. They (Yankees and millennials) are missing out on something, as I’ve met many interesting strangers. I’d say I would rather talk to a stranger than someone I know; after all, what will I learn talking to someone I’ve talked to dozens, hundreds of times. Does that make me affable and cold?
