My favorite things Delaware

I am in Delaware only briefly. I have not covered the state before, so here are some of my picks:
1. Chemicals manufacturer: I think that one has to go to the Duponts, I enjoyed the Gerard Zilg biography of the Dupont family and history.
2. Economic historian: Alfred Chandler.
3. Monetarist who studied policy instruments and uncertainty: William Poole.
4. Semi-libertarian journalist: Dave Weigel.
Hmm…music? I don’t like George Thorogood. A quality novelist? How about a painter or sculptor? Some big time NBA star? Biden is my favorite of Obama’s VPs. It is claimed that the movie Fight Club is set in Delaware. So many special dishes too, in the local cuisine.
The bottom line: Small wonder it is!
Wayne’s World Delaware scene. https://youtu.be/MQEwJdhfddk
What about the law? There are many good things to say about Delaware when you go down that path.
Beach Boys = good, George Thorougood = bad. Beatles = mediocre 50’s group. BB King = dead black man. Bach = dead white man.
I’m getting a better sense of Tyler’s musical judgement.
IQ researcher: Linda Gottfredson
How can you not like George Thorogood? Again, Tyler shows his invincible dorkitude, a ‘I’ve been to one party in my life and it was loud and I left to go back to reading in my study carrel’ attitude – I admire Tyler’s catholic assaying sensibility and intellect but when it comes to the bacchanalia that is fleshitude life we must take Tyler with a dose of aspergian salts…
But Tyler is way cool about many things. We all have our limitations. I couldn’t suck academic cock to become a professor, it just wasn’t in me to baste the fundaments required to win the ivory tower perch, although I’m sure I would have enjoyed tenure…
Clifford Brown and Matthew Shipp are from Wilmington, so that’s not a bad record in jazz for a small state.
River: Delaware River
I don’t know the location of George Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River (was it in Delaware or Pennsylvania?), but it’s a great historic episode of Patriots with their backs against the wall (river) and pulling off an inspirational victory. David Hakett Fisher’s book on this is great.