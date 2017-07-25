Football sentences to ponder

Question What are the neuropathological and clinical features of a case series of deceased players of American football neuropathologically diagnosed as having chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE)?
Findings In a convenience sample of 202 deceased players of American football from a brain donation program, CTE was neuropathologically diagnosed in 177 players across all levels of play (87%), including 110 of 111 former National Football League players (99%).
Here is the research paper, via Peter Metrinko. Here is NYT coverage of the result.
Football average is over?
The question is: So what? Are they going to end all contact sports? Unlikely so, so what? Is this really about money and full employment for trail lawyers??? I think that is the correct answer to the question “so what”. They aren’t going to decrease the injuries and this isn’t about decreasing the injuries it is about going after the money and there is big money in football. So after the money is gone and athletes are still playing football and still getting these injuries; so what? It won’t matter then.
More likely this reduces the pool of potential football players as more parents forbid their children from playing football. Wasn’t this the subject of an episode of the Brady Bunch?
Exactly, this is about informed consent. Players can play but they need to know the risks. Same as smoking really. And like smoking it will likely happen less and less. More and more kids from families with options will decline to play, more and more kids from families without options (lower class, foreigners) will fill in those slots.
So that’s how it ends: America must have its gladatorial games anyway!
Informed consent is a good argument when we are talking about adults.
When we are talking about high school students and younger players it’s not so good.
And by the way, what are universities doing sponsoring and promoting a game that very likely destroys some of their students’ brains? Seems to me there is a serious ethical issue there.
A further thought on “knowing the risks:”
What if further research reveals that it’s not a risk at all but a certainty?
“And by the way, what are universities doing sponsoring and promoting a game that very likely destroys some of their students’ brains? Seems to me there is a serious ethical issue there.”
Famous brilliant scientist Boris Sidis wrote that American universities are controlled by philistines that promote the savage sport American Football.
>so what
It likely results in the athletes getting a bigger share of the available revenue vs. coaches and schools/owners. In the “exempt from antitrust laws” landscape that is college/pro sports, I’d tend to call that result pro-justice.
What matters is are there any publicly traded makers of lacrosse equipment we can invest in to try to profit from this news?
Real football is beginning its real rise at America.
The word ‘football’ was invented to describe games played in England 400+ years ago that were nothing like soccer. Soccer is the modern type of football that is least like real football. It became least like real football about 1880 when it removed scrumaging, and has been least like real football ever since.
Football must be played with feet hence its name. Maybe the game Americans play should be called handball.
“…including 110 of 111 former National Football League players (99%).”
What is the incidence in the general population? If it’s 0%, I’m worried. If it’s 82%, I’m not.
It’s a hell of a lot closer to 0 than 82: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chronic_traumatic_encephalopathy
Basically you get it from blows to the head, football of course, but also boxing, soccer, rugby, hockey, etc. Also in the military it crops up.
Nothing to worry about, just don’t do those sports.
“It’s a hell of a lot closer to 0 than 82”
I saw nothing in the wiki article about occurrence in the general population.
How often are tests made to determine if someone had it? Most US deaths do not have autopsies performed.
Sure but of the autopsies of the general public that are performed, if you had to guess, what % would have CTE? Closer to 0 or 82? Try to set aside whatever football fandom you have and use common sense.
I like football, but obvious fact is obvious.
Bigger question/concern for me is whether there is a material impact on youth athletes through high school. The impact is so much less severe, and of course there’s much lower cumulative frequency. My guess would be that players who stop after high school have a similar incidence of CTE as the general population.
I think that’s probably reasonable. I still wouldn’t want my kid playing but people can make their own choices.
From the NYT article:
The set of players posthumously tested by Dr. McKee is far from a random sample of N.F.L. retirees. “There’s a tremendous selection bias,” she has cautioned, noting that many families have donated brains specifically because the former player showed symptoms of C.T.E.
But 110 positives remain significant scientific evidence of an N.F.L. player’s risk of developing C.T.E., which can be diagnosed only after death. About 1,300 former players have died since the B.U. group began examining brains. So even if every one of the other 1,200 players had tested negative — which even the heartiest skeptics would agree could not possibly be the case — the minimum C.T.E. prevalence would be close to 9 percent, vastly higher than in the general population.
Good enough?
Also, it is a convenience sample. Likely to be some selection bias in sample opt-ins. But, 99% is high.
The study doesn’t have random selection – in fact it selects for a high rate of CTE because its all from donor families a lot of whom are preparing to present claims against the NFL. It also isn’t even representative of the football population because so many are lineman. And there’s no control.
Please see my comment above. It addresses your objections.
How can America compete with Red China when their brains are scrambled while chasing a ball?!
It’s not a ball.
It is a ball, it is in the name.
A couple q’s:
1. Everybody loves to bash the NFL, but this if this is an issue, it is a football issue, not just an NFL issue. 67 of 91 non-nfl players had it.
2. How long did these players play in the NFL? The avg NFL career is less than 3(?) years. You cannot blame the NFL after a lifetime of playing football
3. This was not a random sample, right? The loved ones sent in these brains knowing they likely had some problems/issues
4. to Ricardo’s comment above, what is the percentage of CTE in the non-football population
Can we simultaneous convey that the NFL has a serious brain health problem AND be honest about selection bias??
They tested a sample of 111 brains of men who had sufficiently bad neurological issues before death that they or their families agreed to have their brains autopsied and tested. As an economist, you of all people should be aware that it is not be particularly newsworthy that in a convenience sample that is consciously selected on the dependent variable, the dependent variable =1 a large percentage of the time.
None of this is to diminish how serious the brain issues in the NFL may be. The fact that so many retired players have these issues is a really big deal. But the headlines, blurbs about this study are super misleading from a straight science perspective.
Lewis77 has the appropriate response to this issue.
Not for anyone who read the article and saw this point addressed at the very beginning.
Directly from the NYT article:
But where did “vastly higher than in the general population” come from? We’re never told!
(I’m not saying it isn’t true… just that everyone seems to be assuming it is true, with — as far as I can tell — zero evidence.)
Presumably it came from the knowledge that CTE is quite rare in the general population, much less common than 9%.
And the evidence for your claim can be found….
Another job for the robots!
CTE more or less dampened my enthusiasm for college football. At least in the Pros they have some sort of compensation. Think of all the kids out there that their moment of glory was being a 3rd string running back and ended up with mild CTE. FYI, 3rd string running backs = tackling dummies in practice.
Yeah. How many hits you take/give and how hard they are is dependent on your position and role. If you’re a starting QB or RB/WR, you take less hits. 2nd string MLB, you probably have bashed your head for 8+ years even before starting college.
Does this control for race?
Should this?
There are racial differences in brain size and skull thickness and density.
When basically 100% have CTE, there’s nothing to “control for”. Every function returns -> CTE.
According to Wikipedia, “The primary physical manifestations of CTE include a reduction in brain weight, associated with atrophy of the frontal and temporal cortices and medial temporal lobe.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chronic_traumatic_encephalopathy#Pathology
The athletes may already have reduced brain weight to begin with.
“Currently, CTE can only be definitively diagnosed by direct tissue examination, including full autopsies and immunohistochemical brain analyses.”
Am I the only one who thinks that kid football is morally equivalent to underage porn?
Yes
It’s more like morally similar to underage active combat.
+1
I would have thought it was closer to skateboarding… the number of 12-year-old football players who will develop CTE is small, but non-zero. Maybe about the same, percentage-wise, as kids who break their necks skateboarding?
They found in a biased sample that there are heightened levels of CTE. It means that there are grounds to do more research, including a random sample of the brains of football players and a control study of people of similar demographics who never played football.
And that’s about all the study’s authors rightly claim as well.
Elsewhere, Tyler has argued that the concussion problem signals the eventual end of pro-football. Justifiable fear of concussion among teens will kill high school football, which will kill college football and eventually pro. I suspect the NFL will try to save its multi-billion-baby by shifting to a new recruitment model that gets players from Eastern Europe. That or the robots take over.
Anyway, Americans will have their gladiatorial games.
The rules and equipment will be changed. American football is not going anywhere, much as I would like to see rugby football supplant it.
I expect the number of full-contact practices will continue to be reduced, “helmet wraps” utilized for practice, and tackling and blocking techniques refined, along with rule changes. Perhaps another good change would be to eliminate the specialized offense, defense and special teams so their would be greater emphasis on conditioning. The effect would be to drive down size among linemen and linebackers, perhaps. Another effect would be more money for fewer players.
Maybe introduce a rule where the tackler has to release the tackled player immediately post tackle and the ball carrier has to immediately play the ball and the game continues.
You’re all forgetting that the NFL…. (1) is a solidly reliable Dem/Liberal organization and (2) basically prints money.
No way the Dems put a bullet in its head. If anything, they might bleed it dry over decades, Tony Soprano style — publicize a report, extort a bit more money from the NFL, repeat. But it’ll still be the #1 sport in the USA on the day your children are buried.
and (3) probably the number one producer of african american millionaires
Streaming/unbundling/cord cutting will probably cause a bigger (and much sooner) detriment to the NFL