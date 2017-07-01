Saturday assorted links

1. What Chinese bosses think of American workers.

2. “The share of employment in the manufacturing sector and long-run manufacturing job loss at the county level are not statistically significant in explaining the change in Republican vote shares from 2012 to 2016, when controlling for standard voting determinants.” Link here.

3. Grenfell and regulatory capture. And an interesting NYT piece stressing horizontal vs. vertical externalities of fires.

4.Is Hermann Hesse’s Demian the most popular Western novel in Korea?

5. China has its own version of Amazon buys Whole Foods.

6. Peter Berger, RIP (NYT).