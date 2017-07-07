Friday assorted links

2. Do grunts predict who will win Wimbledon? And Nick Kyrgios, the reluctant and rising star of tennis.
3. Desperation and service in the bail industry.
4. The case for Polish economic growth (NYT).
by Tyler Cowen on July 7, 2017
Kyrgios is annoying and not yet deserving of so much attention.
#2 – note the mixed race (again my theory vindicated): Greek and Malaysian, “Nick’s father, George, a housepainter, came from Greece as a child; his mother, Nill, a computer engineer, was born in Malaysia.”. Just like the guy that built Google’s AlphaGo (Greek and Singapore mix).
The ‘nerd’ in Kyrgios is from his mom’s side, due to her science background, which produces mild autistic spectrum syndrome.
This stuff is so predictable…but people refuse to admit to themselves how mixed race brings spreads the bell shaped curve and produces more >1 sigma individuals (both good and bad; the killer of Versace was of mixed Filipino-Italian stock, with a high IQ). What would Robin Hanson say? People refuse to update their priors out of loyalty to their “race”. Mr. S.S being typical.
“5. Bryan Caplan on minimum wage empirics.”
That’s a good article by Caplan. What does Caplan mean by this comment?
“I hew to this prior even in cases – like demand for illegal drugs or illegal immigration – where a downward-sloping demand curve is ideologically inconvenient for me. ”
It seems that that he is admitting that large scale low wage immigration puts downward pressure on wages. But then he says this: “A strong consensus finds that large increases in low-skilled immigration have little effect on low-skilled native wages. ”
In any case the study he linked to directly contradicts his last statement. From the study:
“Within the large empirical literature looking at the effects of immigration on native employment and wages, most studies find only minor displacement effects even after very large immigrant flows. On the other hand, some more recent studies have found larger effects, and many studies note that the negative effects are concentrated on certain parts of the native population. The parts of the population most typically affected are the less-educated natives or the earlier immigrant cohorts.“
I really shouldn’t have said it was a good article. I meant it was thorough. But it astounds me that Caplan seems to disagree with his self in the article and links to an article that contradicts his own assertion.
The basic economic law is that supply and demand curves are downward sloping. It’s true with respect to the minimum wage, it’s true with respect to price controls, it’s true with respect to immigration.
An assorted link for our friend Ray.
http://www.slate.com/blogs/future_tense/2017/07/07/the_state_department_tried_to_start_a_fake_twitter_feud_over_intellectual.html
A beautiful “hello, fellow kids” moment.
Sad to see the American refime using its power to manipulate its own citizens.
I was just reading about the new Brazillian phone app.
“Brazil apps track gunfire as Rio de Janeiro violence spikes”
“Gun violence is on the rise in Rio de Janeiro, with the sound of firefights echoing daily across Brazil’s seaside city as drug gangs battle each other and police officers patrolling slums.
Now a pair of applications track in real-time how many gun battles there are and where they occur, based on eyewitnesses, media and police accounts.
The “Fogo Cruzado,” or Cross Fire, application created by Amnesty International and local researcher aims to let Rio’s citizens know where gunfire is taking place, in the hopes of keeping them out of danger.”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-brazil-security-app-idUSKBN19P2C3
Yet another awesome invention from Brazil! A country that’s larger than the Roman empire, I hear.
It’s too bad you aren’t from Cameroon, then you might have something useful to share..
http://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2017/07/03/534743719/want-to-teach-your-kids-self-control-ask-a-cameroonian-farme
