Friday assorted links

1. Is there such a thing as “the Dirtbag Left”?
2. Is China making the right trade-offs between short- and long-term growth? Was French Revolution land redistribution good for ag productivity? Or is it too soon to tell?
3. Pseudoerasmus on how you get to Denmark.
4. J.M. Coetzee wrote early poetry in 1965 computer code.
5. Claims about grid batteries.
6. Julia Galef on YIMBY vs. NIMBY.
7. Michael Cannon is not enthusiastic about the Cruz amendment.
#1 When the Chapo Trap House guys make fun of David Brooks and Megan McArdle does that give Tyler a sad?
#1 Yes. They’re all dirtbags.
Oh yeah…you should watch this. Literal Nazis.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=derHRFGZ4NU
The phrase “dirt-bag left” is redundant.
#1: Depends on how much cash Soros is trolling through the coffee house.
I get so angry because I’ve been trying for years to whore myself out to Rupert Merdoc but these clowns get podcasts!
#7: well, no. It’s more chewing gum and twine ported by the Evil Stupid Party in order to repair the broken mess assembled by the Stupid Evil Party.
That’s why I’m an independent cuck
Anti-centrists, anti-pragmatists, make me sad. First they came from the right, then from the left.