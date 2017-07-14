Friday assorted links

by on July 14, 2017 at 11:58 am in Uncategorized | Permalink

1. Is there such a thing as “the Dirtbag Left”?

2. Is China making the right trade-offs between short- and long-term growthWas French Revolution land redistribution good for ag productivity?  Or is it too soon to tell?

3. Pseudoerasmus on how you get to Denmark.

4. J.M. Coetzee wrote early poetry in 1965 computer code.

5. Claims about grid batteries.

6. Julia Galef on YIMBY vs. NIMBY.

7. Michael Cannon is not enthusiastic about the Cruz amendment.

9 comments

1 The Cuck-Meister General July 14, 2017 at 12:16 pm

#1 When the Chapo Trap House guys make fun of David Brooks and Megan McArdle does that give Tyler a sad?

Reply

2 EverExtruder July 14, 2017 at 12:21 pm

#1 Yes. They’re all dirtbags.

Reply

3 EverExtruder July 14, 2017 at 12:22 pm

Oh yeah…you should watch this. Literal Nazis.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=derHRFGZ4NU

Reply

4 Dick the Butcher July 14, 2017 at 12:45 pm

The phrase “dirt-bag left” is redundant.

Reply

5 Art Deco July 14, 2017 at 12:28 pm

#1: Depends on how much cash Soros is trolling through the coffee house.

Reply

6 Art Deco July 14, 2017 at 12:43 pm

I get so angry because I’ve been trying for years to whore myself out to Rupert Merdoc but these clowns get podcasts!

Reply

7 Art Deco July 14, 2017 at 12:33 pm

#7: well, no. It’s more chewing gum and twine ported by the Evil Stupid Party in order to repair the broken mess assembled by the Stupid Evil Party.

Reply

8 Art Deco July 14, 2017 at 12:44 pm

That’s why I’m an independent cuck

Reply

9 ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ July 14, 2017 at 12:46 pm

Anti-centrists, anti-pragmatists, make me sad. First they came from the right, then from the left.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Previous post: