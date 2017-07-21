Friday assorted links

1. Does marrying later mean too much status competition? This is a neglected point.
2. How does Usain Bolt run so fast?
3. How parking codes have messed up Los Angeles.
4. Fictional names for British towns?
5. Did Google Glass finally get it right?
6. The new on-line, free Rafael Yglesias novel is now complete and available.
@2 – “Each stride covered nine feet, his upper body moving up and down almost imperceptibly, his feet striking the track and rising so rapidly that his heels did not touch the ground.” – interesting article about Bolt, but did you notice how he and sprinter M. Johnson both have a ‘robotic’ upright stance? And, as the article says, world class short distance runners run like machines? Incredible how little time their feet touch the ground, a small fraction of a second.
I would encourage you to find videos of Valeriy Borzov, the great Russian sprinter. Ran like a little sewing machine. The most perfect and beautiful running style you’ve ever seen.
#1 is (for me anyway) unreadable. Rather than “X is the case because such and so and it implies Y which is important because Z” the article is just a pile of increasingly dubious assertions which suggest the (presumed) conclusion at best tangentially.
Agreed. Isn’t the article implying that social media is what intensifies status competition, not later marriage?
This made me stop reading:
For some, the two types of popularity overlap. About 30% of people are both likable and high-status. (That, of course, implies that 70% have high status and are not likable.)
That is a false statement. Or just poorly editied.
“That is a false statement. Or just poorly editied.”
It looks like the author (and editor) are bad at math.
“2. How does Usain Bolt run so fast?” The average sports commentator would probably opine that it’s because he runs very quickly, because he has so much pace and power, and because he really, really wants to.
#2: I don’t know why this is bothering me so much lately but, why do we care about this? Who finances such research? What possibly (and reasonably) can come from this research as far as justification for it??? Shouldn’t these researchers be doing something more useful?
Is this related to the whole “Americans consume more of everything”? Are we so rich and bored that we need to research everything about everything?
@FYI – nothing new about this kind of research back in the early 1970s, Doc Councilman was coaching NCAA swim champions at Indiana and doing a lot of fundamental research on the biomechanics of that sport. He revolutionized swim training and a lot of his precepts are still in use today. His biomechanics class was one of the most interesting courses that I took in grad school.
What is the practical benefit of this kind of research? We are talking about optimizing athletes performance right? Is the money involved in these sports worth it? Who is subsidizing this research? As a society, is this where we should be spending our time, money and smarts???
@FYI: the socially beneficial effect is not to maximize athletic performance, but to build a better understanding of the human body and its biomechanics so that the millions of people who are non-professionals can play sports without injuring themselves, can rehabilitate effectively when they do injure themselves, etc. The money to study injury prevention and recovery flows in from top-level athletics, the evidence flows out, and it all trickles down to surgeons, physical therapists, etc. treating regular people.
Biomechanics is an important field. Understanding the specifics of how we move and how we could move faster or more efficiently is hardly trivial. Everybody involved in professional and amateur athletics (athletes themselves, coaches, leagues, sponsors, equipment vendors, etc.) cares and probably has an interest in financing it. In addition, adjacent fields like rehabilitation facilities and robotics researchers care.
And it gets clicks so the media cares.
7. Pew poll studies how political affiliation strains friendships, with half of (non-classical) liberals saying it does compared with a quarter of conservatives and moderates:
http://www.people-press.org/2017/07/20/since-trumps-election-increased-attention-to-politics-especially-among-women/
Interestingly, Democrats with college degrees were much less tolerant of political differences than high school grads. Higher education may be making people less enlightened and more tribal, the opposite of what we’re led to expect.
That is, what the educated would lead us to expect.
1. It would be nice if more folks would ask not what can I gain socially (e.g., likeability, status) by acting in a certain way but what is the way I should act to be just or good for society.