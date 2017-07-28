Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu, RIP

Age 46, a Torres Strait Islander, here are various obituaries.
by Tyler Cowen on July 28, 2017 at 9:44 am in Music | Permalink
Age 46, a Torres Strait Islander, here are various obituaries.
he’s probably not the only one we’ve lost today. so sad.
Such a sad loss. Hey US friends, our indigenous community have asked us to be respectful of their tradition not to post images of the deceased. It’s hard, because we so want to honour and remember. But there it is.
Yes, and you should not name the deceased either, from Google: (WaPo obit) “Mr. Yunupingu is now referred to by local media as Dr. G. Yunupingu because of cultural sensitivities among northern Australian Aborigines around naming the dead”
I learned two new things from those links. First, Wikipedia now has trigger warnings for anyone upset by reading the name of a dead person (or at least this dead person). Second, I’d not previously heard of “long-grassing”. I’m trying to imagine the sadness that would follow if the lost citizens of Atlantis reappeared from wherever they’ve been hiding, decided we were, sadly, very distant and somewhat retarded cousins, took over the operation of things, put us on food stamps and welfare, and then went about building Emerald Citys; in them living beautifully incomprehensible lives, all while we looked shabbily on. Long-grassing doesn’t seem too unlikely an answer to such circumstances.
