When was the Golden Age of Conservative Intellectuals? It is easy to say when the Golden Age began; April 1947 at the first meeting of the Mont Pelerin society. Among those in attendance were:
- Maurice Allais, Paris
- Aaron Director, Chicago
- Walter Eucken, Freiburg
- Milton Friedman, Chicago
- F. A. Harper, Irvington-on-Hudson, New York
- F. A. Hayek, London
- Henry Hazlitt, New York
- Bertrand de Jouvenel, Chexbres, Vaud
- F. H. Knight, Chicago
- Fritz Machlup, Buffalo
- Ludwig von Mises, New York
- Felix Morley, Washington, D.C.
- Michael Polanyi, Manchester]
- Karl R. Popper, London
- William E. Rappard, Geneva
- Leonard E. Read, Irvington-on-Hudson, New York
- Lionel Robbins, London
- Wilhelm Ropke, Geneva
- George J. Stigler, Providence, Rhode Island
- C. V. Wedgwood, London
(Full list here). It’s more difficult to say when the Golden Age ended. If I had to pick a date I’d say at a moment of triumph, November 9, 1989.
A very good list, Alex. I’ve read books and essays by quite a few of them, starting in the early 70s, but it reminds me that there are more to read and reread. The collapse of the Soviet Union did leave the right without a major goal, but last November a new goal was set in motion – the reversal of 100 years of “Progressive” rot from within.