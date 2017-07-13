When was the Golden Age of Conservative Intellectuals? It is easy to say when the Golden Age began; April 1947 at the first meeting of the Mont Pelerin society. Among those in attendance were:

Maurice Allais, Paris

Aaron Director, Chicago

Walter Eucken, Freiburg

Milton Friedman, Chicago

F. A. Harper, Irvington-on-Hudson, New York

F. A. Hayek, London

Henry Hazlitt, New York

Bertrand de Jouvenel, Chexbres, Vaud

F. H. Knight, Chicago

Fritz Machlup, Buffalo

Ludwig von Mises, New York

Felix Morley, Washington, D.C.

Michael Polanyi, Manchester]

Karl R. Popper, London

William E. Rappard, Geneva

Leonard E. Read, Irvington-on-Hudson, New York

Lionel Robbins, London

Wilhelm Ropke, Geneva

George J. Stigler, Providence, Rhode Island

C. V. Wedgwood, London

(Full list here). It’s more difficult to say when the Golden Age ended. If I had to pick a date I’d say at a moment of triumph, November 9, 1989.