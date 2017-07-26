A good sentence fragment

Nothing in Arrow predicts higher expenditures. In fact, it predicts fewer expenditures because markets will partially breakdown (not exist)
That is from Jeremy Horpedahl on Twitter.
by Tyler Cowen on July 26, 2017 at 1:27 pm in Economics, Medicine | Permalink
Nothing in Arrow predicts higher expenditures. In fact, it predicts fewer expenditures because markets will partially breakdown (not exist)
That is from Jeremy Horpedahl on Twitter.
Previous post: Wednesday assorted links
Get smart with the Thesis WordPress Theme from DIYthemes.
Isn’t it actually two full sentences?
Tyler is unable to compute them as separate when there’s only a single space between the two.