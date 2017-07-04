Independence Day

All the advances in human rights that we’ve seen in American history—abolitionism, feminism, civil rights, gay rights—stem from our founding ideas of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The emphasis on the individual mind in the Enlightenment, the individualist nature of market capitalism, and the demand for individual rights that inspired the American Revolution naturally led people to think more carefully about the nature of the individual and gradually to recognize that the dignity of individual rights should be extended to all people.
You know what other movement put the emphasis on the individual mind? Christianity. In fact, when push came to shove in the early 20th century, the most forward-thinking and Enlightened lost touch with the individual in favor of the eugenic vision, leaving Christianity alone in its defense of individual sanctity.
Today, Christianity is dying in America. Or maybe just White Christianity, according to the gleeful headline to a recent Atlantic article. Yay?
‘Christianity.’
And then there was that institution that drowned that idea in hierarchy determined dogma for centuries. Thanks, Catholicism.
I knew you were on my side all along. Come home, prior!
Being Catholic myself, somehow I doubt we are on the same side of that religious schism.
Or, all religions divide themselves between the learned, scholarly, philosophical version, and the simpler people’s version.
The difference between “what is free will?” and “please [god of your choice] let this horse come in.”
Bet: Christianity wil still be “dying” and gathering votes for demagogues and money for televangelists way after the last people whinning about Christianity dying on America shuffles off this mortal.
I suppose so. The religion earned its chops as a persecuted minority and is geared to endure such a state.
But I wonder if there isn’t something to the Atlantic article, once you get past the giddiness. I don’t consider myself to be a Christian, but I was taken aback by the support Trump got from “Christians”. I mean, what would Jesus think of Donald Trump? Trump was tapping into something else in these folks. Which is to say, I’m skeptical of how truly “Christian” many of these people are. Unlike the Atlantic, though, I don’t view this as a cause for celebration.
Come on. What would Christ think of most Caesars or most Czars or a lot of European kings and nobles? Henry VIII (the guy even created his own Church)? Now, you are really selling Trump short. He is better (or will not be allowed to be worse) than the historical average (even if he probably do not skip fish on the Fridays) – I even think there will not be many pogroms under his benevolent rule. As for what he tapped in Conservative (like it or not, Obama and the Clintons are as oficially Christians as Ronald Reagan and the Bushes – specially when Conservatives want to be able to poiny out Christians are still the majority) Christians, well, it is not a mistery at all, it is the Conservative part (a part many may say is essential to Christianity). You know: gays, Mexicans, Feminism, taxes, oil. And well, if James Dobson believes Trump has accepted Christ, who am I or who is the average church-goer to say he has not? You are making a tempest in a teapot.
“The religion earned its chops as a persecuted minority and is geared to endure such a state.”
That is for sure, but, to be fair, if you are really methodical, like your Japanese friends, you probably can destroy it in a country. But I would not hold my breath (I almost suffocated waiting Obama take everyone’s guns) and I do not wish such an outcome.
‘The religion earned its chops as a persecuted minority’
Here I was, thinking it earned its chops as the dominant religion of the Roman Empire under Constantine, as seen by the reworking of the term ‘pontiff’.
Obviously, it became dominant slowly, rising to such prestige and power that Emperors themselves converted, after starting as the faith of the poor and oppressed. It was a subterranean movement, probably spread by small (worried) cells of believers.
But I wonder if there isn’t something to the Atlantic article, once you get past the giddiness. I don’t consider myself to be a Christian, but I was taken aback by the support Trump got from “Christians”. I mean, what would Jesus think of Donald Trump? Trump was tapping into something else in these folks. Which is to say, I’m skeptical of how truly “Christian” many of these people are. Unlike the Atlantic, though, I don’t view this as a cause for celebration.
He was running against Hilligula. Prior to about 20 years ago, candidates for obtrusive public offices were seldom transgressive people in their domestic life and when they were, they took pains to hide it (with the aid of the press).
We don’t live in that world anymore, and evangelicals and serious Catholics are stuck with the choices everyone else has, so make the best of it. Trump’s a roue, but he isn’t hostile to the interests of evangelicals and old-school Catholics in the manner that is de riguer in the Democratic Party.
This isn’t that difficult to understand. Ironically, there is a problem with intellectual and moral seriousness in the Church and in the protestant congregations, it’s just not manifest in political choices.
solus rex lives!
‘and old-school Catholics’
Who seem to have about the same opinion of Pope Francis as Trump, oddly enough. Sure is easy to imagine Hilligula talking about Francis like Trump, with those old-school Catholics just nodding their heads along, right?
That was an interesting data point from the election. I happen to think that all these christians were voting for Trump in spite of the fact that he is the furthest thing from pious a candidate can be. I suspect there were confounding factors that explain how heavily evangelicals in particular went for him.
They wanted a conservative to replace the late Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court. I’m not sure the explanation needs to be more nuanced than that.
“coil.” “shuffles off this mortal coil” I hate unfinished
LO
+0.99
Remember to send money! Lots of it! Those Jesus mansions don’t just appear outta nowhere.
Yes, it was Jefferson, the deist, atheist according to his political rivals, who understood the significance of the teachings of Jesus as central to individual freedom. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/04/opinion/thomas-jeffersons-bible-teaching.html
And yes, I do have a copy of the Jefferson Bible. He combined the four canonical Gospels chronologically, omitting the mystical parts. At one time new members of Congress were given copies of the Jefferson Bible. Today, that would never happen, as Jefferson is considered a heretic in much of the Christian community, the extremist community that dominates Congress and much of political America.
Canada never really needed abolitionism, did it? Or civil rights as a consequence. Man, it must test that famous Canadian politeness to have to read about how the U.S. is such a shrine of individual rights compared to its own history.
Canada never really needed abolitionism, did it?
Wrong environment for plantation agriculture, twit.
Which also undoubtedly explains this fact – ‘1 in 7: Chance that a New York State resident in 1776 was enslaved.’ right? http://blog.encyclopediavirginia.org/2011/12/slavery-by-the-numbers/
” abolitionism, feminism, civil rights, gay rights” were most certainly the primary ideals pursued by the Founding Fathers in 1776, in their desperate violent war with British imperial rulers…..
David Boaz is way out in left field, though posing libertarian. “Individual Rights” as codified in the Bill of Rights are almost completely inoperative under today’s American Government rule
When you say crazy things like that, you do yourself a great disservice. At best you find other people on your same fringe to reinforce your hyperbole.
I suppose this is the hiccup American democracy faces today. Hyperbole reinforced until it became belief is what got us Trump.
“Things have never been worse,” and “only I can fix it.”
….you are quite correct, of course. There is no possible validity to my point of view– it can only be explained by some physiological mental aberration (“crazy”). OTOH your point of view is very rational and embraced by most ‘normal’ people.
The link below actually relates, describing the aberrations in American politics as a sort of noise (present in every age), disguising the long term progress.
When you say crazy things like that, you
What he’s saying is perfectly reasonable and would have been immediately understood by consumers of libertarian thought 60 years ago. You know nothing.
Or, MR has come to be a place to find other people on the same fringe, who believe rights have been reduced rather than expanded in the last 60 years.
https://iwastesomuchtime.com/a_civil_rights__161114
An interesting perspective.
Some greater optimism:
https://warontherocks.com/2017/07/wonder-and-worry-in-an-age-of-distraction-notes-on-american-exceptionalism-for-my-young-friends/
Yes. Happy 4th.
Why should those of us concerned about the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th, and 10th amendment concern ourselves with the assurances of someone who believes in reducing those liberties, such as yourself?
Speaking of pathologies, it is definitely one to make up positions for me, to make yourself feel better!
If you believe the book I’m reading, “Economic Development in the Americas since 1500” by Engermann & Sokoloff (2012) (not to be confused with Dutch GM Ivan Sokolov), the difference between North and non-North America, the former prosperous and democratic, is (1) land reform, (2) immigration of non-elites, (3) fewer slaves and (4) a bigger middle class, which demanded things like education and the secret vote, both of which took several generations to fully achieve. Argentina and Costa Rica most close aped the North Americas and consequently they also achieved higher growth rates than their peers down south. My pet theory, not mentioned in the book, is geography: it’s really hard to do anything productive in the tropics, it’s so hard just fighting the elements and battling disease you have nothing left. Brazil is a jungle, eh, TR, buddy (a Canuck expression)?
But AlexT’s David Boaz, who wrote some libertarian books I’ve read, is right: the scrap of parchment (is the original parchment or paper? probably paper) known as the Declaration of Independence is also important, though arguably, like TC once argued, if the USA was still Canada we’d not be that different than we are today.
Happy 4th of July! Enjoy the Chinese invention of fireworks.
In other Chinese inventions (covered earlier on MR)
http://www.click2houston.com/news/international/china-detains-dozens-over-funding-of-elevated-bus-project
All the advances in human rights that we’ve seen in American history—abolitionism, feminism, civil rights, gay rights—stem from our founding ideas of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Another example, in case we needed one, that contemporary libertarianism is unserious (perhaps, as the wag said, a stratagem to avoid being yelled at by liberal women).
‘Feminism’, ‘gay rights’, and ‘civil rights’ are not ‘advances in human rights’ to someone for whom individual liberty is a lodestar. All three incorporate coercing people to engage in commercial, labor, and property transactions from which they’d rather refrain and rob associations of the franchise to conduct their day to day affairs (including and especially deciding who is or is not a member). At least two of the three incorporate systematized patronage of phenotypically-defined categories as a matter of public policy. All three incorporate varying quanta of slander directed at their opponents (and, two of the three it is safe to say incorporate political discourse as a means of giving vent to poisonous personal problems). Among them, only the purveyors of ‘civil rights’ agitation (i.e. black protest) were at any time concerned predominantly with contrived abuse incorporated into public policy or the routine practice of officialdom. Blacks are the only mascot group listed which had important grievances which required resolution in the public square. The others had small grievances, illegitimate grievances, and problems in living that are not a public interest.
As for ‘abolitionism’, the replacement of chattel slavery in Europe with serfdom is thought by historians to have begun around Ile de France in the 7th century AD and was largely complete by the 11th century. The erosion of serfdom was a feature of life in the High Middle Ages. reversed in Eastern Europe in the Early Modern period. I can see an argument that dismantling feudal-manorial agrarian systems in Eastern Europe owed something to physiocratic thought, but abolitionism in the West was a distinctly Christian movement. No clue how it gets credited to the account of Thomas Paine.
One of my most disturbing internal contradictions is that – as a libertarian and atheist – I think the concept of universal individual liberty is linked to Christianity.
‘No clue how it gets credited to the account of Thomas Paine.’
Maybe because of this – ‘Although Paine was not the first to advocate the aboliton of slavery in Amerca, he was certainly one of the earliest and most influential. The essay was written in 1774 and published March 8, 1775 when it appeared in the Pennsylvania Journal and the Weekly Advertiser. Just a few weeks later on April 14, 1775 the first anti-slavery society in America was formed in Philadelphia. Paine was a founding member.’ http://www.constitution.org/tp/afri.htm
Here is the opening of African Slavery In America Thomas Paine – ‘To Americans:
That some desperate wretches should be willing to steal and enslave men by violence and murder for gain, is rather lamentable than strange. But that many civilized, nay, Christianized people should approve, and be concerned in the savage practice, is surprising; and still persist, though it has been so often proved contrary to the light of nature, to every principle of Justice and Humanity, and even good policy, by a succession of eminent men, and several late publications.
Our Traders in MEN (an unnatural commodity!) must know the wickedness of the SLAVE-TRADE, if they attend to reasoning, or the dictates of their own hearts: and such as shun and stiffle all these, wilfully sacrifice Conscience, and the character of integrity to that golden idol.’
One has to be willfully ignorant not to know of the prominent role played by of Christianity in continuing slavery, and later segregation, in the U.S., though if one wishes to argue that the Christians that supported slavery and later segregation were not true Christians, fair enough. (Here is an example of a god fearing Christian legal opinion – ‘Almighty God created the races white, black, yellow, malay and red, and he placed them on separate continents. And but for the interference with his arrangement there would be no cause for such marriages. The fact that he separated the races shows that he did not intend for the races to mix.’ October 28, 1964, Leon M. Bazile, in what became Loving v. Virginia..)
Being allowed to vote, live free from systemic discrimination based on the way you were born, and marry the person you love are considered small and/or illegitimate grievances to you?
And, they have destroyed the country.
I hear Pakistan and the Islamic State are very successful and looking for immigrants.
This poast has an absolutely killer Straussian reading.