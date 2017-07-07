John Roberts’ Commencement Speech

Supreme Court Justice John Roberts gave the commencement speech at his son’s 9th grade graduation. This section was striking:
Now the commencement speakers will typically also wish you good luck and extend good wishes to you. I will not do that, and I’ll tell you why. From time to time in the years to come, I hope you will be treated unfairly, so that you will come to know the value of justice. I hope that you will suffer betrayal because that will teach you the importance of loyalty. Sorry to say, but I hope you will be lonely from time to time so that you don’t take friends for granted. I wish you bad luck, again, from time to time so that you will be conscious of the role of chance in life and understand that your success is not completely deserved and that the failure of others is not completely deserved either. And when you lose, as you will from time to time, I hope every now and then, your opponent will gloat over your failure. It is a way for you to understand the importance of sportsmanship. I hope you’ll be ignored so you know the importance of listening to others, and I hope you will have just enough pain to learn compassion.
Whether I wish these things or not, they’re going to happen. And whether you benefit from them or not will depend upon your ability to see the message in your misfortunes.
Empathy. This is why I wish more people road bikes to work from time to time. It would give the rider more perspective next time they’re behind the wheel.
Mmm. You’re right. Now I realise that cyclists can be easily blindsided and startled into hilarious weaving manoeuvres.
And I wish more bike riders would walk on joint walk/bike paths from time to time, since in my experience cyclists have little empathy for people who are walking in their way.
It should be empathy all the way down, but sadly I find empathy seems limited to one’s own tribe.
I wish traffic engineers were made to drive sometimes ( I see no evidence that they do). They’d learn their trade better, and have to suffer their ignorance like the rest of us.
I wish people would finally admit that the roads are meant for cars, not bicycles and bus stops.
Excellent point. Bicycle and bus lanes should all be built so that they’re separated from car traffic.
Is this a joke? In my city the bicyclists are complete buffoons who ignore all laws and rules of the road. Odds are you’re one of them who then claims to be a victim after breaking said laws continuously.
It’s not that simple. Many bike riders intentionally break the law and challenge the driver’s right of way. Why? I don’t know but I suspect it is the same feeling you expressed; kind of a belief that they are right and everyone else is wrong. I have seen bicycles on roads where there is no room for a bicycle or a pedestrian; stupid, stupid, stupid. I have seen bicycles riding 20 mph or so in the right curbside edge of the road in traffic where cars are expected to turn right; almost as though they are daring the driver to turn. You do know the driver cannot see you coming up on the right and traveling fast compounds the problem! I have encountered bicycles riding in the center of the road so they can converse with the rider beside them and seem offended that a car is behind them. I have seen bicycles blow by stop signs and in fact I don’t think I ever saw a bicycle stop at a stop sign. IMHO bicycles don’t belong on the road. You can blame the cars all you want but every ‘contact’ between a car and a bicycle will be a test of the law of greater displacement.
Regardless of legitimate safety issues, in most jurisdictions bicycles have just as much of a legal right to be on the road as automobiles do. You also have a right to foster legislation to end this, just as you do to eliminate abortion, dogs riding in the passenger compartment of automobiles and noisy motorcycles. While drivers enthusiastically complain about cyclist behavior, we seldom hear about pedestrian practices that create far more traffic problems than bikes do. Pedestrians crossing intersections against the “do not walk” light prevent legal left turns that tie up traffic. Perhaps it’s legal to jaywalk in spite of traffic lights but cars can’t do it without getting a ticket and eventually the loss of license by the driver. Since pedestrians can’t have their birth certificate revoked maybe law enforcement ignores them.
State of Illinois;
(625 ILCS 5/11‑1001) (from Ch. 95 1/2, par. 11‑1001)
Sec. 11‑1001. Pedestrian obedience to traffic control devices and traffic regulations.
(a) A pedestrian shall obey the instructions of any official traffic control device specifically applicable to him, unless otherwise directed by a police officer.
(b) Pedestrians shall be subject to traffic and pedestrian control signals provided in Sections 11‑306 and 11‑307 of this Chapter, but at all other places pedestrians shall be accorded the privileges and shall be subject to the restrictions stated in this Article.
(Source: P. A. 76‑1734.)
(625 ILCS 5/11‑1003.1) (from Ch. 95 1/2, par. 11‑1003.1)
Sec. 11‑1003.1. Drivers to exercise due care. Notwithstanding other provisions of this Code or the provisions of any local ordinance, every driver of a vehicle shall exercise due care to avoid colliding with any pedestrian, or any person operating a bicycle or other device propelled by human power and shall give warning by sounding the horn when necessary and shall exercise proper precaution upon observing any child or any obviously confused, incapacitated or intoxicated person.
(Source: P.A. 82‑132.)
A commencement ceremony for 9th graders? Did they wear caps and gowns? They probably did get achievement certificates that they can pin to the wall of their cubicle ten years from now.
In this day and age they all would get “I’m in 10th grade” T-shirts.
It’s a boys boarding school with four grades, with the 9th grade being the senior.
See Kipling’s poem, “If.”
+1
I don’t think so, but it merits an investigation by the Commission on Judicial ethics let by Judge Judy.
Here is the link to the poem for all those English and history majors: http://www.businessballs.com/ifpoemrudyardkipling.htm
I think Robert’s paragraph merits thought, deserves praise rather than ridicule, and hopefully reflects the true person.
That Robert’s section was indeed “striking” and disturbing.
An eccentric person like Roberts should be nowhere near the levers of government power, especially the extremely powerful position of Chief Justice. (his imposition of ObamaCare on America is an abomination, both Constitutionally and ethically).
That he so stresses “the importance of loyalty” is particularly disturbing for a high government official– that “loyalty” emphasis is very often a sign of authoritarian personalities.
His comments were quite inappropriate for 9th-graders… indicating some disconnect with reality.
Loyalty is the ability to bear costs for an ally if the face of short-term incentives to defect.
It is a vital part of forming effective social coalitions. It evolved for a reason. Dismiss it at your peril.
“It is a vital part of forming effective social coalitions.”
… odd then that the loyalty term is absent from the Constitution and Declaration of Independence
wonder what Robert’s honest view is of his solemn oath of office to his current SCOTUS gig?
An interesting and provocative speech, and you’re just going to find shadowy faults in character, aren’t you? “Loyalty” is obviously a dogwhistle for “secret fascist”. As if your own tribe doesn’t talk about, and require, loyalty too. Sad.
He’s not really talking about flag worship loyalty, he’s talking about supporting and helping one’s friends loyalty.
They were hard words certainly, but that doesn’t mean we should avoid them. Plus, what he’s giving them is what 9th graders need: The ability to benefit from learning moments. Next time someone does something that hurts them -and someone eventually will- they have a little toolbox to go “I need to watch out who I tell things to”, Or “y’know, as boring as john’s stories are, he’s around to keep me company and listen to my stories too”, or even “That homeless guy on the street seemed like a good person. Something bad happened for him to end up here. Maybe I should cut him a break”
An eccentric person like Roberts
Catholic with adopted children. Can’t have that.
Indeed. “eccentric” = “not sharing my political beliefs”.
Have you noticed that the most outspoken advocates of diversity are the ones insisting on maximum ideological, political, and moral conformity ?
that “loyalty” emphasis is very often a sign of authoritarian personalities.
I see you take Robert Altemeyer seriously. Keep away from normies, please.
I think loyalty is actually a pretty good one for 9th graders, since they’re at that age when kids get really cliquish. Be nice to your friends and don’t dump them just so the popular kids will like you more is a decent enough lesson for a 9th grader.
Roberts is clearly an off the charts brilliant jurist who goes out of his way to rule based on law and facts without regard to whether his decision fits a political ideology. The fact you cite the ethics of his imposition is truly bizarre and probably the sign of an extreme IYI. You bring up authoritarianism when he so clearly does the opposite of legislating from the bench at every turn unlike his liberal colleagues, this is just such terrible reasoning. Perhaps Taleb can study your thinking for his next book on IYI’s, we really need to learn more about people who can function with this extreme level of cognitive dissonance.
Not a bad advisory.
We had an acquaintance who sent his daughter to a boarding school. The comment of one of the women in their social circle was “He either has a lotta money or he has NO money”. Either seems odd for a federal employee. I think he was a BigLaw lawyer at one time. Perhaps he made quite a killing at it.
The other oddity is that Mr. Justice Roberts and his wife live in a handsome suburban tract with more than adequate schools, and it’s not as if private secondary schools are thin on the ground in metropolitan Washington. And, yet, at some point between the ages of 11 and 14 his father thought it apposite to send him to a boarding school and his mother acceded to that. I’ve seen that once in the last 30 years; the youth in question the scion of a congenial and very well-to-do family who had been ostracized by his peers for whatever reason peers do that. Either that or some family psychodrama is at work.
If you’re given to puerile curiosity, you have to wonder if Roberts, Jr. has already seen in his 15 years more than his share of what his father’s describing.
The justice went to a boarding school. He must have considered the experience to be a good one.
Agree. There are all sorts of reasons why someone might think the boarding school experience is a positive one. In feudal societies it was common for nobles to send their children to be fostered in other people’s households, perhaps so they would not grow up in an atmosphere of privilege, or so they would interact with people not in their families immediate social circle.
It’s also possible that he thinks a boarding school is a more immersive learning environment with professionals around to organize activities on evenings and weekends that he doesn’t have the time or expertise for.
Justin Roberts is too “complacent” about the educational arms race, apparently!
I guess this isn’t bad, as far as it goes, but thankfully it’s possible for most people to learn empathy without having actually, their very own selves, on the receiving end of bad treatment. For most people, even kids, reading books, watching good movies, or just thinking is enough, and thank goodness.
What I really want to know, though, is when did “graduations” from all different levels of school (sometimes even each grade) become common? It certainly didn’t happen when I was a kid, but is very common now. I’d be curious to know when it became the new normal. I don’t myself like it, but don’t want to assume that this means, on its own, that its bad. I’m not yet sure I see the good, though.
This particular school ends at grade 9. Read the article.
My Jr. High ended at 9th grade, too, and so do many others. They didn’t have “graduations” then, but do now. Lots of Grade schools that end at 5th or 6th grade now have graduations, too. They didn’t in the past, the fairly recent past. I’m interested in when and why this changed. Did this particular school have “graduations” 10 or 15 years ago? I’d be surprised if it did, but can’t tell here.
They’re leaving the campus. They’re going somewhere else at some distance, not transferring from the middle school at point A to the high school 3 blocks around the corner. It’s not surprising there is some sort of ceremonial punctuation mark, and I’ll wager there always has been.
When I was that age, the high schools in town were mostly junior-senior, so there was no such transition. However, there were a selection which were senior high schools which had a feeder junior high school. I know of one (not one I attended) that did have such ceremonies. That was 40 years ago.
Except it absolutely is not possible for most people, not by a long shot. The level of narcissism in our society is only increasing with an extreme acceleration. Look at the level of self involvement on social media and the feedback loop it creates for its avg user.
I interpret Justice Roberts’ comments as encouraging self-reliance, that having experienced the difficulties he describes, the students will be better able to deal with them on their own. Too often today helicopter parents never allow their children to face difficulties, much less learn to deal with them on their own. And the flip side of having faced difficulties is empathy for others who face those same difficulties. Again, too often today helicopter parents, by protecting their children from difficulties, are developing adults with little or no empathy for others. As for the age, ninth graders are old enough and mature enough to understand and appreciate the lesson Justice Roberts is teaching them.
Very much agree. It’s as much a message to the parents as it is to the kids. And frankly, I wish my own parents had heeded it.
I hope he is betrayed as he has betrayed his conservative supporters. I hope someone represents themselves as willing to support a fundamental agreement like our constitution and them betrays him for social approval as he did in Pavan. Then maybe he would understand what he is doing,
Don’t believe this at all. Macho nonsense.
This is similar to the risk aversion test of tossing your child off a dock to teach them to swim.
Out of 10 times:
2 kids will achieve unexpected success and have their esteem raised and go on to do great things.
3 kids will sink and be somewhat scarred and develop a mild aversion and mistrust.
5 kids will have varying degrees of flopping around and will end up just recounting this as ‘just one of those crazy things my parent did’ to the amusement of others.
End result: society is worse off for its creation of the additional ‘weakened’ individuals – though the additional productivity of the 2 winners may outweigh the 3 losers.
The smart and sophisticated response is to simply be in tune with your child’s/ mate’s aspirations, goals, and efforts and provide ‘investment’ when there is great potential/return and provide thoughtful consolation when there is failure. Otherwise you create a jungle-survivor mentality that is more likely going to manifest itself as passive-aggressive under-achiever rather than strong-willed leader. The bottom line is that the child-tosser is the cheap, unimaginative, lazy, and high-risk approach and the child-invester is the high-effort, but stronger foundation that spreads beyond the success of a single individual.
Nice statistics you plucked from thin air there, Jer. As my own (at least honest) anecodotal counterpoint, my dad tossed me in, I failed to swim, he plucked me out with chagrin and said “Damn, that worked when my dad did it to me”- and I still have great self-esteem (and eventually learned to swim quite well).
Most peope don’t like sinking. I almost drowned once. My father actually pulled before I died, he saved my life.
Don’t believe this at all. Macho nonsense.
The term ‘macho’ does not mean what you think it means.
Good stuff.
conservatism is cruelty
I was going to anticipate the wails and moans on the Time site, but little did I realize that they would be right here at good ol MR!
White priviledge
I don’t get the notion of sending a sixth grader to a boarding school in this day and age, or I should say a boarding school that I’ve never heard of. Roberts speaks as if sending your sixth grader to boarding school is a sacrifice these parents made to insure their kids get an unparalleled education. To me, sending your kid to this so-called Cardigan Mountain School makes sense only if you’re too busy judging to parent.
To me, sending your kid to this so-called Cardigan Mountain School makes sense only if you’re too busy judging to parent.
Of the two cases I’ve seen up close in recent years, one was a puzzle, but the reason wasn’t that. By all accounts, the man doted on his daughter and he did not have a terribly time-consuming job. In the other case, the mother tells me the local school would be fine for her son “if he had friends. He doesn’t…” and mentioned some curios in the school’s curriculum which also interested her son.
“I hope that you will suffer betrayal because that will teach you the importance of loyalty.”
Roberts is an expert on betrayal. Not so much on loyalty.
Who has he betrayed? You worked for his law firm? You know his mistress? You know a clerk he booted for some ignoble reason?
Hopefully they read some of the ridiculous comments above and learn from them. Or not.
Straight Nietzsche.
Millenials secretly burst into tears and respond by angrily downvoting his stuff on Reddit, and CNN starts running character assassination while claiming it has legit integrity as a news source.
Roberts is a redittor?! Didn’t William Douglas have problems for writing for Evergreen magazine?
You can tell he is religious. This is “problem of evil” 101 — it is good to have bad things happen to you!
Not how I read it. More like “Bad things WILL happen to you. How you respond is crucial, and may even lead to personal growth.”
Oh the places you’ll go