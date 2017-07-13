Malcolm Gladwell at Behavioral Scientist on race and the courts

Here is a new interview with Gladwell, much of it focusing on the Brown vs. Board of Education decision. Here is one excerpt:
I was more than interested to discover how much of the work on these effects—which in education they call “same race effects”—has been done by economists. If I’m a social psychologist, the economists are eating my lunch. They’re doing very persuasive, very elegant studies using these data sets that come out of the education reform movement. The economists are the first to jump on it. I feel like that is rich hunting ground for social psychologists as well, and they can bring a perspective to the analysis of that data that the economist can’t.
I’m not criticizing the work that’s been done by economists, but if you read it, you will notice that there is a beat that’s missing—they’re economists, so they come at it from a different perspective. I would love to see social psychologists go over that same data and interpret it their way. And that again would be something that would be insanely useful to the conversation we have in this country about how to make schools better.
And here is Malcom on his next book:
MG: Yes. I’ve started a new book, and it very explicitly comes out of the world of psychology. There was a paper that Lee Ross wrote 50 years ago, maybe 45 years ago, called “Shortcomings of the Intuitive Psychologist.” It’s a famous paper, and I’m tearing off a little, tiny piece of that argument and having fun with it.
DN: And what piece is that?
MG: I’m interested in how we deal with strangers. How good are our intuitive ideas about dealing with strangers? I haven’t thought it through entirely, but I’m fascinated by what it means to deal with someone who you don’t know and, most importantly, whose credibility you cannot assess easily. Strikes me as a very contemporary problem, and from a psychological perspective, super interesting. There’s just so much fantastic psychology on that question.
The brief discussion on rock and roll vs. country music was interesting as well.
Here is the Behavioral Scientist web site, it looks interesting. Here are their most popular articles.
Here let me save most of you some time: “Oh boy, this Gladwell hack again, just rehashing warmed up middlebrow pop psych for the masses. Why anyone gives this phony intellectual airtime is a mystery. Please check out my blog instead.”
That about cover it?
Something in there about shallow, labored contrarianism would help.
Social psychology could be “insanely useful to the conversation we have in this country about how to make schools better” – Do social psychologists have some provable truths about how people interact that can be used confidently by decision makers to modify how schools operate? For instance, if I polled a number of structural engineers about how to design load bearing beams for the school building I would get highly clustered answers and thus could be fairly confident about using their insights. But if I polled a ranges of social scientists about how to say educate children, would I get the same kind of clustering? I would guess not.
What would the “perspective to the analysis of that data” be that social psychologists offer? The one where you p-hack your way to findings matching preferred hypotheses and then none of it survives replication?
While we are talking about tools from the shed that aren’t the sharpest….
There is a line chart in the middle of the article – link below. I wonder what is going on here? I guess if you have a basic understanding of math and you see a graph of X and Y, where Y can be defined as y / (X + non oil CPI) then maybe you shouldn’t be too surprised at the results. I believe Y = 1 / X is the basic definition of an inverse relationship.
http://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2017/07/heres-how-to-bribe-everyone-into-fighting-climate-change/
Anyone want to take a bet on Drum’s math SAT score? Over/under 580.
Gladwell talks about Brown v. Board of Education in one of his latest podcasts at Revisionist History. It’s really good:
http://revisionisthistory.com/episodes/13-miss-buchanans-period-of-adjustment
Gladwell says it would be “insanely useful” essentially to abandon testing for emotive abduction. Tyler, stop talking to these walking emoji fountains and engage with people willing to dip their hypotheses in the acid bath of replication.
Wait, isn’t the common consensus among the sort of people that take Gladwell seriously that it is society at peril when social science is incorporated into public policy, and not this – ‘I’m really examining the social science at the core of it and saying that the social science argument that the court made was wrong—or at least was painfully and tragically incomplete. There’re are million really important questions that arise out of the general re-examination of Brown that’s gone on, and one of them is that social science arguments are incorporated into public policy often at social science’s peril.’?