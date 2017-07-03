Monday assorted links

1. A new study of the economic cost of climate change.
2. Scaling Ethereum?
3. Oakland has a new museum of capitalism, caveat emptor!
4. New Music Industry Research Association formed by Alan Krueger, conference coming too.
5. Agoraphobic photographer travels on Google Street View.
1.2% is no joke, but it’s not the end of civilization. I’m not sure if this is gross or net (there may be some offsetting benefits of climate change that push the damage to below the advertised 1.2%). We would all benefit from more sober analysis of this variety as opposed to the standard hysteria and/or denial.
These are mathematicians working on computer models. They have no idea what will happen.
That’s the same argument free trade people give for less manufacturing employment……..average consumer welfare increases, there are offsetting benefits, etc.
So, careful with averages. They look small but impact it’s concentrated on few people, not averaged.
One percent reduction in GDP here, one percent there, and there, pretty soon you are looking at reduced expectations.
Every snow flake that melts below the 60th parallel means a .0000000072 percentage reduction in GDP. Each drop of water produced by the melting snowflake raises GDP .000000000088 percentage points. It can also be made into beer.
The interesting thing is that the “one percent here, one percent there” kind of straddle the political divide. Consecutives are glib with environmental externalities, liberals are glib with rent control. Etc.
@#1 – global warming cuts “costing roughly 1.2% of gross domestic product per +1°C on average. Importantly, risk is distributed unequally across locations, generating a large transfer of value northward and westward that increases economic inequality. By the late 21st century, the poorest third of counties are projected to experience damages between 2 and 20% of county income (90% chance) under business-as-usual emissions”
I think 1.2%/yr nominal is too low. I think the study may be counting pollution abatement as ‘growth’. That is, if you have to hire a contractor to dump a load of sand on your Ocean City, MD property because of global warming, does that count as growth? Yes it does, but it should not, see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parable_of_the_broken_window (GDP measures production, not stock of wealth or ‘net worth’ of a country).
+1. Of course, that’s the problem with economics: it’s only about the money.
I reside on the southeast coast, and I can’t for the life of me understand all these people moving to the area and buying expensive homes. Do they not read the newspaper? We used to say: it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity. Now we say: it’s not the hurricanes, it’s the high tide flooding. When it rains at high tide during the full moon, downtown Charleston floods, locals getting around on the streets in kayaks rather than cars. Do the thousands moving to Charleston not notice?
Can they buy insurance? Or is it all back stopped by the US Government?
I can’t for the life of me understand why someone who describes Charleston in those terms would choose to live there. I presume you are free to go.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10584-011-0340-1
Not convinced.
People, in general, are lazy, greedy, and stupid – but not evil and it is not their fault (some say complacent and irrational but where’s the headline value in that).
Only through ‘reasonable’ disruption (…mother of adversity and all) do people innovate, adapt, and strive — and thus grow.
Climate change is a ‘reasonable’ disruption that should be addressed by adapting our status-quo and seeing it as an opportunity to give ‘the most deserved productivity kick-in-the-ass’ to underperforming individuals, communities, and cultures -all under the guise/ purpose of ‘greening it all up’. Different groups will seize different opportunities and slants from the ’cause’ therefore ‘networking’ the solution.
This is so much better than the ‘benefits of war’ disruption on economic, technological, and cultural-focussing acceleration (which is the best source of GDP nudging) that is occasionally needed. It has all the temporary displacement, sentimental risk, and widespread existential (but not really) threat without the ideological rivalry from actual warring factions. Nothing could have been better for modernizing the poorer parts of the world than climate change and nothing better for maintaining and maximizing GDP.
The question is what would “effective” control of global warming cost? I would guess that it would be in excess of 1.2% of GDP if we had to install and pay for a worldwide bureaucracy (and their associated failures). Without this worldwide control it is hard to see how countries won’t similarly cheat, as this is exactly a tragedy of the commons problem, made even worse by the low impact. I mean if you were India would you really trade some short term growth today to lift your people out of $1/day poverty to maintain US GDP growth at 1 percentage points higher?
The best bet is that no one will do effective “control” until some subset of countries or regions suffer obvious harm, and then they will try to change things.
The US military understood this early, and then they put “warming risks” on their own plate.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2016/sep/14/military-experts-climate-change-significant-security-risk
1. So, the South will continue to get screwed while Wall Street and Massachusetts cleans up? What else is new?
1: Next up, the economic cost of the fact that it gets dark at night.
Now we’re posting a lot of links on Ethereum, I’d like to know about tax implications of those fancy blockchain currencies. Do you have to pay sales tax if you sell any? If you get any income out, is it taxed as a capital gain? Are you evading taxes if you don’t report gains? What could the IRS do to find out that you didn’t pay your taxes?
Not much. Enforcement gets cut every year. I wouldn’t worry about it. Yet.
#2: Scaling…..what about the electricity invoice? http://digiconomist.net/ethereum-energy-consumption
6. Such things, in moderation, might be harmless fun. But we do not live in such moderate times.
This is wrestling; he’ll be the hero in four months.
#1 – I find it frustrating that any global warming argument ignores the fact that there are many ways to address it. Just for a second, let’s imagine that climate change was happening due to some external factor to us. Would we simply be crying about losses and trying to implement some sort of wealth redistribution system? I don’t think so. We would be doing what we always do when presented with major issues: looking at ways to adapt. This mad crusade after a political solution here seems to make things worse, because there are ALWAYS some political benefit to be gained when you oppose a certain political view.
Only engineering can “save” us here.
Indeed, I’ve seen this too many times. Flood barriers are built or river channels are covered with concrete to “protect” houses and it costs millions. During the next storm the barrier and homes are destroyed.
It would be way cheaper to tell people that they’re is NO solution, then offer a plot and money to build a home in a safer location. That’s why we have cars, if people must work in valuable but risky land, why not commute everyday?
The 1767 Dictionnaire de Musique by Jean-Jacques Rousseau claims that Swiss mercenaries were threatened with severe punishment to prevent them from singing their Swiss songs. The Romantic connection of nostalgia, the Kuhreihen and the Swiss Alps was a significant factor in the enthusiasm for Switzerland, the development of early tourism in Switzerland and Alpinism that took hold of the European cultural elite in the 19th century.
Is there a proposal to pay people to relocate? I’ve not seen it, though I’m sure some of my friends in the GOP have extended the offer.
Pay to relocate??? Who paid your family to “relocate” to their current location? People should (and will) move on their own as soon as we stop subsidizing their current stay. This is not new, it has happened before. Alternatively, people from a certain community can choose to stay and pay for whatever is needed to do so. Look at NL. What is absurd in my mind is to think that a technical problem is being treated (unsuccessfully) as a political problem and that is the only way to go about it.
I’m all for eliminating subsidies, but that’s far from the whole story.
If your behavior makes my house uninhabitable, am I just supposed to bear the brunt, while you go merrily on your way?
Yes, paying people to move under such circumstances is a basic human right. And I can make it happen for YOU, via the magic of OPM!
Exactly. I was driving back from taking my son to college summer orientation (wherein they went to great lengths to make me believe that my money will be well spent) and passed through a few “new” towns along the way. My route took me along and over some of the great rivers of the Midwest and the ride reminded me that they too change. Sometimes they leave the “old” town and its ferry high and dry as they cut a new channel. Sometimes, they rise violently sweeping the old town away and chasing survivors to higher ground. In other news, the ancient city of Troy is now miles inland … and somehow the world didn’t end.
Actually there is a solution.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10584-011-0340-1
Funny but tragic. When I read about the museom on capitalism, I thought it was a wonderful idea. I was thinking about an exposition with the replicas of a house of a medieval king bedroom or the dwellings of 99.5% of population until 1800, one room with a bunch of animals to keep warm, with all the associated smells, compared to a replica of a one-bedroom apartment in a contemporary high-rise, with running hot and cold water, sanitation, air-conditiong and heating, television and Internet, etc. Or about how they harvested wheat at the times of the American revolution and how they do it, with the (what? 100 or 200x?) increase in labour productivity.
And I found an article that is so obviously biased to mention that it is actually a museum of the “evils” of capitalism only in the 8th or 9th line, as by default everybody should take for granted that capitalism is awful, and, just like the plague, a museum about it is a museum about something that cannot possibly have anything good to say about the subject.
You have to wonder what twisted and biased education system we have.
the administration should ensure that no federal dollars go to any liberal arts programs.
How is this even a “museum”, anyway? More truthfully, perhaps it is a contemporary art exhibition. Gold bars made of dirt? Come on.
Inequality? Really? They can’t make a case for disaster so it’s about induced inequality in like 50 years assuming no mitigation. Really?
That is what we’re all supposed to be evil morons if we “deny” (where in turn “denial” actually means acceptance just not wanting to spend trillions on and turn over more power to the state).
The climate deranged left is engaged in one giant bluff.
#6 – trigger warning, goes to the Bezos Post. But speaking of wrestling, how about that GLOW on Netflix, eh? Surprisingly entertaining show.
#1 The essence of the scientific method is making verifiable predictions. Building a model that samples from several different (cherry picked?) models, and which outputs predictions that can’t be verified (observed) until decades after everyone has forgotten about your model, and then doing a “study” of those outputs given currently fashionable categorical variables … is not science. It’s at best speculation. More likely, as the modeling exercise wasn’t pre-registered, it’s just modeling for grant dollars which only flow towards the production of “evidence” for certain fervently held beliefs.
#1 If I am reading this right, they decided to just chuck CO2 fertilization benefits out the window:
“Average yields in agriculture decline with rising GMST, but higher CO2 concentrations offset much of the loss for the coolest climate realizations in each of the three RCP scenarios. Accounting for estimated effects of CO2 fertilization (SM section B) and precipitation, warming still dominates, reducing national yields ∼9.1 (±0.6 SEM) % per °C (Fig. 3A). Because effects of CO2 are highly uncertain and not derived using the same criteria as other effects, we evaluate the sensitivity of these projections by computing losses without CO2 fertilization (Fig. 3B) and find that temperature and rainfall changes alone would be expected to reduce yields ∼12.1 (±0.7) % per °C.”
And then they decide to minimize benefits of decreased winter heating bills:
“Electricity demand rises on net for all GMST changes, roughly 5.3 (± 0.14) % per °C, because rising demand from hot days more than offsets falling demand on cool days (Fig. 3D and table S13). Because total costs in the energy sector are computed using NEMS, demand is not statistically resampled as other sectors are (SM section G).”
And then they decide that global warming causes crime:
“Property crime increases as the number of cold days—which suppress property crime rates (fig. S4)—falls but then flattens for higher levels of warming because hot days do not affect property crime rates. Violent crime rates increase linearly at a relatively precise 0.88 (±0.04) % per °C in GMST.”
Before confessing they have no idea of what they are talking about to begin with:
“We stress that the results presented here are projections relative to a counterfactual baseline economic trajectory that is unknown and will evolve based on numerous factors unrelated to climate change.”
And so why not just go ahead and assume that all climate change is directly attributable to anthropogenic green house gas emmisisons so they can say can say that their model will allow “that the costs of reducing greenhouse gas emissions be weighed against the benefits of doing so.”
And of course Science publishes it. Doesn’t exactly boost one’s confidence in what passes for “science” these days.
Great comment. Any economic analysis involves weighing factors like this. A more honest evaluation would assume a range of outcomes for each individual factor, and perhaps do a monte carlo analysis of all the factors to find the range of possible outcomes for the general case.
I think the bottom line was that the county with the worst projected outcome was somewhere in central Florida, and they projected that some counties in Michigan and upstate New York would do well. I would be willing to bet the authors $1000 that no only will that not come to pass, but the exact opposite outcome will come to pass (central Florida will experience growth, and the rust belt will experience continued decline, irrespective of climate).
Well, I am not sure you are reading this right.
Just to clarify in case anybody gets to your comment:
– they do take co2 fertilization into account (except in one figure)
– they don’t seem to be minimizing the benefits of winter heating bills (see negative energy expenditures in the north)
– they don’t necessarily need to know exact economic growth to compute (first order) deviations to baseline growth
(the criminality stuff does seem opaque to me too)
– you don’t need to think that all of the climate change is human caused to understand that these projections are based on increases in anthropogenic emissions (inputs to climate models). There may be other climate forcings.. but these would not be included here. So yes, these results are a highly imperfect but better nothing input to cost-benefit analysis.
And about the results being small: of course they are on average. Climate change is a marginal phenomenon for most people / countries. The danger lies in the extremes, and the distribution of impacts is very unequal. On top of that no one really argued that the US would be a strong net loser with climate change. The story would be very different in the developing world around the equator.
Thank you for you reply Justin.
On the co2 fertilization, their model uses estimates of co2 fertilization effects for 4 crops – maize, wheat, soybeans, and cotton. These are not even the top 4 since alfalfa is a bigger dollar value crop than cotton in the US. CO2 fertilization benefits to cotton are offset since they also invigorate weed growth which is not an issue with alfalfa, since unlike in a cotton field, the more vigorous alfalfa works to prevent weed growth. Moreover, since a quarter to half of Earth’s vegetated lands have shown significant greening over the last 35 years which some attribute to rising levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide, this part of the model seems like a sop rather than a rigorous attempt to identify both benefits and costs.
On the winter heating bills, the supplement says “Specifically, we project changes in residential and commercial electricity demand,residential and commercial total energy expenditures, and electricity generating capacity.” Further, they specifically state that they “constructed representative scenarios that systematically varied the HDDs and CDDs from our baseline and recorded the response of the model in the variables of interest: changes in energy and electricity demand, energy and electricity expenditures and electricity generation capacity.” Not surprisingly they find that electricity increases related to cooling more than offset electricity savings related to reduced heating. But guess what, northern states predominantly use gas to heat and use relatively less electricity. The study is not looking at gas winter heating savings. And the southern states are just the opposite – they predominately use electricity to cool and relatively less gas. This sets off my smell detector. Something seems fishy.
On the baseline growth, sure, if you say so. Nevertheless the model uses projections of labor supply impacts attributable to climate change. I don’t see how the model will be able to be adjusted for future simultaneous labor supply impacts from other non-climate labor market “forcings.”
And since, yes, there are many other climate forcings not-attributable to anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions, how does the model isolate greenhouse gas forcings from all the rest? To do so would require us to assume that all forcings are cumulative which seems like quite a leap. But, hey, I don’t know anything about it. I don’t have a dog in this fight. I am just wary of being forced to buy more “energy star compliant” appliances that are much more difficult and costly to repair, of having to buy expensive Chinese light bulbs instead of cheap disposable US made ones, and toilets that don’t flush. These science boys just seem a little full of themselves. FWIW I did read scientific critiques of this study as well but none of them made any sense to me either: https://judithcurry.com/2017/07/01/estimating-the-cost-to-america-of-damage-from-climate-change-in-the-21st-century/
Sure. Felt like I needed to do it, because your criticism regarding co2 fertilization was blantantly wrong..
Your point regarding them only considering electricity and forgetting natural gas seems valid, though, as far as I can tell. That seems like a pretty bad omission indeed..
As far as forcings go, I am pretty sure climate models would not predict any upward temperature trends without the additional GHG. So you can safely assume that differences to baseline are due to (anthropogenic) GHGs.
“Because effects of CO2 are highly uncertain…” we conclude that we can’t really say anything with any degree of certainty and have returned remaining funding for this project.
Just kidding!
SCIENCE!
You know what they say. If you can’t be right, at least be ANTI-SCIENCE.
Is that what I said? Well, I’m no scientist, but I did take chemistry, organic chemistry, physics, and biology in college, because I was operating under an antiquated idea of what it means to be educated.
But yes, any demurring against the purported 97% Consensus That We Must Drastically Change Our Way of Life Now or Be Doomed is most definitely anti-science. Good catch.
It was definitely a generalization, about science, about some other “97%” and not about this paper on its own terms.
And it looks like your pull quote was not about climate, but co2 fertilization effects:
Average yields in agriculture decline with rising GMST, but higher CO2 concentrations offset much of the loss for the coolest climate realizations in each of the three RCP scenarios. Accounting for estimated effects of CO2 fertilization (SM section B) and precipitation, warming still dominates, reducing national yields ∼9.1 (±0.6 SEM) % per °C (Fig. 3A). Because effects of CO2 are highly uncertain and not derived using the same criteria as other effects, we evaluate the sensitivity of these projections by computing losses without CO2 fertilization (Fig. 3B) and find that temperature and rainfall changes alone would be expected to reduce yields ∼12.1 (±0.7) % per °C (see also figs. S11 and S12 and tables S10 and S11).
If you had read the comment I was replying to, you would know where it came from. Sheesh.
As I understand it, the net impact of higher CO2 on vegetation to date has been enormously positive. Does global warming get credit for a much greener Earth today than we would have had otherwise? Or is that just part of the baseline?
#1 Didn’t we do this at least once before? So did GDP increase or decrease during the medieval warm period? How about during the Roman Warm Period?
Scaling Ethereum?
Auto traded savings and loan trading pits manage monetary congestion and does a better job than traditional banking. Bitcoiners and eutherites are just now figuring out. Tim Cook is trying to patent the technology and shut down the use of money everywhere. But Tim will fail as the technology has a clear prior art path. The idea is simple, why wait for a ledger entry, just put the cash on deposit. Or why wait for ledger service when you can take out a loan.
S&L tech works best with each party having a secure and honest digital wallet in their hand. Ledger Nano S – USB Smartcard Hardware Wallet almost meets the requirement.
We are doing something called the no arbitrage cash layer. All auto traded, self regulated and no humans allowed. All accounts on record are bot managed. If anyone wants to form a automated savings and loan trading pit, search around til you find my blog, the method is on one of my pages.
Why do we have two posts on the subject here?
Yesterday was intro to etheurem, today is congestion management. Why the interest? Is it because the entire derivative industry, all 60 trillion of it, is going full auto traded cash? Are we tired of HFT skimming from the top? Does government rig the tradebook? Is current banking theory full of baloney? Is it the monopoly licenses handed to exchanges by government? Or are we tired of holding back the economy for eight years while we babysit a bankrupt Congress.?
Are the effects of sea-level rise taken into account in this study? What is the percentage of damage that comes from sea-level rise?
Okay they have a full text available. Good! I see from Figure 4F that the damage is not likely to be more than 0.2% of GDP. Also, I don’t see anything about adaptation, but adaptation is crucial to understanding damage from sea level.