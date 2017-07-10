Monday assorted links

1. Tweet stream on North Korean missiles and what if our interceptors end up going into Russia.
2. Reihan favors a form of proportional representation for the U.S.
3. The artistry of Japanese playgrounds.
4. The forest kindergarten culture that is Danish.
5. Douthat on the West and what comes after.
6. Copper Age trade was considerable, though the Alps were a barrier.
2. I suspect that the method described by Reihan would result in some Democrats being elected to the House in some red states but far more Republicans being elected in blue states, because blue voters are so concentrated in so few districts. Now if House members were elected nationwide using proportional representation, it would solve the concentration dilemma. Indeed, one of the more contentious issues considered by the Framers was whether the upper chamber should be apportioned among the states based on population (as was the lower chamber). Having every state with exactly the same number of Senators (two) gives rural states an enormous advantage. I won’t detail how the Framers decided on equal representation (read Michael Klarman’s new book), but I will point out that the least populous states (i.e., the Southern states) were expected eventually to have larger populations than the then more populated northern states because there was so much unused land in the Southern states, resulting in a migration pattern south. It’s not just economists who are often wrong when making predictions of the future.
But the farming practices in the South quickly depleted the land, so westward expansion was required just to support the existing small population of citizens. The southern Founders understood that and worked to have the Congress ensure westward expansion to sustain the South.
Farming in the North was more sustainable, plus industry needed workers to both produce, and to consume the production.
The South remained a colony economy, pillaging the land for export to buy imports for the wealthy who constantly increased their land holdings.
Possibly, westward expansion was the only national policy embraced by both the north and south. Otherwise , they were two separate and distinct cultures and economies.
I had my high school AP American History before it was revised. The long term thrust was westward expansion of slave states vs. free states to maintain the Congressional balance so that the north could not abolish the evil engine that (most believed) made possible King Cotton. The Northern economy also benefited (industrial development and growth) from King Cotton (at a high cost tom the south) through tariffs which made their manufactured goods’ prices “competitive” with long-established England’s.
Truly by 1865, the once-opulent plantations of Georgia and South Carolina were vast wastelands – after Sherman had pillaged and raped them.
Sherman or not, much of the “opulence” was based on the labor of slaves. Free the slaves, and the opulence disappears, as if by magic.
How many votes does Reihan have?
The two Senators rule gives small population states an advantage, not just rural states. Both Texas and California have huge rural areas, and yet they only have two Senators.
Exurban, small town, and rural zones account for just north of 20% of the population of California and 40% of the population of Texas. Populous states are populous because of ample core cities and tract suburbs. North Carolina is just about the only state with a population above the mean wherein most people live in dispersed settings.
Their proposal basically looks like a single transferable vote system. I think it’s too much of a change for most people.
The problem with the proportional system you describe is that it completely removes districts. Again, another big change that is too confusing. Moreover, there is evidence that a pure proportional system has a lot of issues. Too much power for small parties. I’m more in favor of a mixed member proportional system like New Zealand and Germany. Districts + some proportionality.
I think you can do PR in less complex ways than Salam and Richie propose, so that you avoid some of the complications.
One piece that they miss is reallocation of excess votes for winners. In some systems once a candidate has enough #1 votes to be elected the extra is distributed among those candidates who occupied the #2 spot on the excess votes.
Anyway, I agree that the current system really needs improvement.
Oh, so it’s basically a bastardized version of SVT.
I think it’s too much of a change for most people.
They’ve used it in Ireland and Australia for decades. They’ve implemented it in Minneapolis. People aren’t idiots. To assist, you need three changes in practice:
1. A rule that ballots arriving in the mail after the morning of the election are mailed back to the sender. You have to have multiple rounds of tabulation and you cannot keep changing the contents of the ballot pool.
2. A revised electoral calendar which sorts offices to be elected across a 4 years cycle, reduces the number of elected offices, and moves referenda and court-system elections from November to May. A general rule of 4 year terms for non-judicial positions would be helpful, so you’d have federal elections in year one, general-purpose local offices in year two, general purpose state offices in year three, and special purpose offices in year four. It would help to have provisions in state law which require that special-purpose offices will be replaced with appointive equivalents unless their enabling legislation is reconfirmed in a referendum at least once every thirty years. North Carolina elects 11 statewide offices. Why not cut that down to about 2?
3. Varying the order of candidates on the ballot in non-partisan ‘jungle’ contests. You should have as many stereotypes as candidates who qualify for the ballot, and print up equal numbers of each stereotype, sending one to one set of precincts, another to another set, and third to a third set, and so forth.
The problem with representative democracy is not how we elect our officials, it’s universal suffrage. Rational ignorance leads to bad choices regardless of the partisan makeup of an electorate.
In the past this did not do much damage because we asked little of our government. Now that most people seem to want the government to be their friend, spouse, and parent, it’s going to cause problems because the great majority of voters are incapable of voting on policy, so the vote on personality, which is a terrible way to pick legislators and executives.
Whatever our problems are, non-universal suffrage is unlikely to improve anything.
America does not only suffer from the worst political establishment/elites in American History – and that’s a]saying a lot. Too many American voters suck at the State’s teats and vote that way.
The jig’s up when the tax taker voters outnumber the taxpayers.
The vast bulk of common provision is distributed to the elderly and adjudicated disabled, who account for just north of 20% of the electorate. I don’t think their voting patterns differ that much from the mean. The young have been voting by large margins for the Democratic Party the last 10 years, even though the young qua young don’t get much other than subsidized student loans and Pell grants.
They aren’t even voting based on personality. They are voting based on tribal affiliation.
How would you persuade me that most of the people here are not, including you Hazel?
Rational ignorance leads to bad choices regardless of the partisan makeup of an electorate.
Maybe. Or maybe our political class sucks hump. And maybe it sucks hump because our professional-managerial class in general represents a significant regression in quality from that of previous generations.
You can see two fine examples of frivolity in recent elections: the two-step which put Justin Trudeau in the Prime Minister’s chair in Canada and the election of Barack Obama in the United States. Both seem a co-operative efforts of elites and public.
“because our professional-managerial class in general represents a significant regression in quality from that of previous generations.” – I doubt this is the case, but if so it’s hard to see how that would change for the better going forward
Now that most people seem to want the government to be their friend, spouse, and parent, i
Who wants that? Does the man in the street want that, or do cadres want that and the man-in-the-street puts up little resistance?
it’s universal suffrage.
Which you’d replace with what? People who yap this way fancy they’re ‘the smart fraction’ and the smart fraction should rule. Of course, the smart fraction in charge gets you the court system and higher education as we know it.
2. The structure of voting as it currently stands drives the winners and losers mode of governance.
The best alternative is approval voting. It’s very simple. Given a slate of five, ten, a hundred candidates, you vote for every candidate you approve of. If you approve of only one, you vote for one. If you approve of ten, you vote for ten.
The winner, or winners, are those with the highest approval.
This is the way at-large voting works when filling 2, 3 or whatever district wide seats on city council or school board, except those limit the number of approvals to the number of seats to be filled. Voting systems merely set the number of allowed votes to the number of candidates.
The system is very simple. One election with no primaries.
The gaming of elections now becomes extremely complicated.
How does one candidate make every opponent totally unacceptable to the majority without becoming unacceptable to the majority? If two candidates tear each other down, partisan voters might approve of one of them, but then approve of a milk toast moderate to stop the evil opponent. If moderates vote in approval of the moderates, the moderates will get more votes in approval than the “strong” partisan candidates defining the extremes, votes from both extremes of partisans plus votes from moderates.
President Taylor Swift thanks you for your support.
Not until 2028 at the earliest
Is this the typical Japanese playground? Because there are lots of wierd artistic playgrounds in the US as well.
For example:
http://playpittsburgh.com/playgrounds/pittsburgh-playgrounds-aspinwall-riverfront-park/
Reihan is wide of the mark. American political problems are cultural, not a matter of the mechanics of electing representatives.
Pretty much this. Politics is always downstream from culture, and something toxic has been brewing and allowed to fester for a long time.
The American system promotes too much needless friction and polarization, hence Trump who still did not deliver much. In Brazil, when president Rousseff left the power, President Temer inherited her coalition minus her leftist party. Governments change, the country is and must be permanent.
Reihan is wide of the mark. American political problems are cultural, not a matter of the mechanics of electing representatives.
Actually, the U.S. Senate is a godawful institution, and should be replaced.
4. Upworthy still exists? I am disappointed.
5. The body counts from the post colonial wars in Africa reached eight figures. Good luck, Europe!
Illinois had proportionate voting for its state House seats until, I believe, the 1970’s. There is a very small contingent that would like to bring it back. It pretty much worked as Reihan says it would, there is no need to speculate in hat regard.
However, in the end, it was blamed for certain problems that could only be solved by its demise.
http://www.fairvote.org/spotlight_illinois#history_of_fair_representation_voting_in_illinois
No. Illinois had ‘minority’ representation, so there were three representatives elected from each district, at least one of which represented the minority party in that district. It was an awful idea.
When Illinois abolished minority representation, they cut the size of the House by 1/3. That was a good thing.
4. FWIW Denmark has a tradition of private schools and about 15.6% of all children at basic school level attend private schools, which are supported by a voucher system.
#5: Mr. Douthat gives too much importance to Christianity. In very few places, it has existed for 2000 years, but it’s just one thing among many that provide identity to Europe.
Europe is a Greek word. Greek philosophy and Roman law are so ingrained in culture that are part of present life. Christian Europe was not an spontaneous event. Christianity came from the Middle East and was adopted by Romans when it helped them in their power struggles. St. Patrick is known for converting Ireland to Christianity around in the 5h century. Switzerland and Germanics conversion? 7th to 8th century. France converted in the year 800. Before Christianization, there were many rites and traditions that have been put in the single box of “paganism”.
People in Europe don’t speak “Christian”, they speak languages with Latin, Germanic or Slavic origins. Democracy, another damned Greek idea, is 5 centuries older than Jesus Christ. Only two centuries after Europe was fully converted into Christianity, the Age Enlightenment happened and the idea of separating religion and state spread gradually.
Greeks, Romans, Pagans, Renaissance, Enlightenment, people speaking very old languages and following equally old traditions………and Mr. Douthat is worried about “Christianity and Judaism replaced by indifferentism and Islam”.
+1.
Ditto to his recent article justifying the existence of a God, essentially a Christian one. Two millennia is but a speck in human history.
But it is the most recent and most consequential two millennia, when human history really got going.
Europe is a Greek word. Greek philosophy and Roman law are so ingrained in culture that are part of present life.
Greek philosophy was handed down through the Church and the common law owes little to Roman practice. To what extent is Roman law discernable in continental systems?
2. You can do without PR in a country with legislative bodies the size of ours. That’s more proper for local contests. See Donald Horowitz: the vote pooling which takes place when you have ordinal-balloting in single-member districts can act to dampen contention as candidates compete for the voters’ second-choice tick.
You could also make nomination procedures contingent on the ratio of one-party’s registrants to another. One might nominate by caucus, convention and primary if the ratio is below a certain threshold – say, 5-3 and nominate through a pure petition process if it exceeds that. That way, in non-competitive constituencies, dissenting factions of the Democratic Party (and, more rarely) the Republican Party can come out of the woodwork and contend in a general election. Ordinal balloting will prevent perverse results (should you have a multiplicity of Democratic candidates facing a single Republican). You can do away with pro-forma general elections following contested (or more frequently, uncontested) Democratic primaries.
Other features which might be helpful: a practice manual for drawing electoral districts which limits and distributes discretion over constituency boundaries, an end to requirements that strict equipopulousness be observed, longer terms for the House, mandatory rotation in office (no one serves more than 10 years in any bloc of 12, or stands for election if they cannot complete the term), and mandatory retirement (no one stands for election over age 72).
A lot of this makes sense, but it’s hard to see a mechanism for getting there.
#5: The future will be black. My people will reclaim our place at the top of the human family.
Only Brazilian blacks are fit to rule