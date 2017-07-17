Monday assorted links

1. Which is the greatest Jane Austen novel?
2. The most joyless magazine Laura Barton has ever seen.
3. Summer reading lists, by politicians and professors.
4. Review of Beach Boys 1967 – Sunshine Tomorrow. I recommend the release.
5. The Manitoba Guaranteed Income Experiment: “Using hitherto unanalyzed data we find an 11.3 percentage point reduction in labor market participation, and nearly 30 percent of that fall can be attributed to “community context” effects.” And this: “Never before or since the Dauphin experiment has a rich country tested a guaranteed annual income at the level of an entire town. A community-level experiment accounts for the fact that people make decisions in a social context, not in isolation.”
6. In urban China, cash has become obsolete (NYT).
5) Any ungated version?
The rest of the abstract cites “care work, disability and illness, uneven employment opportunities, or educational investment” as the most common explanations for reduction in labor market participation. Assuming these respondents are being honest, it is possible that the overall societal benefits are positive despite the drop in employment. None of these are necessarily permanent labor force drop outs. Wishful thinking certainly.
I agree. I would also like to see some kind of “happiness” level – for the utilitarians in the house.
“Never before or since the Dauphin experiment has a rich country tested a guaranteed annual income at the level of an entire town. ”
Alaska has an “guaranteed annual income” ate the level of an entire state.
I assume you are speaking of the Permanent Fund annual dividend? The payment isn’t an guaranteed income, is only a few hundred to a couple thousand dollars per year-round resident depending on the fund’s income and is paid annually. It is more like a tax refund than a guaranteed income.
Alaska has a permanent guaranteed annual dividend that runs between $1,000 to $2,000. Meanwhile in 2016 Alaskan per capita income was, some $55,000. The Alaskan dividend is hardly large enough to gualify as an income that someone can live on in one of the most expensive states in the US.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mincome
“The families in the treatment groups received an income guarantee or minimum cash benefit according to family size that was reduced by a specific amount (35, 50 or 75 cents) for every dollar they earned by working.”
Should be noted that this is different from the most recent proposals for a guarantee of basic income
Incentices 101: The details matter a lot.
3. I enjoyed this bit on the absurdity of these lists:
https://www.openlettersmonthly.com/summer-reading-in-the-penny-press/
On his own site’s list:
“There is nothing summery about either our guiding theme or our individual choices; the thing is miserable midwinter reading in all but name.”
Seriously, “Strategic Vision” by Zbigniew Brzezinski is one of the books on the Politico list. Gimme a break.
And this person is actually reading Proust! (I’m finishing “Proust and his Banker”, slowly, and it is getting a bit bogged down in detail, not unlike Proust’s opus)
Eddie Glaude, professor of religion and African-American studies at Princeton “… I am [reading] Marcel Proust’s In Search of Lost Time”
Bonus trivia: Proust was rich, speculated wildly, gave away most of his money to his many lovers, got poor, then at the end of his life got rich, despite or because of his stock brokers, and wrote about his feelings in his magnus opus. His real life experiments formed the basis of his famous book (“write what you know about” say literature professors). At one point in 1911 Proust was worth $7in today’s money (he ended up with well over $20 M) and had half of it in speculative derivatives. Probably practiced unprotected sex too.
2. “Raising Kids With Conscience . . . Share Joy!” I’m reminded of the meme that liberals don’t have a sense of humor, that surmised from liberals’ concern with homophobic or racist speech (“can’t liberals take a joke?”). On the other hand, this magazine (The Green Parent) that’s being panned seems more like satire than serious journalism. I mean really: The Green Parent. Ho ho ho, the Jolly Green Giant!
“Participants who provide qualitative explanations for work withdrawals typically cite care work, disability and illness, uneven employment opportunities, or educational investment”
This probably implies that a) they weren’t getting much work or decent work to begin with, b) its probably more sociallly optimal for those with reasons 1,2 and 4 to drop out at least momentarily.
Pretty strong caveat to not include in the post.
#2: The phrase ‘Unintentional Comedy’ invented for that photo.
@ #6 – no cash in China? The curse of WeChat! GM K. Rogoff rejoices and says “I told you so, over ten years ago”.
How can it be joyless? It teaches how ro reignite the PASSION and awaken the JOY by raising a HAPPY kid. Also, teaches to get kids into COMEDY and create a LOVE nest and bake LOVE. I do not know what people can do with so much happiness.