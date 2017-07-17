Monday assorted links

1. Which is the greatest Jane Austen novel?

2. The most joyless magazine Laura Barton has ever seen.

3. Summer reading lists, by politicians and professors.

4. Review of Beach Boys 1967 – Sunshine Tomorrow. I recommend the release.

5. The Manitoba Guaranteed Income Experiment: “Using hitherto unanalyzed data we find an 11.3 percentage point reduction in labor market participation, and nearly 30 percent of that fall can be attributed to “community context” effects.” And this: “Never before or since the Dauphin experiment has a rich country tested a guaranteed annual income at the level of an entire town. A community-level experiment accounts for the fact that people make decisions in a social context, not in isolation.”

6. In urban China, cash has become obsolete (NYT).