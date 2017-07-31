Monday assorted links

1. City dwellers are clueless about the suburbs (NYT). But they are happy if their kids can continue to slack off.
2. Organic building blocks on Saturn’s moon Titan?
3. The elderly have higher income than we thought: “…the discrepancy is mainly attributable to underreporting of retirement income from defined benefit pensions and retirement account withdrawals.”
4. One of the worst movie reviews I have ever read (of Dunkirk) and a prime example of mood affiliation.
5. “But the darkened hall is dotted with infra-red cameras to monitor theater-going couples.”
#4. I agree it was a pathetic review but at least reading through the comments gave me hope.
I saw the movie in IMAX 70mm and still didn’t even realize that Harry Styles was in it…
The review is basically faulting Nolan for making the movie he wanted to make, not the one the reviewer wanted to make. For instance, she says “Nolan’s entire purpose is breaking the established war movie mold and doing something different.” Uhh, where and when did Nolan ever say he was doing this? He’s clearly trying to tell a story that few movies have tackled. The most “different’ thing he is doing is taking a somewhat Roshomon approach to the story-telling (a 67 year old approach!).
In an interview, Christopher Nolan said he didn’t know who Harry Styles was when he cast him; his young daughters were the ones who explained who Harry was.
‘The review is basically faulting Nolan for making the movie he wanted to make, not the one the reviewer wanted to make.’
Well, this review is faulting Nolan for the movie he made – ‘Film-makers usually instil interest in their protagonists by giving them backstories and meaningful dialogue, thereby creating characters who can be engaged in drama. In Dunkirk, these things don’t happen.
The film also denies filmgoers any context. We’re told little about how the army has come to be beached or the threat it faces. We never see a German soldier, let alone the generals and politicians of either side who are masterminding events. We don’t even get the customary three sentences of text at the end, explaining the outcome. This is deliberate: Nolan has said he didn’t want to get “bogged down” in politics.
Another flaunted absence is CGI. Scale is the essence of the Dunkirk myth. There were more than 330,000 soldiers on the beach, and 933 British vessels, naval and private, plying the waves. It is for this kind of situation that computers were invented, but according to Nolan CGI counts as giving up.
So, in spite of his film’s $150m budget, the Royal Air Force seems to consist of three Spitfires, although real-life pilots flew 3,500 sorties at Dunkirk. The Luftwaffe, which Hitler made solely responsible for wiping out the beached Brits, seems able to summon up little more than a couple of Messerschmitts, three Stukas and one bomber. The Royal Navy appears to comprise just two destroyers; in fact, it deployed 39 destroyers and 309 other craft.
The restrictions Nolan places on himself have been cited to demonstrate his brilliance as a director. Not for him the humdrum apparatus of lesser directors. His film must be pared back so it can home in on its true subject. Which is what, exactly? Don’t be silly, the reviewers groan: it is the horror of war as never before. OK, got that, another stab at war-is-hell. Except that Dunkirk is no such thing. It is a 12A effort that avoids blood and guts as thoroughly as it avoids so much else. In the film, people hit by bombs die discreetly, with no unseemly dismemberment. Even abandoning a torpedoed ship doesn’t seem too unpleasant. So the movie doesn’t, as claimed, make you feel the terror of those it depicts. Why not?
Well, Dunkirk isn’t actually a war film at all – Nolan tells us so. That is why it doesn’t concern itself with “the bloody aspects of combat”. Instead, it is “a survival story, and first and foremost a suspense film”, according to the director.
A survival story, like Gravity, perhaps? But Dunkirk’s soldiers are denied the means of effecting their own survival, and it is in this that their pathos resides. Their unheroic fate is to mill around on a beach and get ferried home by non-combatants. Signaller Alfred Baldwin, who was at Dunkirk in 1940, recalled: “You had the impression of people standing waiting for a bus. There was no pushing or shoving.”
Or is it a suspense film, like Rear Window? We all know the outcome of the event, and know that nothing terribly bad was ever going to happen to Harry Styles, Captain Rylance or our plucky pilots. Even Hans Zimmer’s manipulative score can’t make that brick out of this straw.’ https://www.theguardian.com/film/filmblog/2017/jul/26/bloodless-boring-empty-christopher-nolan-dunkirk-left-me-cold
Preferred this one –
http://www.slate.com/blogs/browbeat/2017/07/31/the_8_most_british_things_about_dunkirk.html
Its not that bad relative to the brand of militant feminism that’s almost ubiquitous on campuses today.
Her biggest complaint is that its men enjoying being men? Or that its violent? I thought the violence was extremely understated relative to past historical fiction – Saving Private Ryan, for example – and certainly understated relative to what the actual conflict was like.
3. Whoops!
#3. How is a retirement account withdrawal a meaningful measure of income? Taxability of withdrawals and RMDs are just a tax rule. If I take $30k from my IRA, pay taxes, and then put the remainder in a taxable account, I don’t have “income” in any economically meaningful sense.
The whole public policy idea of retirement accounts is to accumulate amounts to convert to income in retirement. Same thing pensions do implicitly.
You didn’t answer the question. How is taking $30k from my retirement account “income” in any meaningful sense? I have the same amount after I take it out (less actually after taxes) as before I take it out. This is like saying I have income if I take a dollar from my right pocket and put it in my left pocket.
Also, it’s not like a pension. When I get a pension check today, I have more than I did yesterday. If I die before I get the check, or the pension fund can’t pay for whatever reason, then I don’t get the money.
What if you buy an annuity? Is it income then? Cuz that’s just moving money from one pocket to the other.
It’s income because the tax accounting rule, rather logically, is that when the money from from employment or self-employment is put into a normal retirement account such as a non-Roth IRA or 401(k) plan, it is not “income” in that year. It is rather income in the year when distributed, i.e., closer to the time when it would normally be available and intended for actual consumption.
Measuring “income” (for tax purposes or otherwise) is fraught with problems however you define it, but the system for deferred compensation has a certain internal logic. Barring elimination of the income tax system altogether, “income” should be counted once–not twice or not at all.
Yeah, I get that its taxable at the time of withdrawal, but that’s just a rule made up by the IRS/Congress to serve its purposes. It doesn’t make it income during retirement in an economic sense. The money was earned during the employed years.
” How is taking $30k from my retirement account “income” in any meaningful sense?”
I have $750K in a equity retirement account, it has a nominal return of 7%. So, at the end of the year, I have $802,500 – the $30K I withdraw = $772,500.
That’s income.
Next year, I bump the $30K by the rate of inflation (say 3%), to $30,900.
I have $750K in a equity retirement account, stock market drops this year so at the end of the year I have $720,000. I withdraw $30K. That’s income too under the tax rules. But not in an economically meaningful sense.
Been seeing a lot of this adam fellow right here.
Bonus points if you know the real opium of the people.
¨If I take $30k from my IRA, pay taxes, and then put the remainder in a taxable account, I don’t have “income” in any economically meaningful sense.¨
If you did that, barring required distributions and a couple of other very exceptional circumstances, you also don’t have, in any meaningful sense, any sense.
As noted in the paper, MRDs are a pretty big deal and major driver of these withdrawals, not a “very exceptional circumstance.”
4. “But this war movie isn’t special. At the end of the day, it’s like all the rest of them.” That was me after seeing “Saving Private Ryan.”
4) For what its worth, the best review I’ve seen of her review;
http://www.countercollective.news/main/pretentious-male-responds-marie-claires-dunkirk-review/
That was frickin gold…
Thank you.
1.Summing up the article:
“David Leibowitz, the founder of PicketFencer,” gets in a free plug for his app. His PR agent might have pitched the idea for this story to the times.
Also, some people who have a hard time fitting in find it hard to fit in.
This part got me: “Dr. Florida once knew someone who evaluated suburban towns based on the availability of fresh mozzarella. This may be as good a measurement as any. Are you looking for a Whole Foods and a farmers’ market? Do you want to see pickup trucks or Volvo S.U.V.s? A spinning studio or a Planet Fitness? Trump bumper stickers or ‘Resist’ signs? ‘These are useful signals because they help you answer the question: “Are there people like me here?”‘” Dr. Florida said.
So, if you’re wondering why neighborhoods tend to be full of the same kinds of people…mozzarella.
2. IIRC Carl Sagan pointed out that Titan had tons of organic compounds on it in one of the opening scenes of the original Cosmos series. This isn’t all that new. Maybe this particular compound being identified is new, but this is just another example of NASA hyping up some relatively minor finding to keep people thinking they’re constantly making spectacular new discoveries.
Its a massive stretch – existing lifeforms all utilize a phospholipid bilayer for cell membranes, which is going to have different properties and require different organic machinery to support than acrylonitrile.
Its a bit like saying that a material with carbon-carbon bonds that could be potentially digested by some life forms to obtain energy was found on Titan, ergo fund out trip to Titan. Which I suspect (hope?) is why Tyler posted.
To be fair, I’m all in favor of funding trips to Titan, even if it’s a little silly to think that any kind of organic life is there. Sometimes it’s worth doing things just because they are cool.
Yes, I agree entirely : funding space trips>bloated defense budget>handouts>cushy bureaucrat jobs
4. I thought the alt right review linked to a few days ago was worse.
1. Damn, it’s so obvious, isn’t it? Why couldn’t they make a connection in Valley Stream? I can’t imagine. Could it be… rhymes with Schmews?
Seriously, the biggest issue with certain areas of Long Island is the Jewish culture. You ain’t gonna fit in if you’re not Jewish, and it is hyper competitive.
Her new town is “down to earth”? i.e. no Jews.
“But the packaging of the film, the general vibe, and the tenor of the people applauding it just screams ‘men-only’—and specifically seems to cater to a certain type of very pretentious man who would love nothing more than to explain to me why I’m wrong about not liking it. If this movie were a dating profile pic, it would be a swole guy at the gym who also goes to Harvard. If it was a drink it would be Stumptown coffee. If it was one of your friends, it would be the one who starts his sentences with ‘I get what you’re saying, but…'”
I’ve seen this dynamic around and I think I’ve figured it out: midbrow women don’t want to have midbrow arguments with midbrow men. Because they’re right: those arguments are boring.
But they also realize, dimly, that they’re ill-suited to having better-quality arguments. So instead of rising to that occasion (and knowing full well that the midbrow men won’t up their argument game and go looking for better), they have managed to make disagreement uncool — a brilliant move, honestly.
They might not even realize why the midbrow arguments are boring, but they know they’re at a disadvantage, because they aren’t aggressive in that way.
(I mean aggressive in the “push back with their dumb half of the dumb argument for the sake of going through that ritual” way.)