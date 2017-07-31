Monday assorted links

1. City dwellers are clueless about the suburbs (NYT). But they are happy if their kids can continue to slack off.

2. Organic building blocks on Saturn’s moon Titan?

3. The elderly have higher income than we thought: “…the discrepancy is mainly attributable to underreporting of retirement income from defined benefit pensions and retirement account withdrawals.”

4. One of the worst movie reviews I have ever read (of Dunkirk) and a prime example of mood affiliation.

5. “But the darkened hall is dotted with infra-red cameras to monitor theater-going couples.”

6. More on the China-India conflict.