Do not buy pre-Hispanic antiquities (arbitrage)

July 11, 2017

Almost all of the artifacts described as the oldest in the permanent collection of the Mexican Museum are either forgeries or cannot be authenticated to display in a national museum.

That’s the finding of a report commissioned by the museum board and submitted in late June by Eduardo Pérez de Heredia Puente, an associate of the National Institute of Anthropology and History in Mexico City.

According to the report, only 83 of 2,000 artifacts from the pre-Hispanic, or pre-Columbian, era could be certified as museum-quality by an independent team of museum curators who came from Mexico City to conduct the test. The other 1,917 are considered “decorative,” and will probably be given to schools or smaller museums before the museum moves from its temporary Fort Mason site to a permanent home in a luxury condo tower being constructed near SFMOMA.

Here is the full story.  Or should I just say “do not buy antiquities?”

Hat tip goes to Ted Gioia.

1 Axa July 11, 2017 at 2:55 am

It may have worked once. In the late 1800s an American diplomat bought Chichen Itza then excavated and pumped sinkholes to retrieve artifacts. After the Mexican revolution, the new regime proposed a national foundational myth where pre-Spanish conquest cultures were important. The American consul in Yucatan was indicted with theft and the idea of “buy legit objects from Mexicans” may have started since it was not possible to explore independently anymore.

Incentives work. Forging is much easier than exploration under hostile circumstances. The lie was good for the forging business and for populists railing against the US in the 1960s, so…….everyone was earnest to say Americans were buying legit objects.

2 Falstaff July 11, 2017 at 3:33 am

Do the pre-Columbian Americas have any culture worth consuming?

Hint: No.

