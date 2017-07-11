Do not buy pre-Hispanic antiquities (arbitrage)

Almost all of the artifacts described as the oldest in the permanent collection of the Mexican Museum are either forgeries or cannot be authenticated to display in a national museum.
It may have worked once. In the late 1800s an American diplomat bought Chichen Itza then excavated and pumped sinkholes to retrieve artifacts. After the Mexican revolution, the new regime proposed a national foundational myth where pre-Spanish conquest cultures were important. The American consul in Yucatan was indicted with theft and the idea of “buy legit objects from Mexicans” may have started since it was not possible to explore independently anymore.
Incentives work. Forging is much easier than exploration under hostile circumstances. The lie was good for the forging business and for populists railing against the US in the 1960s, so…….everyone was earnest to say Americans were buying legit objects.
Do the pre-Columbian Americas have any culture worth consuming?
Hint: No.