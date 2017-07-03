My pick for a summer beach read

The Three-Body Problem and The Dark Forest
By Cixin Liu

Chinese science fiction, or Chinese ghost story, or maybe even Chinese reinvention of the novel? These are the works of fiction I am most enthusiastic about since Elena Ferrante and Karl Ove Knausgaard. I say read a plot summary of the first volume before starting the book, unless you are inclined to read it twice, as I did. — TYLER COWEN

1 chuck martel July 3, 2017 at 1:21 pm

What’s with summer reading anyway? Summer is the time to be out in the garden, fishing, bird watching, canoeing, cycling, hiking, indulging in outdoorsy activity. Winter is the time for reading by the fire.

2 Ray Lopez July 3, 2017 at 1:23 pm

+1, though I read all year round. Working on my tan now…

3 Butler T. Reynolds July 3, 2017 at 2:26 pm

Depends on where you are. Where I live I get cabin fever during July & August because of the heat.

4 Pshrnk July 3, 2017 at 2:55 pm

Don’t read books!

Make America Great Again.

I quite enjoyed The Three Body Problem.

5 Ray Lopez July 3, 2017 at 7:05 pm

I just read the Three-Body Problem on Wikipedia. No wonder TC likes it, it has a “Great Stagnation” theme! (slight spoiler, obfuscated for spoiler purposes): “…to halt science research and development through the … lockdown of particle physics, which has already begun” – so that’s why particle accelerators haven’t worked all that well!

6 Ken July 3, 2017 at 1:31 pm

I really enjoyed both of these novels.

7 dbeach July 3, 2017 at 1:50 pm

Should we take this to indicate that you didn’t like the third volume in the series (Death’s End), or just that you haven’t read it yet?

8 Dan Lavatan-Jeltz July 3, 2017 at 3:06 pm

Maybe he doesn’t want to influence the Hugo award voting.

9 A clockwork orange July 3, 2017 at 1:59 pm

What is Jupiter Hollow and It Makes No Difference?

Reply

10 Derek July 3, 2017 at 2:15 pm

Very good books. I’m looking forward to reading the third in the trilogy.

Reply

11 Viking July 3, 2017 at 3:01 pm

The most interesting thing about the Three Body Problem is that the PRC government is OK with a plot where the cultural revolution thugs are indirectly responsible for the likely end of human existence.

And that the author and publisher had the balls to put out such a book.

PS, trying out my old pseudonym, to see if i have been unbanned by the Wordpress mafia.

12 Viking July 3, 2017 at 3:04 pm

And he is back in his uncontaminated form without suffixes!!!

13 DBN July 3, 2017 at 3:10 pm

I was disappointed by both of the Cixin Liu novels. They began very strongly, and then tapered towards dull, predictable endings without a discernible narrative arc. Maybe I’m just raised on literature in the Greek tradition, but given the hype, I expected them to be much more surprising and thought-provoking. That, and I found the clunky Maoist-style monologues, itemized political denunciations and trans-generational planning to be, well, not quite tongue-in-cheek enough.

14 J Greely July 3, 2017 at 4:29 pm

I read TPB when it was up for the Hugo, and felt it worked best if you thought of it as a thriller where the alien invasion was a hoax set up by the anti-human activists, using a few bits of cutting-edge technology and a lot of drugs.

-j

15 JFA July 3, 2017 at 3:16 pm

The Three Body Problem books (didn’t bother with the third) were terrible. Aside from the Three Body Problem’s description of how ridiculous the communist show trials got in China (e.g. quantum physics as a bourgeois conspiracy), they were just not good. Inconsistently applied technological ability (that nano-string in Three Body Problem was just stupid) and boring side stories (The Dark Forest’s protagonist has a flashback to a past girlfriend that is just completely inane and goes on forever). I feel Tyler likes them just to have a sense about Chinese science fiction rather than any innate qualities they possess.

16 Captn Obvious July 3, 2017 at 3:32 pm

Hmmm, should I buy them or not? From these reviews, not too sure. I bought a book by Knausgaard influenced by Tyler’s recommendation, and though the book was sometimes interesting, it was just extremely boring most of the time, really hard to motivate myself to read it…

17 Mark July 3, 2017 at 3:52 pm

I just finished Dark Forest yesterday and really enjoyed both. Usually, Tyler’s recommendations are too artsy for me but this one hits about the perfect blend for me.

18 Li Zhi July 3, 2017 at 3:35 pm

3BP won all sorts of awards. I couldn’t even finish it. It was horrible. I also got an anthology of Chinese sci-fi since apparently the Illuminati have recently discovered that the Chinese can write. My take is that the genre is young in China, I have no idea whether this is true or not but the stories don’t seem …what’s the word? vivid. There’s a general lack of color, and a black-and-grey tone which I took as representing their society’s confinement by the State.

Reply

19 Thiago Ribeiro July 3, 2017 at 5:27 pm

“a black-and-grey tone which I took as representing their society’s confinement by the State.”
I would buy a grey Mao suit over an American Hawaiian shirt anytime. In matters of taste, Communist and pro-
Communist (capitalist democracies whose Communist Parties were strong during the Cold War) countries like Red China, France, Spain, Italy, so-called Chile, Cuba (OK, very poor, but taste per se they have – look the guayaberas), Russia, etc. have better taste and a rich culrural history. You can not buy taste in literature, clothes, architecture, etc (OK, you can not eat it either even it is al you would have to eat at Kolima). Russia had Dostoyevsky, Italy had Dante, France had Balzac, America had Rockefeller.

20 Li Zhi July 3, 2017 at 3:37 pm

I should mention that I almost always finish a book, over 95% of the time, easy. So saying that I didn’t finish 3BP puts it in a special category of bad.

21 Anon. July 3, 2017 at 3:38 pm

Could you explain why you think this is a “reinvention of the novel”? That sort of language is typically reserved for Joyce or Pynchon, this series seems like standard scifi that’s been done a million times before (and better, by Asimov and Clarke).

22 Artimus July 3, 2017 at 4:29 pm

The third book of the trilogy, Deaths End was translated last year and has been out for a while.

23 Nigel July 3, 2017 at 6:05 pm

Have to agree with those who were less impressed than Tyler.

Rather more interesting is Hannu Rajanemi’s Jean le Flambeur trilogy.

24 A clockwork orange July 3, 2017 at 7:06 pm

https://scholarship.rice.edu/bitstream/handle/1911/19016/6919311.PDF?sequence=1&isAllowed=y

In defense of Russo: Invoking the Thoreaun anthropic principle

25 Nigel July 3, 2017 at 6:52 pm

Pepys’ diaries are also more engaging than many of the novels on the list, and make good carry-round books as they lend themselves to episodic perusal.

26 DaveL July 3, 2017 at 6:53 pm

I read all three TBP novels and found them in some ways throwbacks to the kind of SF we had in the US in the 50’s and 60’s. The characters were not generally strong but the plot rumbled along with one wonder after another. That makes it sound like I didn’t like them but in fact I found them really engrossing, like reading an alternate-reality version of the SF I grew up with.

From the perspective of economics and politics, I found them rather terrifying. They posit a world politics and world response to problems that is (perhaps unsurprisingly) what one might expect of the PRC writ large, and that’s not even getting to the aliens. It was in fact refreshing to see aliens who were in no way human but could somewhat present as human. Their policies (without going into spoilerish detail) were so totally at odds with what we would think of as human as to be literally shocking but plausible.

Or, to put it another way, the idea of universal “Dark Forest” behavior was one of the more unusual SF ideas I’ve seen in a while (pace Fred Saberhagen’s Berserker books).

27 mtc July 3, 2017 at 7:21 pm

Just ignore the haters if you like Big Idea SciFi, give the first one a chance. Lots of good conceptual stuff on first contact and the Fermi Paradox more generally.

28 leppa July 3, 2017 at 7:26 pm

Among the other recommendations on Bloomberg , my favorite is ” Three men in a boat…” Timeless humor.

