Is plough use persistently bad for female status?

In countries with a tradition of plough use, women are less likely to participate in the labor market, own firms, and participate in national politics.
…societies that historically used the plough are characterized by higher parental authority granted to the father, by inheritance rules that favor male heirs, and by less freedom for women to move outside the house. She also finds that, in these societies, women are more likely to wear a veil in public and polygamy is less accepted or illegal.
Past societal norms, too, are related to domestic violence today: women in societies formerly characterized by bride-price have a lower probability and lower intensity of violence today.
That is from a new NBER working paper by Paola Giuliano. Among other things, this means that how you treat people today really matters for the longer run.
More sociology masquerading as economics!
Plow, or so one would think as an American.
For example – ‘While serving as minister to France, Jefferson had the opportunity to observe European plow designs. Their deficiencies inspired him to set down in a memorandum (1788) his plans for an improved moldboard, the wooden part of the plow that lifts up and turns over the sod cut by the iron share and coulter. He wished to make that lifting and turning action as efficient as possible, so that the plow could be pulled through the soil with the least expenditure of force.’ https://www.monticello.org/site/plantation-and-slavery/moldboard-plow
There can’t possibly be any confounding here – it’s cause – and – effect all the way down!
So the method of production determines the nature of the society? Now where have I herd that one before …. and no, not Marx. It’s Gerhard Lenski, summed up here (http://www.des.ucdavis.edu/faculty/Richerson/BooksOnline/He4-95.pdf) in what are called horticultural societies, that is, those that practice settled agriculture but don’t use plows:
“Interestingly enough, kinship emphasizes ties through the female line rather frequently in horticultural
societies. Such societies are said to be matrilineal. In many horticultural societies, women
contribute disproportionately to subsistence activities because they are responsible for most
of the gardening work, and it seems to be useful to keep related sets of women together after
marriage, rather than men as in the typically patrilineal hunter-gatherer case.”
The Lenskis got there more than 50 years ago … I doubt Giuliano has anything new to add.