Politics is weird, business is normal

As for 2017, I have been concluding that I should raise my relative opinion of business and lower my view of government. I’m still waiting for millennials — a relatively left-leaning generation — to reach a similar position.
Sometimes we forget about companies, in part because it is the business of business that we don’t notice it too often for the wrong things. And don’t forget that most of the weird stories about Trump or politics refer to a pretty small slice of our world, further amplified by social media.
In a war between the boring and the weird, don’t be surprised if the weird commands the most notice. But the normal and the boring have enormous powers of inertia on their side, not to mention human goodwill, and they are doing better than it might at first seem. So if you think America is falling apart, give the corporate world another look.
I believe that right now we are all too entranced by the “news of the weird.” On the side of business, there are problems with productivity growth and perhaps excess monopoly, but arguably those are about the most normal problems you could have. I suspect the world of American business is these days a bit too normal, and could use a marginal dose of some more Elon Musk.
Apparently you have far more faith in the capacity of Millennials to jettison some of their leftist positions, let alone gain an appreciation for the American business world, than I do.
It is my suspicion that it’s only forced maturation (otherwise known as the passing of time) that weans young ‘uns from their left leaning views. That is, they get jobs, mortgages and families and realize that sooner or later you can run out of other people’s money. But I’d be pleased if you were right.
We have 3 in our family. One has an advanced degree and is a Director at 29. One is in the army in Kuwait. And one is still in college. The kids are alright.
Along with jobs, mortgages and families comes medical bills, it now cost $30,000 in medical bills to have ababy if you do not have insurance and the median wage is $40,000( less for the young). Unless wages increase or health care cost fall, this pretty much insures that the young will stay left.
What is fascinating about the current saga is how shallow and stupid our betters are. Across the board, both parties. A bunch of blithering idiots that would cut off the branch they are sitting on to spite someone.
As for business, the products need to get made, transported, sold, bought, delivered, installed, warranted. Payroll happens every two weeks. As the skilled generation retire, these useless but expensive young folks need to be moulded into productive workers in spite of themselves.
You don’t think this sentiment has been said literally every generation since the dawn of history?
“They [Young People] have exalted notions, because they have not been humbled by life or learned its necessary limitations; moreover, their hopeful disposition makes them think themselves equal to great things — and that means having exalted notions. They would always rather do noble deeds than useful ones: Their lives are regulated more by moral feeling than by reasoning — all their mistakes are in the direction of doing things excessively and vehemently. They overdo everything — they love too much, hate too much, and the same with everything else.”
Aristotle
Don’t forget, however, that politics is reaching peak weirdness when we got a businessman as president.
Didn’t realize the Age of Em referred to Elon musk.
Perhaps Corporate America is doing well because it is less by one weird person.
If Trump is going to do basically nothing for 4 years and just leave the Obama economy on cruise control so be it. He can’t steal enough to really harm the economy, and his ICE policies should certainly clarify minds one way or another on immigration. Hopefully the world will cooperate and save any acute crisis for the next president.
I have to take issue about this left/right thing once for all. There is really no difference among the two sides of traditional politics. It’s time we recognize that Sanders or Trump are the same, they are different in rhetorics, but at the end they are both extreme statist, with maybe a slightly different constituency. For what is the difference between somebody that protects his constituency through welfare benefits paid by taxes, or somebody doing the same through tariffs paid by every consumer? Same shit, different name.
The battle is between liberty and the State, our enemy. And the field of battle is ideology, not politics. Thinking that politics drives the battle is like in military issue to think that tactics drives the war: strategy and logistics drives the outcome, in the long term tactics is a wash-over.
Who do you think will be remembered in 200 years, Hayek or Clinton? Trump or Coase?
